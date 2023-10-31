Global Cable Modem Equipment Market Set to Soar, Expected to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Modems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cable modem equipment market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of $7.7 billion in 2022 projected to reach $11.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. This growth is driven by various factors, including the increasing adoption of external cable modem equipment.

Key Market Insights:

External Segment: The external segment is expected to experience substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.3%, reaching $8 billion by 2030. This growth is attributed to factors such as the demand for high-speed internet connectivity and the preference for external cable modem equipment.

by 2030. This growth is attributed to factors such as the demand for high-speed internet connectivity and the preference for external cable modem equipment. Internal Segment: While the internal segment is also expected to grow, its estimated CAGR is 3.3% over the next eight years.

Geographic Trends:

United States : The U.S. market is estimated to be worth $2 billion in 2022, reflecting the growing demand for cable modem equipment in the country.

: The U.S. market is estimated to be worth in 2022, reflecting the growing demand for cable modem equipment in the country. China : China , the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $2.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9%. This strong growth is indicative of China's increasing digital connectivity.

: , the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9%. This strong growth is indicative of increasing digital connectivity. Other Markets: Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, with projected growth rates of 3.8% and 4.9%, respectively. In Europe , Germany is expected to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors:

Several key competitors are featured in the cable modem equipment market, including NETGEAR, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Linksys, Askey Computer Corporation, Hangzhou DIBSYS Technologies Co., Ltd., and Technicolor.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expected growth recovery in the coming years. Despite challenges such as inflation and economic complexities, there are opportunities for businesses to thrive by embracing new technologies and sustainable practices.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Increase in Work from Home Drives Need for Internet Connectivity, Spurs Demand for Cable Modems

Average Weekly Increase in COVID-19 Infections & VPN Usage in March-2020

Cable Modem: Introduction

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Internal Modems Decline, External Modems Record High Growth

Asia-Pacific to Make Strong Gains in Cable Modem Equipment Market

to Make Strong Gains in Cable Modem Equipment Market Recent Market Activity

Cable Modems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for High Speed Broadband Services Spurs Growth

Breakdown of Number of Fixed Broadband Subscriptions in OECD by Technology: 2019

Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020

Increase in Cable Broadband Subscriber Base Presents Opportunity for Cable Modem Equipment Demand

Rise in Internet User Base and Digitalization Trend Augurs Well for Cable Modem Equipment Market

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020

Increasing Penetration of IoT Boosts Demand for Cable Modems

Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Use of Cable Modem Technology for Improving Entertainment & Information Services over PCs & Smart TVs Fuel Market Prospects

Expanding IPTV Subscriber Base Widens Growth

Trend towards Smart Homes Drives Installations of Cable Modem Equipment

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025

Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %): 2019

Rise in Smart Device Usage Trend in Small Scale Enterprises Drives Need for Cable Modem Equipment

Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Roll out of Cable Modems for Higher Speeds

Recent Product Developments

Advent of Cable Modems over CATV Networks Presents Growth Opportunities

5G Network Technology: A Viable Alternative to Cable Modems?

Standards & Regulations

DOCSIS Versions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

