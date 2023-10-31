Global Cable Modem Equipment Market Set to Soar, Expected to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Modems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cable modem equipment market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of $7.7 billion in 2022 projected to reach $11.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. This growth is driven by various factors, including the increasing adoption of external cable modem equipment.

Key Market Insights:

  • External Segment: The external segment is expected to experience substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.3%, reaching $8 billion by 2030. This growth is attributed to factors such as the demand for high-speed internet connectivity and the preference for external cable modem equipment.
  • Internal Segment: While the internal segment is also expected to grow, its estimated CAGR is 3.3% over the next eight years.

Geographic Trends:

  • United States: The U.S. market is estimated to be worth $2 billion in 2022, reflecting the growing demand for cable modem equipment in the country.
  • China: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $2.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9%. This strong growth is indicative of China's increasing digital connectivity.
  • Other Markets: Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, with projected growth rates of 3.8% and 4.9%, respectively. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors:

Several key competitors are featured in the cable modem equipment market, including NETGEAR, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Linksys, Askey Computer Corporation, Hangzhou DIBSYS Technologies Co., Ltd., and Technicolor.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expected growth recovery in the coming years. Despite challenges such as inflation and economic complexities, there are opportunities for businesses to thrive by embracing new technologies and sustainable practices.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
  • Increase in Work from Home Drives Need for Internet Connectivity, Spurs Demand for Cable Modems
  • Average Weekly Increase in COVID-19 Infections & VPN Usage in March-2020
  • Cable Modem: Introduction
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Internal Modems Decline, External Modems Record High Growth
  • Asia-Pacific to Make Strong Gains in Cable Modem Equipment Market
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Cable Modems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Demand for High Speed Broadband Services Spurs Growth
  • Breakdown of Number of Fixed Broadband Subscriptions in OECD by Technology: 2019
  • Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020
  • Increase in Cable Broadband Subscriber Base Presents Opportunity for Cable Modem Equipment Demand
  • Rise in Internet User Base and Digitalization Trend Augurs Well for Cable Modem Equipment Market
  • Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019
  • Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019
  • Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
  • Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020
  • Increasing Penetration of IoT Boosts Demand for Cable Modems
  • Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
  • Use of Cable Modem Technology for Improving Entertainment & Information Services over PCs & Smart TVs Fuel Market Prospects
  • Expanding IPTV Subscriber Base Widens Growth
  • Trend towards Smart Homes Drives Installations of Cable Modem Equipment
  • Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
  • Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025
  • Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %): 2019
  • Rise in Smart Device Usage Trend in Small Scale Enterprises Drives Need for Cable Modem Equipment
  • Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Roll out of Cable Modems for Higher Speeds
  • Recent Product Developments
  • Advent of Cable Modems over CATV Networks Presents Growth Opportunities
  • 5G Network Technology: A Viable Alternative to Cable Modems?
  • Standards & Regulations
  • DOCSIS Versions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

