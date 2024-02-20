Global Calcium Carbonate Strategic Market Report 2024-2030: Growing Paper Demand Trends and Increasing Consumption of Plastics to Give a Boost to the Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Carbonate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach $39.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Calcium Carbonate estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$26.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Precipitated segment is estimated at 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



Calcium carbonate (CaCO3) serves as a fundamental component in various industries, and understanding its processing and physical properties is essential for its application. With diverse application markets and different types available, it's crucial to differentiate between ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC).

Competition in the calcium carbonate market remains strong, with numerous players exhibiting varying levels of presence worldwide. Despite challenges, the global market prospects for calcium carbonate are promising, driven by dynamic trends across segments like ground calcium carbonate, paper, and paints & coatings.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

With authoritative segments such as paper & plastic expected to witness solid gains, the Asia-Pacific region remains a dominant force in the calcium carbonate market, while North America shows rapid growth potential. Recent market activity underscores ongoing developments and innovations in the industry to address evolving market demands and technological advancements.



The Calcium Carbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Paper Industry Remains the Leading End-Use Market for Calcium Carbonate

Growing Paper Demand Trends to Drive Calcium Carbonate Market

Revival of Demand in Paints & Coatings and a Recovering Construction Industry Bodes Well for the Calcium Carbonate Market

Manufacturers Engage in Novel CaCO3 Products for Paints & Coatings and Paper industry to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Increasing Consumption of Plastics to Give a Boost to the Market

Plastic Packaging: A Growing End-Use Vertical

Biopolymers: A New Market Opportunity

Rise in Consumption of Adhesives and Sealants to Drive Demand for Calcium Carbonate

Application of CaCO3 in Pure Water Gains Momentum

Food Grade CaCO3 on Rise

Food Grade Calcium Carbonate Market to be boosted by Vegan Population

Nano Calcium Carbonate: A Potential Market

Increasing Use in Packaging and Tissue Products

New Variety of PCC-Blended Portland Cements

PCC Gains Preference Over GCC in Paper Industry

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate as Effective Alternative to Kaolin Clay

High Transportation Costs Drive Installation of Satellite Plants

Processes to Make Specific Forms of Calcium Carbonate for Papermaking

New Calcium Carbonate Products

Calcium Carbonate Particles Find Use in Biomedical Applications

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 182 Featured)

Arkema Group

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Balchem Corporation

Carmeuse Group SA

Acron Group

Esenttia

Changzhou Calcium Carbonate Ltd.

Excalibar Minerals LLC

CAO Industries Sdn. Bhd.

GLC Minerals

Agsco Corporation

20 Microns Ltd.

Blue Mountain Minerals

Basilisk concrete

FTA Food Solutions Pty. Limited

