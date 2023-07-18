Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market Expected to Reach $14.66 Billion in 2023, Fueled by Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Channel Blocker Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calcium channel blocker market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach $14.66 billion in 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The market is expected to expand further to $18.60 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Major players in the calcium channel blocker market include Pfizer Inc., GSK Plc., Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zydus Group, Covis Pharma BV, Mylan NV, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Sofgen Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Calcium channel blockers are drugs that inhibit the entry of calcium into the muscle cells of the heart and blood vessels. They are used to treat various disorders, including high blood pressure, angina, and irregular heartbeats.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with comprehensive coverage of the market across 50+ geographies. Understand the impact of the coronavirus on the market and its response as the virus abates. Assess the influence of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, and mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect effects on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth. Develop regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis. Identify growth segments for investment. Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends. Understand customers based on the latest market shares. Benchmark performance against key competitors. Support internal and external presentations with reliable, high-quality data and analysis.

The market for calcium channel blockers includes various drug types such as dihydropyridine, benzothiazepine, phenylalkylamine, and others. These drugs are indicated for conditions such as hypertension, chest pain, and arrhythmias, administered through oral, parenteral, and other routes of administration. They are used in hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and other end-user settings.

Product innovation is a key trend in the calcium channel blocker market, with major companies focusing on developing innovative solutions to maintain their market position.

In June 2022, CMP Pharma launched Norliqva, the first oral liquid solution of the besylate salt of amlodipine, a long-acting calcium channel blocker. This unique solution provides a convenient option for hypertension treatment in patients aged 6 and older, eliminating the challenges associated with crushing or synthesizing amlodipine tablets. In September 2021, Azurity Pharmaceuticals acquired Arbor Pharmaceuticals to expand their portfolio of calcium channel blocking agents, catering to the needs of patients with underserved diseases.

North America was the largest region in the calcium channel blocker market in 2022. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and the USA.

The increasing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the calcium channel blocker market. These diseases affect the heart or blood vessels and calcium channel blockers are used to lower the risk of heart failure and stroke. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will lead to an increased demand for calcium channel blockers.

The market for calcium channel blockers includes sales of amlodipine, nicardipine, isradipine, diltiazem, and verapamil drugs. The market value represents the revenues gained by manufacturers or creators of goods through sales, grants, or donations within the specified market and geography.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Calcium Channel Blocker Market Characteristics



3. Calcium Channel Blocker Market Trends And Strategies



4. Calcium Channel Blocker Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Calcium Channel Blocker Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Calcium Channel Blocker Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Calcium Channel Blocker Market



5. Calcium Channel Blocker Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Calcium Channel Blocker Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Calcium Channel Blocker Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Calcium Channel Blocker Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Dihydropyridine

Benzothizepine

Phenylalkylamine

Other Drug Classes

6.2. Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market, Segmentation By Disease Indications, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hypertension

Chest Pain

Arrhythmias

6.3. Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

Other Route Of Administration

6.4. Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Other End Users

7. Calcium Channel Blocker Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jh9t0u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets