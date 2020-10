Global Calcium Nitrate Market Report 2020: Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities - Strong Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Nitrate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Calcium Nitrate is projected to reach US$11.6 billion by 2025, driven largely by its widespread use in fertilization and plant nutrition.



The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 59.5% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country ranks as the world`s largest agrarian economy backed with strong policy level support for the adoption of environment friendly agricultural inputs coupled with improvements in wastewater management practices.



Few benefits of calcium nitrate that make it an important class of agricultural fertilizer include water soluble form of calcium; helps boost calcium levels in plants; plays an important role in activating cellular formation, repair and plant defense mechanisms; aids in improved photosynthesis, root growth and elongation; functions as antioxidants, protecting plant cells from stress induced cell damage and encourages leafy development; is non-soil acidifying and is suitable for tomato, apple and pepper plants; adds nitrogen to the soil needed by plants to make amino acids for protein synthesis which influences healthy plant growth; and is effective in preventing diseases such as blossom end rot.



Calcium also helps increase fertility of soil by helping release nutrients contained in clay minerals in soil by separating clay particles and freeing up movement of water and oxygen and maintaining the porous structure of the soil. Calcium nitrate nourished crops when harvested have higher storage life and are better able to withstand transportation. This is encouraging the practice of pre-harvest spraying of calcium nitrate on crops for superior ambient storage outcomes.



Calcium nitrate also contains nitrogen in the form of nitrates which help facilitate easy absorption of nutrients in plants. There is a growing trend in the market towards replacing ammonium nitrate as a source of nitrogen with calcium nitrate, largely because of the fact that ammonium nitrate disrupts calcium absorption in plants causing calcium deficiency disorders and diseases.



In short, calcium nitrate fertilizers produce better fruits, higher yields and farm profits. Few of the popular calcium nitrate fertilizers available in the market today include YaraLiva Tropicote, YaraLiva CN-9, YaraLiva Calcinit, Haifa Cal, Ultrasol calcium, CAN 17, among others.



Major macro factors influencing growth in the market include growing adoption of smart fertilizer management strategies; growing population and resulting food demand; and increased focus on enhancing crop productivity, quality and yields. Also poised to benefit market growth is the use of calcium nitrate in wastewater treatment supported by stringent environmental regulations that monitor standards established for industrial wastewater discharges.



As environmental governance becomes punitive, there is growing demand for wastewater treatment chemicals and growing in value is calcium nitrate as an important chemical class for controlling hydrogen sulfide. Several industrial facilities are upgrading their bacterial acceleration chambers to ensure conformance with regulatory standards and this bodes well for the market since, poor Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) is a major wastewater problem.



Calcium nitrate in liquid form is effective in addressing this problem of oxygen deficiency. In the absence of oxygen, nitrate is utilized by bacteria to produce energy to oxidize organic material aerobically. However, an oxygen deprived environment when not supplemented with calcium nitrate can result in septic conditions which emit hydrogen sulfide gas (H2S).



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Calcium Nitrate

Calcium Nitrate: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While China & Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

& Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities World Calcium Nitrate Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Calcium Nitrate Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , Canada , USA , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADOB ( Poland )

) GFS Chemicals, Inc. ( USA )

) Haifa Group ( Israel )

) Nutrien Ltd. ( Canada )

) Rural Liquid Fertilisers Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) San Corporation ( China )

) Sasol Ltd. ( South Africa )

) Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) SQM S.A. ( Chile )

) Sterling Chemicals ( India )

) URALCHEM JSC ( Russia )

) Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Yara International ASA ( Norway )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fertilizers: Primary End-Use Sector

A Snapshot of Select Popular Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer Products

Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield Goals of Farmers

Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector Favor Strong Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields

Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses

Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection

Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion

Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment

Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment Strategies

Key Statistical Data:

World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues (in %) by Chemical Type for the Year 2019

World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues (in %) by Region for the Year 2019

Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture Augurs Well

Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement Manufacturing

Rising Demand for Cement & Concrete Amid Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Favors Market Growth

World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector

Uptrend in World Explosives Industry Improves Market Prospects

World Explosives Market (in Thousand Metric Tons) for Years 2017, 2019 & 2021

World Explosives Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , , , & , and Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications

Rubber Gloves Sales Worldwide (in Billion Pieces) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



