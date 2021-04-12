Global Cancer Anorexia Market Outlook to 2030: Epidemiology, Drugs, Unmet Needs, Pipeline & Development Activities, Competition

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Anorexia - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the cancer anorexia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the cancer anorexia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM cancer anorexia market size from 2018 to 2030.

The report also covers current cancer anorexia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom )

, , , , and the ) Japan

Study Period: 2018-2030



Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incidence Cases of Anorexia by Cancer Types in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Key Epidemiology Findings

The total incident cases of anorexia by cancer types in the seven major markets was estimated to be 740,055 in 2020.

The total incident cases of anorexia by cancer types in the 7 MM is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

In the United States , the incidence population of anorexia by cancer types was 265,539 in 2020.

, the incidence population of anorexia by cancer types was 265,539 in 2020. In 2020, the incident cases of cancer anorexia in advanced cancers, namely, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, head and neck cancer, gastroesophageal cancer, and liver cancer in the US were 41,812, 140,931, 31,260, 13,416, 16,268 and 21,852, respectively.

In the EU5 countries, the incident population of anorexia by cancer types was maximum in Germany with 72,040 cases, followed by the France with 58,419 cases in 2020. While, Spain accounted for the lowest incident population of the indication with 36,474 cases in 2020.

with 72,040 cases, followed by the with 58,419 cases in 2020. While, accounted for the lowest incident population of the indication with 36,474 cases in 2020. As per this analysis, Japan had 197,803 incident cases of anorexia by cancer types in 2020.

Country-wise Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Cancer Anorexia epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Cancer Anorexia report encloses the detailed analysis of cancer anorexia mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Cancer Anorexia clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs



Adlumiz/Edolmizu: Helsinn Healthcare



Adlumiz (anamorelin HCl/ONO-7643/ANAM/Edolmizu) is a selective, novel, orally active ghrelin receptor agonist. Ghrelin is an endogenous peptide primarily secreted by the stomach. Upon binding to its receptor, ghrelin stimulates multiple pathways in the positive regulation of body weight, muscle mass, appetite, and metabolism. Anamorelin has shown effects in increasing body weight and muscle mass, as well as appetite in patients with cancer cachexia. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of clinical development for the treatment of malignancy-associated weight loss and anorexia in adult patients with advanced NSCLC, which was initiated in March 2019.



ART27.13: Artelo Biosciences



ART27.13 (formerly known as NEO1940 and AZD1940) is a highly potent, peripherally restricted synthetic, dual G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) agonist believed to target peripheral CB1/CB2 receptors, which has the potential to increase appetite and food intake. Originally developed by AstraZeneca, ART27.13 has been in five Phase I clinical studies, including over 200 subjects, where it demonstrated a statistically significant and dose-dependent increase in body weight in healthy subjects. Currently, the drug is clinic-ready for a Phase Ib/IIa study in anorexia associated with cancer.



NGM120: NGM Biopharmaceuticals



NGM120 is a first-in-class antagonistic antibody that binds glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) and inhibits growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) signaling for the potential treatment of cancer and cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome (CACS). In preclinical studies of NGM120, it has been demonstrated that blocking the interaction between GFRAL and GDF15 is able to both reduce tumor-associated weight loss and slow tumor growth and could potentially provide a novel treatment for CACS and cancer. Following the successful completion of a Phase I safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics study of NGM120 in healthy adult subjects in 2019, the drug is currently in a Phase Ia/Ib study.



Market Outlook

The treatment of anorexia related to cancer focuses on improving the appetite and neutralizing the metabolic disturbances. Current pharmacological agents can be categorized as orexigenic agents (appetite stimulants), anti-catabolic (anti-metabolic and anti-cytokine) agents, and anabolic agents (primarily hormonal).



Progestagens (megestrol acetate and medroxyprogesterone acetate) are often used as the first-line therapy for cancer anorexia and cachexia. Additionally, the US FDA approved Megestrol to treat anorexia and weight loss in patients with AIDS in 1993. Corticosteroids, mainly dexamethasone, are widely used to improve appetite in patients with cancer anorexia, however, they are associated with significant side effects, including gastrointestinal bleeding, oral candidiasis, and proximal myopathy. Other than corticosteroids and progestogens, there are certain less frequently prescribed medications for improving cancer-related anorexia, which includes NSAIDs, Omega 3 fatty acids, and cannabis.



The current market of cancer anorexia is dominated by off-label treatments, which are not very effective in providing relief to the patients and cannot be used in the long-term because of their various side-effects. Moreover, the emerging pipeline of cancer anorexia is quite weak, with three promising lead candidates in the late and early stages of development. The candidates with promising results include Anamorelin HCl (Adlumiz, ONO-7643 and ANAM), ART27.13, and NGM120 by potential key players Helsinn Healthcare, Artelo Biosciences, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, respectively.



Key Market Findings

The market size of Cancer Anorexia in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 313.52 Million in 2020, which is expected to show a positive growth at a CAGR of 10.92% during the study period 2018-2030.

in 2020, which is expected to show a positive growth at a CAGR of 10.92% during the study period 2018-2030. The United States accounts for the largest market size of USD 133.71 Million in 2020 of Cancer Anorexia throughout the study period of 2018-2030, in comparison to EU5 ( Italy , Germany , France , Spain , the UK) and Japan , respectively.

accounts for the largest market size of in 2020 of Cancer Anorexia throughout the study period of 2018-2030, in comparison to EU5 ( , , , , the UK) and , respectively. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with USD 27.36 Million in 2020, while Spain had the lowest market size with USD 13.74 Million in 2020.

had the highest market size with in 2020, while had the lowest market size with in 2020. The Japan Cancer Anorexia market accounted for USD 75.10 Million in 2020.

Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cancer Anorexia market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2030. The analysis covers cancer anorexia market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Cancer Anorexia emerging therapies.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Cancer Anorexia market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Cancer Anorexia market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Cancer Anorexia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Positive results by major key players NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Artelo Biosciences and Helsinn Healthcare may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in Cancer Anorexia incident population pool.

Analyst Comments

Currently, corticosteroids have been recommended in professional guidelines and have been associated with some improvement in appetite. Progestagens have also demonstrated an improved appetite in patients at various phases of care in multiple research studies and systematic reviews. Thus, steroid medication like dexamethasone and progesterone hormone-like medication like megestrol acetate are the most frequently used pharmacological drugs to stimulate appetite and improve weight.

Additionally, as per PMR interviews, the prescription pattern of these medications vary in different regions, for instance, progestogens are considered as the first line treatment while corticosteroids are less frequently prescribed within the United States . The use of corticosteroids are limited in this region due to the high rate of adverse events associated with long term usage of this therapy along with the fact that the drug fails to increase the appetite after few months.

. The use of corticosteroids are limited in this region due to the high rate of adverse events associated with long term usage of this therapy along with the fact that the drug fails to increase the appetite after few months. Emerging candidate, Anamorlin has higher chances of success in the near future as the other pipeline therapies, namely ART27.13 and NGM120 are still under the early phases of development. They will require few years to be investigated and launched in the market as potential therapeutic treatment options for cancer anorexia.

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Cancer Anorexia Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Cancer Anorexia in 2018

2.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Cancer Anorexia in 2030



3 Executive Summary of Cancer Anorexia



4 SWOT Analysis



5 Disease Background and Overview: Cancer Anorexia

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pathogenesis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Risk factors and assessment

5.5 Diagnosis



6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 7MM Total Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types



7 Country-wise Epidemiology of Cancer Anorexia

7.1 Assumptions and Rationale

7.2 The United States

7.2.1 Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in the US

7.3 EU5 Countries

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 United Kingdom

7.4 Japan



8 Treatment

8.1.1 Progestational agents

8.1.2 Other agents

8.1.3 Dietary habits

8.2 Coping with the loss of appetite during cancer treatment



9 Recognized Establishments



10 Unmet Needs



11 Emerging Drugs

11.1 Key Competitors

11.2 Adlumiz/Edolmizu: Helsinn Healthcare

11.2.1 Product Description

11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3 Clinical Development

11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy

11.3 ART27.13: Artelo Biosciences

11.3.1 Product Description

11.3.2 Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3 Safety and Efficacy

11.4 NGM120: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

11.4.1 Product Description

11.4.2 Other Developmental Activities

11.4.3 Clinical Development



12 Cancer Anorexia: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1 Key Findings

12.2 Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in the 7MM

12.3 Market Outlook

12.4 United States Market Size

12.4.1 Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in the United States

12.4.2 Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in the United States

12.5 EU5 Market Size

12.6 Japan

12.7 Market Access and Reimbursement



13 Case Reports



14 KOL Opinions



15 Market Drivers



16 Market Barriers

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b29lyn



