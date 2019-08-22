Global Cancer Registry Software Market Outlook, 2017-2019 & 2026: Privacy and Data Security-Related Concerns are Restricting the Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Registry Software - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cancer Registry Software market accounted for $43.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $112.20 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2026

Some of the factors such as increase in prevalence of cancer and favorable government initiatives are impelling the market growth. However privacy and data security-related concerns are restricting the market growth. Increase in number of accountable care organizations is creating ample opportunities for the market growth.

Cancer Registry Software is a particular type of disease registry that is mainly used in order to establish and maintain a cancer incidence reporting system. The cancer registry system acts as an informational resource for the investigation of cancer and its causes. This type of registry is important as cancer is among the leading causes of death and therefore the collection of data on cancer cases from diagnosis through survivorship is beneficial in order to help identify trends and ultimately improve care for patients that are fighting cancer.

Based on type, the standalone software segment accounted for a larger share primarily due to the significant use of standalone software by government organizations & TPAs for population health management (due to its adaptability and interoperability). Also, standalone software provides practical and easy-to-use tools to store and process registry data, while standalone software customized for patient registries offers higher flexibility and features such as multiple system usage and automatic upgradation.

Based on the geography, North America dominated the market growth due to the high burden of cancer, government funding initiatives to encourage the development of cancer registries.

