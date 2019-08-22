Global Cancer Registry Software Market Outlook, 2017-2019 & 2026: Privacy and Data Security-Related Concerns are Restricting the Market Growth
Aug 22, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Registry Software - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cancer Registry Software market accounted for $43.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $112.20 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2026
Some of the factors such as increase in prevalence of cancer and favorable government initiatives are impelling the market growth. However privacy and data security-related concerns are restricting the market growth. Increase in number of accountable care organizations is creating ample opportunities for the market growth.
Cancer Registry Software is a particular type of disease registry that is mainly used in order to establish and maintain a cancer incidence reporting system. The cancer registry system acts as an informational resource for the investigation of cancer and its causes. This type of registry is important as cancer is among the leading causes of death and therefore the collection of data on cancer cases from diagnosis through survivorship is beneficial in order to help identify trends and ultimately improve care for patients that are fighting cancer.
Based on type, the standalone software segment accounted for a larger share primarily due to the significant use of standalone software by government organizations & TPAs for population health management (due to its adaptability and interoperability). Also, standalone software provides practical and easy-to-use tools to store and process registry data, while standalone software customized for patient registries offers higher flexibility and features such as multiple system usage and automatic upgradation.
Based on the geography, North America dominated the market growth due to the high burden of cancer, government funding initiatives to encourage the development of cancer registries.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Integrated Software
5.3 Standalone Software
6 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By Deployment Model
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cloud-Based Models
6.3 On-Premise Models
7 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By Database Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercial Databases
7.3 Public Databases
8 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By Functionality
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Patient Care Management
8.3 Product Outcome Evaluation
8.4 Cancer Reporting to Meet State and Federal Regulations
8.5 Medical Research & Clinical Studies
9 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals & Medical Practices
9.3 Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators
9.4 Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies
9.5 Private Payers
9.6 Research Centers
9.7 Other End Users
10 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Onco, Inc.
12.2 Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems
12.3 Mckesson Corporation
12.4 Elekta AB (PUB)
12.5 C/Net Solutions
12.6 Electronic Registry Systems, Inc.
