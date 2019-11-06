Global Cancer Therapeutics Market to 2023 with Focus on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions - Profiles of AbbVie, Biogen, GSK, Eli Lilly and Co., Merck & Co. and Pfizer

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions presents qualitative and quantitative information on the current market dynamics that are influencing the market.



It covers a background to cancer, types of cancer, pathogenesis of cancer, and stages of cancer development, including the mechanisms of metastasis and recurrences. It also includes the disease burden through understanding the epidemiology of various cancers. Treatment patterns, which include the pharmacological approaches (covering cytotoxic/chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, and combinatorial therapy) and non-pharmacological approaches (including surgeries and radiation) are covered to present the various therapeutic options available for the patients.

Also included in the report are analyses of key marketed products; the current clinical trial landscape; patent landscape and recent product approvals; regulatory landscape; and reimbursement landscape across different demographics. Strategies of global companies engaged in the cancer therapeutic space and the profiles of top companies are also covered.



The quantitative information covered in the report includes:

Estimates of the market size of the cancer therapeutics used for treating metastases and recurrence states of cancer. The key cancer types covered include lung cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, stomach cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, cervical cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, ovarian cancer and others. Others includes leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, brain tumor, thyroid cancer and uteral cancer.

Further growth potential and forecast information has been covered for the overall cancer therapeutics market and for segments-cancer types, by region and by country.

Market values provided are based on total revenues of cancer therapeutics drug manufacturers.

The Report Includes:

36 data tables and 55 additional tables

An overview of global cancer therapeutics market with special focus on recurrent and metastatic divisions

Country-specific data and analysis for US, Canada , Mexico , Germany , Italy , U.K, France , China , India , Japan , South Korea , Brazil , Argentina and Chile

, , , , U.K, , , , , , , and Description of stages of cancer development including the mechanisms of metastasis and recurrences

Insights of current diagnostics such as medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics technologies and treatment patterns

Snapshot of pharmacological approaches covering cytotoxic/chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy and combinatorial therapy and non-pharmacological treatments such as surgeries, radiation

Complete understanding of causes, risk factors, prevalence and incidence of cancer

Information on economic cost burden due to cancer

Dossier of recent industry events, product innovation, acquisition, partnership and collaborations and competitor strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players of the industry including AbbVie, Inc., Biogen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Eli Lilly and Co., Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary

Key Findings

Chapter 3 Biology of Cancer

Overview

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Melanoma

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Pathogenesis of Cancer

Genetic Changes

Stages of Cancer

The TNM Staging System

Number Staging Systems

Cancer Metastases

Routes of Metastasis

Drug Resistance

Inherent Resistance

Acquired Resistance

Chapter 4 Disease and Economic Burden of Cancer

Cancer Burden

Tobacco Use and Statistics

Alcohol Abuse and Cancer Statistics

Infectious Diseases and Cancer

Inherited Genes/Diseases and Cancer

Sun, Ultraviolet Radiation and Cancer

Hormones and Cancer

Cancer: A Statistical Analysis of the Disease Incidence and Prevalence

Incidence and Prevalence Rates for Major Cancer Types

Regional Patterns of Cancer

Chapter 5 Treatment Approaches to Cancer Metastases and Recurrence

Treatment Approaches to Cancer Metastases and Recurrence

Non-pharmaceutical Approaches

Surgery for Cancer

Radiotherapy for Cancer

Ablation Therapy

Pharmacological Therapies

Cytotoxic Cancer Chemotherapy

Hormone-based Cancer Drugs

Targeted Biologic Therapy

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cancer Growth Blockers

Gene Therapy

Drugs That Block Cancer Blood Vessel Growth (Antiangiogenics)

Personalized Cancer Therapy (Precision Medicine)

Treatment Options for Selected Cancer Metastases

Breast

Bladder Cancer

Lung

Colorectal Cancer

Standard Treatment Options for Stage IV and Recurrent Colon Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Melanoma

Kidney Cancer

Transitional Cell Cancer (TCC) of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter

Pancreatic Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Stage I and Stage II Endometrial Cancer

Stage III, Stage IV and Recurrent Endometrial Cancer

Chapter 6 Cancer Therapeutics: Marketed Products and Pipeline Analysis

Overview

Top Selling Oncology Drugs in 2017

Profiles of Selected Marketed Drugs

Clinical Trials

Lung Cancer

Phase III Clinical Trials

Phase II Clinical Trials

Phase I Clinical Trial

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Others (Kidney Cancer, Lymphoma, Leukemia, Ovarian, Pancreatic)

Chapter 7 Regulations and Reimbursement Landscape

Chapter 8 Cancer Therapeutics: Analysis of Global and Regional Markets

Overview

Global Cancer Therapeutics Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

North America

Market Dynamics in North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

France

Germany

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Japan

China

India

Central and Latin America

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments

Patent Applications by Clinical Application

Patent Applications Filed on Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutics

Patent Applications Filed on Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapeutics

Patent Applications Filed on Metastatic Lung Cancer Therapeutics

Patents Applications Filed on Therapeutics for Other Cancer Types

Patents and Expiry Dates for Major Products by Leading Suppliers

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co.

Johnson & Johnson

F Hoffman-La Roche

Sanofi SA

Novartis AG

AbbVie, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Celgene

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

Patents and Expiry Dates for Other Products and Suppliers

Targeting Breakpoint Cluster Region-Abelson (BCR-ABL)

Targeting Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR/ERBB1)

Targeting Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR), PDGFR and Ret Proto-Oncogene (RET)

Impact of Patent Expiries

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Leading Companies

Roche

Novartis

Celgene

Bristol- Meyers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Recent Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles



Abbvie, Inc.

Amgen

Array Biopharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Healthcare

Biogen Inc.

Bristol- Meyers Squibb

Celgene Corp.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Co.

F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline

Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Immunogen Inc.

Incyte Corp.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

New Link Genetics Corp.

Novartis

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roche

Sanofi Sa

Sellas Life Sciences Group

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Verastem Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxji93

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

