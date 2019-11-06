Global Cancer Therapeutics Market to 2023 with Focus on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions - Profiles of AbbVie, Biogen, GSK, Eli Lilly and Co., Merck & Co. and Pfizer
DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions presents qualitative and quantitative information on the current market dynamics that are influencing the market.
It covers a background to cancer, types of cancer, pathogenesis of cancer, and stages of cancer development, including the mechanisms of metastasis and recurrences. It also includes the disease burden through understanding the epidemiology of various cancers. Treatment patterns, which include the pharmacological approaches (covering cytotoxic/chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, and combinatorial therapy) and non-pharmacological approaches (including surgeries and radiation) are covered to present the various therapeutic options available for the patients.
Also included in the report are analyses of key marketed products; the current clinical trial landscape; patent landscape and recent product approvals; regulatory landscape; and reimbursement landscape across different demographics. Strategies of global companies engaged in the cancer therapeutic space and the profiles of top companies are also covered.
The quantitative information covered in the report includes:
- Estimates of the market size of the cancer therapeutics used for treating metastases and recurrence states of cancer. The key cancer types covered include lung cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, stomach cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, cervical cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, ovarian cancer and others. Others includes leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, brain tumor, thyroid cancer and uteral cancer.
- Further growth potential and forecast information has been covered for the overall cancer therapeutics market and for segments-cancer types, by region and by country.
- Market values provided are based on total revenues of cancer therapeutics drug manufacturers.
The Report Includes:
- 36 data tables and 55 additional tables
- An overview of global cancer therapeutics market with special focus on recurrent and metastatic divisions
- Country-specific data and analysis for US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina and Chile
- Description of stages of cancer development including the mechanisms of metastasis and recurrences
- Insights of current diagnostics such as medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics technologies and treatment patterns
- Snapshot of pharmacological approaches covering cytotoxic/chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy and combinatorial therapy and non-pharmacological treatments such as surgeries, radiation
- Complete understanding of causes, risk factors, prevalence and incidence of cancer
- Information on economic cost burden due to cancer
- Dossier of recent industry events, product innovation, acquisition, partnership and collaborations and competitor strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players of the industry including AbbVie, Inc., Biogen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Eli Lilly and Co., Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary
- Key Findings
Chapter 3 Biology of Cancer
- Overview
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Melanoma
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Pathogenesis of Cancer
- Genetic Changes
- Stages of Cancer
- The TNM Staging System
- Number Staging Systems
- Cancer Metastases
- Routes of Metastasis
- Drug Resistance
- Inherent Resistance
- Acquired Resistance
Chapter 4 Disease and Economic Burden of Cancer
- Cancer Burden
- Tobacco Use and Statistics
- Alcohol Abuse and Cancer Statistics
- Infectious Diseases and Cancer
- Inherited Genes/Diseases and Cancer
- Sun, Ultraviolet Radiation and Cancer
- Hormones and Cancer
- Cancer: A Statistical Analysis of the Disease Incidence and Prevalence
- Incidence and Prevalence Rates for Major Cancer Types
- Regional Patterns of Cancer
Chapter 5 Treatment Approaches to Cancer Metastases and Recurrence
- Treatment Approaches to Cancer Metastases and Recurrence
- Non-pharmaceutical Approaches
- Surgery for Cancer
- Radiotherapy for Cancer
- Ablation Therapy
- Pharmacological Therapies
- Cytotoxic Cancer Chemotherapy
- Hormone-based Cancer Drugs
- Targeted Biologic Therapy
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Cancer Growth Blockers
- Gene Therapy
- Drugs That Block Cancer Blood Vessel Growth (Antiangiogenics)
- Personalized Cancer Therapy (Precision Medicine)
- Treatment Options for Selected Cancer Metastases
- Breast
- Bladder Cancer
- Lung
- Colorectal Cancer
- Standard Treatment Options for Stage IV and Recurrent Colon Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Stomach Cancer
- Melanoma
- Kidney Cancer
- Transitional Cell Cancer (TCC) of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Thyroid Cancer
- Stage I and Stage II Endometrial Cancer
- Stage III, Stage IV and Recurrent Endometrial Cancer
Chapter 6 Cancer Therapeutics: Marketed Products and Pipeline Analysis
- Overview
- Top Selling Oncology Drugs in 2017
- Profiles of Selected Marketed Drugs
- Clinical Trials
- Lung Cancer
- Phase III Clinical Trials
- Phase II Clinical Trials
- Phase I Clinical Trial
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Bladder Cancer
- Gastric Cancer
- Others (Kidney Cancer, Lymphoma, Leukemia, Ovarian, Pancreatic)
Chapter 7 Regulations and Reimbursement Landscape
Chapter 8 Cancer Therapeutics: Analysis of Global and Regional Markets
- Overview
- Global Cancer Therapeutics Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- North America
- Market Dynamics in North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- France
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Japan
- China
- India
- Central and Latin America
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments
- Patent Applications by Clinical Application
- Patent Applications Filed on Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutics
- Patent Applications Filed on Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapeutics
- Patent Applications Filed on Metastatic Lung Cancer Therapeutics
- Patents Applications Filed on Therapeutics for Other Cancer Types
- Patents and Expiry Dates for Major Products by Leading Suppliers
- Pfizer Inc.
- Merck & Co.
- Johnson & Johnson
- F Hoffman-La Roche
- Sanofi SA
- Novartis AG
- AbbVie, Inc.
- AstraZeneca plc
- Celgene
- Eli Lilly
- Gilead Sciences
- Patents and Expiry Dates for Other Products and Suppliers
- Targeting Breakpoint Cluster Region-Abelson (BCR-ABL)
- Targeting Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR/ERBB1)
- Targeting Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR), PDGFR and Ret Proto-Oncogene (RET)
- Impact of Patent Expiries
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Leading Companies
- Roche
- Novartis
- Celgene
- Bristol-Meyers Squibb
- Johnson & Johnson
- Recent Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abbvie, Inc.
- Amgen
- Array Biopharma Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Bayer Healthcare
- Biogen Inc.
- Bristol-Meyers Squibb
- Celgene Corp.
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline
- Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd.
- Immunogen Inc.
- Incyte Corp.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- New Link Genetics Corp.
- Novartis
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Roche
- Sanofi Sa
- Sellas Life Sciences Group
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Verastem Inc.
