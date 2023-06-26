Global Cancer Therapies Strategic Business Report 2023: Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Therapies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cancer Therapies Market to Reach $335.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cancer Therapies estimated at US$171.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$335.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Chemotherapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$97 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Targeted Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $67.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Cancer Therapies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$67.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.2 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cancer Therapies: An Outlook

Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy Lead the Global Cancer Therapies Market

By Cancer Type

USA Leads the Cancer Therapies Market

Leads the Cancer Therapies Market Biotherapies to Drive Growth

Rise in Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth

Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018

Total Number of Cancer Deaths by Type: 2018

Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018

Age-Standardized Incidence and Mortality Rates of All Cancers (per 100000 Population) by Region: 2018

Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth

Number of FDA-Approved Cancer Drugs: 2010-2018

Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2019

Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2018

Cancer Drug Pipeline to Change the Pharma Landscape

Increasing Share of Cancer Drugs as % Of Total Pharma Drug Pipeline: 2010-2019

Cancer Therapies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Select Leading Cancer Drugs Worldwide by Sales: 2018

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer

Recent Advancements in Cancer Drug Discovery

A New Immunotherapy Technique that Improves Efficacy and Safety of Cancer Treatment Developed by an Institute for Molecular Engineering Research Team

Lymphoma Therapy Developed by BeiGene Secures US FDA Approval

New Linker Technology for Enhancing Stability of ADCs

Personalized Medicine Gains Importance

Companion Diagnostics Accelerate Role of Personalized Medicine in Cancer Care

North American Companion Diagnostics Market (2019)

European Companion Diagnostics Market by Disease Area (2019)

Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product Differentiation

Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of Cancer Drugs

Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success

Patent Expiries of Branded Drugs to Trigger Generic Competition

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe

Gene Therapy based Approaches Present Potential Weapon for Battle against Cancer

Development of Novel Drug Candidates and Potential Therapies

Non-Viral Gene Therapy to Expedite Cancer Research and Introduction of New Therapies

Rise in Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)

Top Financial Concerns for Cancer Patients: Ranked In Order of Influence

Oral Oncolytic Abandonment Rate (in %) by Patient Out-of-Pocket Expenses

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer

Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for All Cancers by Gender (2019)

Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Colon and Rectum Cancers by Gender (2019)

Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Lung & Bronchus Cancers by Gender (2019)

Unmet Needs Leave Scope for Further Research and Development

Low Entry Barriers in Cancer Research Encourages Breakthrough Developments

Increasing Investments by National Health Authorities

NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014 and 2020)

Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger Growth

Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient Outcomes

Innovations, Improvements, and Approvals Propel Growth

Select Cancer Drug Approvals (2018 & 2019)

Emerging Challenges in Cancer Drug Development

Drug Failures Deter Prospects of New Therapies

High Prices of Targeted Therapies Act as a Speed Breaker

Estimated Average Monthly Cost of Select Leading Cancer Drugs in the US as of 2016

Cancer Drug Approval Processes Need to Become More Flexible for Encouraging Innovation

Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity

Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in Patient Compliance

Reduced Smoking

Global Cigarette Consumption Per Capita by Select Countries for 1970 and 2018

Reimbursement Coverage Remains a Major Challenge

Increase in Multidrug Resistance

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval

Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials

Overview of Cancer Therapy Segments

Immunotherapy: A Promising Segment

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Therapy Type (in %) for 2019

Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatment

Monoclonal Antibodies in Late-Stage Clinical Trials for Cancer Treatment

Vaccines: A Promising Future Area of Cancer Therapeutics

Approved Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Worldwide

CAR-T Therapy: An Innovative Therapy Focused on Engineering of Patients' Immune Cells for Cancer Treatment

UK Researchers New Approach Holds Potential to Boost Immunotherapies

Targeted Therapy: An Overview

Types of Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy: An Overview

Types of Chemotherapy

Risks Associated with Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Drug Classes in Hormone Therapy

CANCER TYPES, APPROVED AND PIPELINE DRUGS

Prostate Cancer

Global Sales of Leading Prostate Cancer Drugs in US$ Million: 2018

Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in Prostate Cancer

Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)

Prostate Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results

Lung Cancer

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries

Select FDA-Approved Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs

Select Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec, 2019

Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of December 30, 2019

Breast Cancer

Select FDA Approved Breast Cancer Drugs

Breast Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019

Breast Cancer Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019

Renal Cancer

Select FDA-Approved Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs

Cervical Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Select FDA-Approved Colorectal Cancer Drugs

Skin Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Leukemia

Standard Approved Mode of Therapy for AML by Age Group

Blood Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019

Blood Cancer Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019

Bladder Cancer

Endometrial Cancer

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AbbVie, Inc. ( USA )

) Amgen, Inc. ( USA )

) Astellas Pharma, Inc. ( Japan )

) AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)

Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( USA )

) Select Late Stage Compounds in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Oncology Pipeline (As of 2019)

Celgene Corporation ( USA )

) Eli Lilly and Company ( USA )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Glaxosmithkline Plc (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. ( USA )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Novartis AG ( Switzerland )

) Pfizer, Inc. ( USA )

) Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( Japan )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opzov9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets