Global Cancer Therapies Strategic Business Report 2023: Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer

26 Jun, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Therapies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cancer Therapies Market to Reach $335.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cancer Therapies estimated at US$171.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$335.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Chemotherapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$97 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Targeted Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $67.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Cancer Therapies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$67.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.2 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Cancer Therapies: An Outlook
- Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy Lead the Global Cancer Therapies Market
- By Cancer Type
- USA Leads the Cancer Therapies Market
- Biotherapies to Drive Growth
- Rise in Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth
- Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018
- Total Number of Cancer Deaths by Type: 2018
- Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
- Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018
- Age-Standardized Incidence and Mortality Rates of All Cancers (per 100000 Population) by Region: 2018
- Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
- Number of FDA-Approved Cancer Drugs: 2010-2018
- Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2019
- Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2018
- Cancer Drug Pipeline to Change the Pharma Landscape
- Increasing Share of Cancer Drugs as % Of Total Pharma Drug Pipeline: 2010-2019
- Cancer Therapies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Select Leading Cancer Drugs Worldwide by Sales: 2018
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer
- Recent Advancements in Cancer Drug Discovery
- A New Immunotherapy Technique that Improves Efficacy and Safety of Cancer Treatment Developed by an Institute for Molecular Engineering Research Team
- Lymphoma Therapy Developed by BeiGene Secures US FDA Approval
- New Linker Technology for Enhancing Stability of ADCs
- Personalized Medicine Gains Importance
- Companion Diagnostics Accelerate Role of Personalized Medicine in Cancer Care
- North American Companion Diagnostics Market (2019)
- European Companion Diagnostics Market by Disease Area (2019)
- Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product Differentiation
- Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of Cancer Drugs
- Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success
- Patent Expiries of Branded Drugs to Trigger Generic Competition
- Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe
- Gene Therapy based Approaches Present Potential Weapon for Battle against Cancer
- Development of Novel Drug Candidates and Potential Therapies
- Non-Viral Gene Therapy to Expedite Cancer Research and Introduction of New Therapies
- Rise in Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)
- Top Financial Concerns for Cancer Patients: Ranked In Order of Influence
- Oral Oncolytic Abandonment Rate (in %) by Patient Out-of-Pocket Expenses
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer
- Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for All Cancers by Gender (2019)
- Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Colon and Rectum Cancers by Gender (2019)
- Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Lung & Bronchus Cancers by Gender (2019)
- Unmet Needs Leave Scope for Further Research and Development
- Low Entry Barriers in Cancer Research Encourages Breakthrough Developments
- Increasing Investments by National Health Authorities
- NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014 and 2020)
- Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger Growth
- Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient Outcomes
- Innovations, Improvements, and Approvals Propel Growth
- Select Cancer Drug Approvals (2018 & 2019)
- Emerging Challenges in Cancer Drug Development
- Drug Failures Deter Prospects of New Therapies
- High Prices of Targeted Therapies Act as a Speed Breaker
- Estimated Average Monthly Cost of Select Leading Cancer Drugs in the US as of 2016
- Cancer Drug Approval Processes Need to Become More Flexible for Encouraging Innovation
- Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity
- Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in Patient Compliance
- Reduced Smoking
- Global Cigarette Consumption Per Capita by Select Countries for 1970 and 2018
- Reimbursement Coverage Remains a Major Challenge
- Increase in Multidrug Resistance
- Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval
- Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials
- Overview of Cancer Therapy Segments
- Immunotherapy: A Promising Segment
- Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Therapy Type (in %) for 2019
- Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatment
- Monoclonal Antibodies in Late-Stage Clinical Trials for Cancer Treatment
- Vaccines: A Promising Future Area of Cancer Therapeutics
- Approved Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Worldwide
- CAR-T Therapy: An Innovative Therapy Focused on Engineering of Patients' Immune Cells for Cancer Treatment
- UK Researchers New Approach Holds Potential to Boost Immunotherapies
- Targeted Therapy: An Overview
- Types of Targeted Therapy
- Chemotherapy: An Overview
- Types of Chemotherapy
- Risks Associated with Chemotherapy
- Hormone Therapy
- Drug Classes in Hormone Therapy
- CANCER TYPES, APPROVED AND PIPELINE DRUGS
- Prostate Cancer
- Global Sales of Leading Prostate Cancer Drugs in US$ Million: 2018
- Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in Prostate Cancer
- Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer
- Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)
- Prostate Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results
- Lung Cancer
- Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries
- Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries
- Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries
- Select FDA-Approved Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs
- Select Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec, 2019
- Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of December 30, 2019
- Breast Cancer
- Select FDA Approved Breast Cancer Drugs
- Breast Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
- Breast Cancer Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
- Renal Cancer
- Select FDA-Approved Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs
- Cervical Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Select FDA-Approved Colorectal Cancer Drugs
- Skin Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- Leukemia
- Standard Approved Mode of Therapy for AML by Age Group
- Blood Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
- Blood Cancer Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
- Bladder Cancer
- Endometrial Cancer
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AbbVie, Inc. (USA)
- Amgen, Inc. (USA)
- Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Japan)
- AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)
- Select Late Stage Compounds in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Oncology Pipeline (As of 2019)
- Celgene Corporation (USA)
- Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Glaxosmithkline Plc (UK)
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (USA)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opzov9
