Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Directory 2012-2018: Deals and Agreements by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Since 2012

The Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering 2012-2018 report provides an understanding and access to the cancer vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Cancer Vaccine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Cancer Vaccine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Cancer Vaccine partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Cancer Vaccine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 250 online deal records of actual Cancer Vaccine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cancer Vaccine technologies and products.



Key benefits



In-depth understanding of Cancer Vaccine deal trends since 2012

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Cancer Vaccine agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Cancer Vaccine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers since 2012

Insight into terms included in a Cancer Vaccine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Cancer Vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012

Analysis of Cancer Vaccine deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Cancer Vaccine deals

Access to Cancer Vaccine contract documents

Leading Cancer Vaccine deals by value since 2012

Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers since 2012

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Cancer Vaccine dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cancer Vaccine partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers

2.4. Cancer Vaccine partnering by deal type

2.5. Cancer Vaccine partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Cancer Vaccine partnering

2.6.1 Cancer Vaccine partnering headline values

2.6.2 Cancer Vaccine deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Cancer Vaccine deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Cancer Vaccine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Cancer Vaccine deals



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Cancer Vaccine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers

4.3. Most active Cancer Vaccine partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Cancer Vaccine contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cancer Vaccine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Cancer Vaccine dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Cancer Vaccine deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Cancer Vaccine deals by stage of development



