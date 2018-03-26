Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Directory 2012-2018: Deals and Agreements by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Since 2012

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering 2012-2018 report provides an understanding and access to the cancer vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Cancer Vaccine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Cancer Vaccine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Cancer Vaccine partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Cancer Vaccine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 250 online deal records of actual Cancer Vaccine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cancer Vaccine technologies and products.
Key benefits
- In-depth understanding of Cancer Vaccine deal trends since 2012
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Cancer Vaccine agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Cancer Vaccine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers since 2012
- Insight into terms included in a Cancer Vaccine partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report scope
Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in Cancer Vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012
- Analysis of Cancer Vaccine deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Cancer Vaccine deals
- Access to Cancer Vaccine contract documents
- Leading Cancer Vaccine deals by value since 2012
- Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers since 2012
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Cancer Vaccine dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Cancer Vaccine partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers
2.4. Cancer Vaccine partnering by deal type
2.5. Cancer Vaccine partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Cancer Vaccine partnering
2.6.1 Cancer Vaccine partnering headline values
2.6.2 Cancer Vaccine deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Cancer Vaccine deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Cancer Vaccine royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Cancer Vaccine deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Cancer Vaccine deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers
4.3. Most active Cancer Vaccine partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Cancer Vaccine contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cancer Vaccine contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Cancer Vaccine dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Cancer Vaccine deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Cancer Vaccine deals by stage of development
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p29kdt/global_cancer?w=5
