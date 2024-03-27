Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market Outlook to 2028, Featuring Key Players Aphria, Canopy Growth Corp, CW Hemp, Elixinol, Endexx, Gaia Herbs and more

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market estimated at USD 2.16 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.77 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 29.2%.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use in Treatment of the Patients Diagnosed With Neurological Disorders and Other Chronic Diseases

Increasing Demand for Cannabis-infused Foods and Beverages

Restraints

In-house Cultivation Cannabis

Poor Guidance and Inaccurate Dosing Resulting in Dangerous Consequences

Use, Distribution, Possessing and Selling Cannabis Oil Subject to Varying International Laws

Opportunities

Legalized Production and Supply of Quality-controlled CBD Oil for Sale

New Product Development Related to Cannabis-infused Foods and Beverages

Challenges

Heavy Taxes Imposed on Cannabis Industry Discourages Commercialization

Market Segmentation

The Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market is segmented based on Form, Source, Distribution Mode, Applications, and Geography.

By Form, the market is classified into Concentrated Oil, Cream, Food Additive, Inhaled Liquids, Supplement Capsule, and Tincture Spray.

By Source, the market is classified into Inorganic and Organic.

By Distribution Mode, the market is classified into Offline Mode and Online Mode.

By Applications, the market is classified into Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, and Pet Care.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aphria, Canopy Growth Corp, CW Hemp, Elixinol, Endexx, Gaia Herbs and more.

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Report Highlights:

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cannabinoid Hemp Oil Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Companies Profiled

Aphria, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

CW Hemp

Elixinol LLC

Endexx Corp.

Gaia Herbs, Inc.

High Tide, Inc.

Isodiol International, Inc.

Kazmira LLC

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Remedy Processors, LLC.

Valens Co.

Village Farms International

