Global Cannabis Extraction Market Report 2022: Historic Market Revenue for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections Through 2027

This report studies the global market for cannabis extraction equipment and services using 2021 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period, 2022-2027, with projections for CAGR.

The scope of this report is limited and covers global markets for cannabis extraction equipment and services only. The market is divided by equipment, services, methods and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

A cannabis extract is a concentration made from cannabis that has been dissolved in a solvent. Although the terms 'extract' and 'concentrate' are commonly used interchangeably, extracts are not all concentrates, but concentrates are all extracts.

While concentrates can be generated using a variety of mechanical techniques as well as the use of a solvent, extracts are the only type of concentrate that requires the use of a solvent. Butane, propane, ethanol and supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2) are the most frequent solvents used to generate a cannabis extract.



The wide range of products known as cannabis extracts contain more cannabinoids than the actual cannabis plant. When consumed, cannabinoids, which are chemical components of cannabis, have an impact on both the body and mind. The most well-known cannabinoid, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), is the one that results in euphoria and intoxication (or high).

Although more research is required, the non-psychoactive cannabinoid CBD (cannabidiol) has some potential as a medicine. Cannabis extracts can contain a wide range of THC and CBD concentrations. While some extracts have a THC content of up to 99%, others are mostly CBD with very little THC.

This report provides market insights into the global cannabis extraction market, focusing on the U.S., Europe, Asia and the top cannabis extraction companies in those countries. It provides information, including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers, restraints, and other trends and developments.

This report also discusses the major players in each regional market for cannabis extraction. It explains the foremost market drivers of the global cannabis extraction market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the cannabis extraction market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major international vendors in the cannabis extraction industry.

Descriptive company profiles of the major cannabis extraction companies, including Aptia Engineering, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific, Neptune Wellness Solutions, PerkinElmer Inc., Root Sciences and Sage Analytics

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for cannabis extraction industry, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by equipment, services, extraction method, and geographic region

Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations of the cannabis extraction market with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets

Discussion of current and future market potential for market for cannabis extraction tools and services, along with a supply chain analysis, industry regulations, and other forces relevant to this market

Regional market outlook with select sub-regional breakdowns for countries with promising market demands for cannabis extraction and applications thereof

Emphasis on the trends and developments in the market, global competitive landscape analysis, and innovations in the cannabis industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Cannabis Extraction in a Post-Pandemic World



Chapter 3 Cannabis Industry Overview

3.1 Cannabis Overview

3.1.1 Different Varieties of Cannabis

3.1.2 Factors Affecting the Cannabis Extraction Efficiency

3.1.3 Stages of Cannabis Extraction

3.1.4 Types of Extracts

3.1.5 Entry into the Global Cannabis Market and Subsequent Growth Face Several Challenges

3.1.6 Sustainability Has Grown in Importance Within the Cannabis Industry



Chapter 4 Market Outlook

4.1 Cannabis Extraction Market Overview

4.1.1 Rapid Expansion and Diversification Are Occurring in Cannabis Extraction Market

4.1.2 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction by Value

4.1.3 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction by Region

4.1.4 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction and Testing Equipment

4.1.5 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction Services

4.2 Recent Developments in the Global Market



Chapter 5 Cannabis Extraction Market by Method

5.1 Global Market Overview

5.1.1 Definition of Extraction

5.1.2 Types of Cannabis Extracts

5.1.3 Refinement of Cannabis Extracts

5.1.4 Entourage Effect

5.2 Methods of Cannabis Extraction

5.2.1 Co2-Based Cannabis Extraction Method

5.2.2 Alcohol/Ethanol-Based Cannabis Extraction Method

5.2.3 Hydrocarbon-Based Cannabis Extraction Method

5.2.4 Other Cannabis Extraction Methods



Chapter 6 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction Equipment

6.1 Solvent-Based Extraction Equipment

6.1.1 Alcohol Cannabis Extraction Equipment

6.1.2 Co2 (Carbon Dioxide) Cannabis Extraction Equipment

6.2 Co-Solvent Extraction Equipment (Ethanol and Co2)

6.2.1 Hydrocarbon Extraction Equipment

6.2.2 Vegetable Oil Extraction Equipment

6.3 Non-Solvent Extraction Equipment

6.3.1 Water Hash Extraction Equipment (Mechanical Separation)

6.3.2 Cold Pressed Oil Extraction Equipment

6.3.3 Rosin/Live Rosin Pressed Extraction Equipment

6.3.4 Screens and Presses Extraction Equipment (Hash/Kief)

6.4 Extraction Lab Solutions

6.4.1 Exp Rooms

6.4.2 Extraction Pods/Containers

6.4.3 Cannabis Extraction Equipment Market Size Analysis

6.5 Cannabis Analytical Testing Equipment

6.5.1 Factors for Selecting Cannabis Lab Testing Equipment

6.5.2 Cannabis Analytical Testing Equipment

6.5.3 Ancillary Equipment

6.5.4 Cannabis Analytical Testing Equipment Market Size Analysis

6.5.5 Cannabis Extraction Equipment and Services Sector Participants



Chapter 7 Global Market for Cannabis Extraction Services

7.1 Global Market Overview

7.1.1 Cannabis Extraction Services

7.1.2 Cannabis Analytical Testing Services

7.1.3 Certificate of Analysis

7.1.4 Cannabis Regulatory and Compliance Services



Chapter 8 North American Market for Cannabis Extraction

8.1 Market Overview

8.1.1 Market Dynamics



Chapter 9 European Market for Cannabis Extraction

9.1 Market Overview

9.1.1 Market Dynamics



Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Market for Cannabis Extraction

10.1 Market Overview



Chapter 11 South American Market for Cannabis Extraction

11.1 Market Overview



Chapter 12 Middle East & African Market for Cannabis Extraction

12.1 Regional Market Overview



Chapter 13 Trends and Developments

13.1 Competitive Landscape

13.1.1 Innovations in the Cannabis Industry

13.1.2 Safe Banking Act and Cannabis Industry

13.1.3 Cannabis Industry Faces Many Challenges

13.1.4 Governments Are Working to Expand Access to Cannabis for Researchers

13.1.5 New Prop 65 Labeling Requirements for Cannabis Products

13.1.6 Demand for Thc-Free Products on the Rise



Chapter 14 Company Profiles

14.1 Largest Cannabis Extraction Companies

Decibel Cannabis Co. Inc.

Indiva

Medipharm Labs Corp.

Neptune Wellness Solutions

The Valens Co. Inc.

14.2 Key Cannabis Extraction Equipment Companies

Aptia Engineering

Deutsche Process

Ecodyst

Eden Labs LLC

Essential Innovations Inc.

Extraktlab

Gibraltar Industries

Green Mill Supercritical LLC

Luna Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Mrx Technologies Group

Pic Solution Inc.

Root Sciences

Rotachrom Technologies Ltd.

Summit Extraction

Trusteel LLC

Vanguard Scientific Inc.

Vitalis Extraction Technologies

World-Class Extractions Inc.

14.3 Key Cannabis Analytical Testing Equipment Companies

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Gemmacert

Orange Photonics Inc.

Sage Analytics

Strain Genie Inc.

14.4 Key Cannabis Extraction Technology Service Providers

Eybna Technologies Ltd.

Mile High Labs International Inc.

Xs Financial Inc.

14.5 Key Cannabis Testing Service Companies

Danaher Corp.

Eurofins Scientific

Merck Kgaa

Perkinelmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Sgs Sa

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corp.

Waters Corp.

14.6 Key Cannabis Extracts Product Companies

Absolutextracts

Concentrate Supply Co.

Craft Cannabis Co.

Evolab

Kurvana

O.Penvape Inc.

Select Oil

