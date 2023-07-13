Global Cannabis-infused CBD Edibles Market Analysis, Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2022 & 2023-2030

13 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cannabis-infused CBD Edibles Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market size was estimated at USD 4.38 billion in 2022, USD 5.13 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.30% to reach USD 11.09 billion by 2030.
In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.
The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.
Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market is studied across Baked Products, Chocolates & Bars, Drinks, Gum & Sprays, and Sugar Candies.
- Based on Raw Material, the market is studied across Hemp CBD Oil and Marijuana CBD Oil.
- Based on Source, the market is studied across Inorganic and Organic.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.
Report Highlights
- The Chocolates & Bars commanded largest market share of 22.80% in 2022, followed by Drinks.
- The Marijuana CBD Oil is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- The Organic is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- The Offline Mode commanded largest market share of 50.88% in 2022, followed by Online Mode.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Cannabis Legalization and Elevating Popularity of Home-Grown Cannabis
- Rising Millennial Population Demanding Cannabis-Infused Edibles
- Increasing Penetration in Bakery, Confectionery, and Gummies
Restraints
- Poor Blending and Inaccurate Dosing Resulting in Dangerous Consequences
Opportunities
- New Product Development Related to Cannabis-Infused Foods and Beverages
- Rise of Alcohol Companies in the Cannabis Edibles Market
Challenges
- Production and Commercialization of Cannabis Subject to Varying International Laws
Competitive Portfolio
- Ananda Food by Ecofiber Ltd.
- Atlas Growers Ltd.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Baked Bros
- Bhang Inc.
- Cannabinoid Creations
- Cannabis Energy Drink
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.
- Cresco Labs, LLC
- Curaleaf Holding Inc.
- CV Sciences, Inc.
- Dixie Group, Inc.
- Elixinol LLC
- Evergreen herbal limited
- Heineken International B.V.
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Joy Organics LLC
- Kaneh Company
- Kats Botanicals by American Kratom Association
- Kaya Holdings, Inc.
- Kazmira LLC
- Kiva Confections
- Koios Beverage Corp
- Medical Marijuana, Inc.
- Medically Correct LLC
- Medix CBD
- Organigram Holdings Inc.
- Plus Products
- Purekana LLC
- Tilray Inc.
- Zoetic International PLC by Chill Brands Group PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iz5kkn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article