Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market size is set to grow by USD 25.27 billion from 2023-2027, Growing social acceptance of cannabis boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabis-infused edible products market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.27 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 21.74% during the forecast period. The global cannabis-infused edibles market is expanding due to shifting perceptions and lucrative opportunities. Regulatory challenges, shop closures, and legislative discrepancies persist. Cannabis derivatives like THC, CBD, and hemp are used in various products, including pizza, lollipops, chocolate, beverages, and beef, for conditions such as Alzheimer's, cancer, epilepsy, and PTSD. Governments and corporations benefit from this growth, with offerings ranging from gummies to infused drinks.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2023-2027

For more insights and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period - Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD25.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 72% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands, and Germany Key companies profiled Bhang Corp., Blemish Inc., Cannabinoid Creations, Cannabis Energy Drink, CBDfx UK, Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Diamond CBD, Dixie Elixirs LLC, Green Roads Inc., Gron, Hugs Wellness Inc., Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulus Chocolate, Medix CBD, Medterra CBD, Sunday Scaries, Cornbread Hemp, Happy Flower Co., and Harmony

Segment Overview

This global cannabis-infused edible products market market report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online ) Product (Food and Beverage ) Geography (North America, Europe, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by Distribution Channel

The Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market is experiencing significant growth due to legalization and increasing popularity. However, regulatory issues and legislative discrepancies pose challenges. In the healthcare system, cannabis edibles, including those infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), are used to treat conditions like Alzheimer's disease, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, PTSD, and muscular spasms. Product choices range from marijuana-infused pills to recreational items such as pizza, lollipops, chocolate, morning cereal, gummy consistent items, chocolate cookies/brownies, beverages, infused drinks, vitamin C beverage, white grape juice, and even beef products. Despite these offerings, shop closures remain a concern due to ongoing regulatory hurdles. Hemp and marijuana-derived edibles containing THC and CBD continue to gain customer demand, with THC-dominant products popular for recreational use and CBD-dominant products preferred for medicinal purposes.

Geography Overview

The global cannabis-infused edible products market has witnessed substantial growth, with North America leading the charge. Smoking is no longer the dominant form of cannabis consumption, as Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are now incorporated into various food items. These consist of Pizza, Lollipops, Chocolate, Morning cereal, Gummy bears, Chocolate cookies/brownies, and Beverages. The trend extends to Beef products, Infused drinks like a Vitamin C beverage or White grape juice, and even Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and Camu camu extract. Micro-dosing with brands like Gfarmalabs and Sprig is popular for managing Cancer-related symptoms such as Nausea, Vomiting, and Pain. Regulatory issues, shop closures, and legislative discrepancies pose challenges, but the healthcare system's recognition of cannabis's health advantages fuels customer demand. Recreational cannabis legalization in the US and Canada continues to expand product choices, with Hemp and Marijuana derivatives like CBD and THC catering to diverse consumer needs, including Alzheimer's disease, Cancer, and Epilepsy. Vape pens and Private-label brands further innovate the market.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic ( - ) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The global cannabis market experiences growth due to advanced cultivation methods in controlled labs, enhancing THC-rich cannabis production and improving CBD oil quality. Techniques like SOG and SCROF are used. Edibles, including food items and beverages, infused with THC and CBD, are popular. Key players include Gfarmalabs, Sprig, Province Brands. Health benefits, regulatory challenges, and customer demand drive innovation. Products cater to various conditions like cancer, nausea, and pain. Alzheimer's, epilepsy, and other health issues are potential markets.

The global cannabis-infused edibles market faces complex legal landscapes, with varying regulations in countries like China , Russia , and the US. Strict regulations and high compliance costs hinder smaller companies' market entry. Keywords: Gamma-aminobutyric acid, Camu camu extract, Micro-dosing, Gfarmalabs, Sprig, Province Brands, Cancer-related symptoms, Nausea, Vomiting, Pain, Vape pens, Private-label brands, Product innovation, Retail shelves, Health advantages, Regulatory issues, Shop closures, Legislative discrepancies, Healthcare system, Recreational cannabis, Legalization, Product choices, Customer demand, Hemp, Marijuana, THC, CBD, Alzheimer's disease, Cancer, Epilepsy, Glaucoma, PTSD, Muscular spasms.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period( - ) and forecast period(2023-2027)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing legalization of recreational cannabis and the recognition of health advantages associated with Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Key consumer items include Pizza, Lollipops, Chocolate, Morning cereal, Gummy consistent items, Chocolate cookies/brownies, and Beverages. However, regulatory issues and legislative discrepancies pose challenges to market expansion. Shop closures and healthcare system integration are ongoing concerns. The market encompasses both Marijuana and Hemp derivatives, such as THC and CBD, used to treat various medical conditions like Alzheimer's disease, Cancer, Epilepsy, Glaucoma, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and Muscular spasms. Despite these challenges, the market's potential is vast, with legalization and normalization of cannabis use continuing to shape the industry landscape. Key players must navigate regulatory frameworks and consumer preferences to capitalize on this burgeoning market.

Market Research Overview

The Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer acceptance and legalization of cannabis in various regions. The market encompasses a wide range of products, including cannabis beverages, chocolates, baked goods, capsules, and concentrates. Brands are constantly innovating to cater to diverse consumer preferences, with choices ranging from THC-dominant to CBD-dominant and even THC-free options. The market's value is projected to reach new heights, with key contributors being North America and Europe. Regulatory frameworks, consumer demographics, and distribution channels are crucial factors shaping the market dynamics. Producers are focusing on improving product quality, ensuring safety, and complying with regulations to gain a competitive edge. Moreover, the market is witnessing a shift towards functional and health-conscious edibles, as consumers seek alternatives to traditional cannabis consumption methods. The use of advanced technologies, such as nanotechnology and microencapsulation, is enabling the development of more effective and discreet delivery systems. In summary, the Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market is a dynamic and evolving industry, driven by consumer preferences, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio