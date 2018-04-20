Global Capacity Management Market 2018-2023 by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type & Vertical

The capacity management market is expected to grow from USD 597.5 Million in 2018 to USD 1,557.9 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1%.

Several factors such as identifying underused resources, need for increasing efficiency by better use of existing and future resource and manage IT resource demand according to business priorities are driving the market. Verticals such as Information and Technology (IT), telecom, healthcare and life sciences, and Banking and Financial Institutions (BFSI) have contributed largely to the market.

The capacity management market is segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. The solutions segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018, while capacity management services are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Capacity management solutions are gaining popularity as it empowers enterprises to match the growing demand of IT infrastructure for meeting business requirement in timely and cost- effective manner.

The cloud-based capacity management solutions deployment is likely to gain traction during the forecast period and grow at highest CAGR as it offers agility of on-demand resource deployment and consumption. This deployment mode is being preferred by organizations as it offers ease of access along with reduced capital and operational expenses.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR in the capacity market during the forecast period. The rapid deployment of capacity management solutions by SMEs to maximize investments on infrastructure is one of the major reasons expected to drive the market growth for SMEs. However, increasing awareness and digital transformation has also influenced SMEs to adopt cloud-based capacity management solutions.

Capacity management solutions and services are being increasingly adopted by verticals, such as telecom, IT, healthcare and life science, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, hospitality, government and public, and others (including education, oil and gas and energy and utilities), to optimize the IT resource allocation and utilization for increasing the RoI and productivity thus, fueling the growth of the capacity management market across the globe. The IT vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. However, BFSI vertical is expected to represent prospective opportunities during the forecast period for capacity management vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Capacity Management Market

4.2 Market By Component

4.3 Market By Deployment Type

4.4 Market By Service

4.5 Market By Vertical and Region



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Need for Cost Optimization and Effective Utilization of IT Infrastructures

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Business Agility

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Adoption of Capacity Management Solution Among SMEs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Complexities in IT Infrastructures

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Insufficient Data Gathering and Retention for Effective Capacity Management

5.3 Use Cases



6 Capacity Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Network Capacity Management

6.2.2 Storage Capacity Management

6.2.3 Application Capacity Management

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Implementation and Testing

6.3.2 Consulting

6.3.3 Training and Education

6.3.4 Support and Maintenance



7 Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Capacity Management Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecom

9.3 Information Technology

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.7 Retail

9.8 Hospitality

9.9 Government and Public

9.10 Others



10 Capacity Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Prominent Players Operating in the Capacity Management Market

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Business Expansions

11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.2 CA Technologies

12.3 Netapp

12.4 HPE

12.5 VMWare

12.6 CPT Global

12.7 BMC Software

12.8 Riverbed Technology

12.9 Teoco Corporation

12.10 Sumerian

12.11 Syncsort

12.12 Teamquest

12.13 Nlyte Software

12.14 Key Innovators

12.14.1 Axway

12.14.2 Idera

12.14.3 Solarwinds

12.14.4 Turbonomic

12.14.5 Aspire

12.14.6 ASG Technologies

12.14.7 Manageengine

12.14.8 Planview

12.14.9 Helpsystems

12.14.10 Neubrain



