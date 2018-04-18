Global Car Air Purifier Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Key vendors are 3M, EcomVentures, Koninklijke Philips, Nirvana Being, Sharp & Panasonic

The global car air purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 9.48% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Car Air Purifier Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is technology innovation leading to product premiumization. The innovation related to the technologies of car air purifier is one of the leading factors for the expansion of the global car air purifier market. Vendors in the market have shifted their focus from manufacturing conventional car air purifier to purifiers incorporated with the latest technologies. There are three prominent technologies on the market available. They are HEPA, active carbon systems, and photocatalytic.

One trend in the market is growth in multi-functional car air purifier. There is a rising trend of developing multi-functional, compact, and simple user-interface products to improve the quality and designs of the car. Following such trends, vendors offer multi-functional car air purifiers consist of an air conditioner to cool, fan to circulate air, a dehumidifier to remove moisture, and air purifier to remove contaminants from the cabin air. The multifunctionality of the car air purifier is about air freshening and fragrance.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price sensitivity of consumers. The price sensitivity among end-users is a stalemate in the growth of the global car air purifier market. The price sensitivity is a major concern for the vendors in the developing countries of APAC, Latin America, and MEA such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, and South Africa. In such countries, consumers are price conscious, and they do not like to spend more on premium and augmented products.



Key vendors

3M

EcomVentures ( Eco Breeze )

) Koninklijke Philips

Nirvana Being



Sharp Corp



Panasonic Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market outline

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Private cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

HEPA filters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Counter-top - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Built-in - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by region

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Growth in multi-functional car air purifier

Growth in online sales of car air purifiers

Increase in demand for ionizer car air purifier

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 17: APPENDIX



