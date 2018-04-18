Global Car Air Purifier Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Key vendors are 3M, EcomVentures, Koninklijke Philips, Nirvana Being, Sharp & Panasonic

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Car Air Purifier Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global car air purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 9.48% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Car Air Purifier Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is technology innovation leading to product premiumization. The innovation related to the technologies of car air purifier is one of the leading factors for the expansion of the global car air purifier market. Vendors in the market have shifted their focus from manufacturing conventional car air purifier to purifiers incorporated with the latest technologies. There are three prominent technologies on the market available. They are HEPA, active carbon systems, and photocatalytic.
One trend in the market is growth in multi-functional car air purifier. There is a rising trend of developing multi-functional, compact, and simple user-interface products to improve the quality and designs of the car. Following such trends, vendors offer multi-functional car air purifiers consist of an air conditioner to cool, fan to circulate air, a dehumidifier to remove moisture, and air purifier to remove contaminants from the cabin air. The multifunctionality of the car air purifier is about air freshening and fragrance.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price sensitivity of consumers. The price sensitivity among end-users is a stalemate in the growth of the global car air purifier market. The price sensitivity is a major concern for the vendors in the developing countries of APAC, Latin America, and MEA such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, and South Africa. In such countries, consumers are price conscious, and they do not like to spend more on premium and augmented products.
Key vendors
- 3M
- EcomVentures (Eco Breeze)
- Koninklijke Philips
- Nirvana Being
- Sharp Corp
- Panasonic Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market outline
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Private cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- HEPA filters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Counter-top - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Built-in - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth in multi-functional car air purifier
- Growth in online sales of car air purifiers
- Increase in demand for ionizer car air purifier
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 17: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6h85t/global_car_air?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-car-air-purifier-market-2018-2022-challenges-drivers--trends---key-vendors-are-3m-ecomventures-koninklijke-philips-nirvana-being-sharp--panasonic-300632070.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
