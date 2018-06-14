Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market 2016-2026: The Most Hot Topic Discussed Among Oncologists Throughout the Globe

The global CAR T cell therapy market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.96 % from 2017 to 2025.

CAR T cell therapy is the most hot topic discussed among oncologist throughout the globe. The FDA approved CAR T cell therapy are Tisagenleucel (Kymriah), Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta) and Tocilizumab (Actemra). During the clinical trial studies few side effects have been encountered in patients put on CAR T cell therapy are cytokine release syndrome, b-cell aplasia and tumor lysis syndrome.

Currently CD19 antigens have been approved by USFDA for the treatment of relapsed b-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia. CD 22 and CD 30 antigens show promising result in preclinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recent approval of CD19 antigens as CAR T cell therapy for the treatment of b cell acute lymphocytic leukemia and increasing number of children suffering with acute lymphocytic leukemia is responsible for the dominance of ALL. Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma are being diligently studied by pharmaceutical players owing to their rising prevalence and lack of efficacy utilizing chemotherapy.

Rising prevalence of relapsed acute lymphocytic leukemia and technological advancement in the screening of cancer drives the North America CAR T cells therapy market. Moreover the domicile of pharmaceutical companies pioneering in CAR T cell therapy. Increasing geriatric population suffering with leukemia and government initiatives to fight cancer will result in the positive growth of CAR T cell therapy in Asia Pacific.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of patients suffering with relapsed b cell acute lymphocytic leukemia

Proactive role adopted by regulatory agencies for the expedited approval of CAR T cell therapy

Promising pipeline for CAR T cell therapy focusing on CD22, CD30 antigens for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia respectively

