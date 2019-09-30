Global CAR-T Therapies Market Report, 2019-2030: Target Indications, Important Target Antigens, Key Geographical Regions

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAR-T Therapies Market (2nd Edition), 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CAR-T Therapies Market, 2019-2030 (2nd edition) report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of CAR-T cell therapies. The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations working in this domain.

Over 100 companies and 85 academic / research institutes are actively involved in therapy development initiatives in this domain. The ongoing research activity in this domain has led to the discovery of several novel molecular targets, which can be exploited for cell therapy development.



Further research and characterization of these targets have significantly strengthened the pipelines of stakeholder entities engaged in this market. Driven by the availability of innovative technology platforms, the CAR-T therapies market is poised for success in the long-run as several therapeutic leads have recently entered mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials and are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for CAR-T cell therapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region-specific adoption rates and expected prices of such therapies, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030. The report includes potential sales forecasts of CAR-T cell therapies that are currently marketed or are in late stages of development.



Additionally, it provides forecasts for the overall CAR-T cell therapy market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] target indications (acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, hepatocellular carcinoma and colorectal cancer), [B] important target antigens (CD19, BCMA, GPC3 and EGFR) and [C] key geographical regions. To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of these novel therapies and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy

3.3. Overview of Immunotherapies

3.4. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy

3.5. Classification of Cancer Immunotherapies

3.5.1. By Mechanism of Action

3.5.2. By Type of Target

3.5.3. By Approach

3.5.4. By Product Class

3.6. T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.6.1. Historical Evolution

3.6.2. Key Considerations for Developing T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.6.3. Strategies Employed for the Redirection of T-Cells

3.6.4. Manufacturing of Engineered T-Cells

3.6.5. T-Cell Transduction and Transfection Methods

3.7. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T)

3.7.1. History of Development

3.7.2. Anatomical Layout of CAR

3.7.3. Development of CAR-T Cells

3.7.4. Universal CAR-T Cells

3.7.5. Route of Administration of CAR-T Cell Therapies

3.7.6. Case Study: CD19 CAR-T Cell Therapies

3.7.7. Challenges Associated with CAR-T Cell Therapies



4. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Trends on Twitter



5. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Overall Market Overview

5.2.1. Analysis by Type of Developer

5.2.2. Analysis by Phase of Development

5.2.3. Analysis by Popular Target Indications

5.2.4. Analysis by Popular Target Antigens

5.2.5. Analysis by Source of T-Cells

5.2.6. Analysis by Route of Administration

5.2.7. Analysis by Patient Segment

5.2.8. Analysis by Type of Therapy

5.2.9. Key Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies in Development

5.2.10. Key Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies in Development



6. KEY INSIGHTS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Competitive Analysis by Popular Target Antigens

6.2.1. Popular Targets Related to Hematological Malignancies

6.2.2. Popular Targets Related to Solid Tumors

6.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders

6.3.1. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Most Prominent Key Opinion Leaders

6.4. CAR-T Cell Therapies: CAR Construct Analysis

6.4.1. Analysis by Generation of CAR

6.4.2. Analysis by Type of scFv Antibody

6.4.3. Analysis by Type of Vector

6.4.4. Analysis by Type of Co-Stimulatory Domain(s)



7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

7.2.1. Methodology

7.2.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

7.2.3. Geographical Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

7.2.4. Case Study: CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in China



8. CAR-T CELL THERAPY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. KYMRIAH / Tisagenlecleucel / CTL019 (Novartis)

8.2.1. Therapy Overview

8.2.2. Current Development Status

8.2.3. Key Clinical Trial Results

8.2.4. Dosage Regimen, Price and Manufacturing

8.3. YESCARTA / Axicabtagene Ciloleucel / KTE-C19 (Kite Pharma)

8.3.1. Therapy Overview

8.3.2. Current Development Status

8.3.3. Key Clinical Trial Results

8.3.4. Dosage Regimen, Price and Manufacturing

8.4. JCAR (Juno Therapeutics)

8.4.1. Therapy Overview

8.4.2. Current Development Status

8.4.3. Key Clinical Results

8.4.4. Dosage Regimen and Manufacturing

8.5. bb2121 (bluebird bio / Celgene)

8.6. LCAR-B38M CAR-T (Nanjing Legend Biotech / Janssen Biotech)

8.7. CD19 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Takara Bio)

8.8. Dual Targeting CAR-T Cell therapies (Autolus)

8.8.1. Therapy Overview

8.8.2. Current Development Status

8.8.3. Key Clinical Trial Results

8.8.4. Dosage Regimen and Manufacturing

8.9. CAR-T Cell Therapies (Sinobioway Cell Therapy)

8.9.1. Therapy Overview

8.9.2. Current Development Status

8.9.3. Dosage Regimen and Manufacturing



9. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS FOR CAR-T CELL THERAPIES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Hematological Malignancies

9.2.1. Leukemia and Lymphoma

9.2.2. Multiple Myeloma

9.3. Solid Tumors

9.3.1. Metastatic Melanoma

9.3.2. Lung Cancer

9.3.3. Pancreatic Cancer

9.3.4. Liver Cancer

9.3.5. Breast Cancer

9.3.6. Ovarian Cancer

9.3.7. Bladder Cancer

9.3.8. Kidney Cancer



10. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Genome Editing Technologies

10.2.1. Applications of Genome Editing Technologies

10.2.2. Emerging Technology Platforms for CAR-T Cell Therapy Development and Production

10.2.3. Competitive Analysis: Gene Editing Platforms

10.3. Designing CAR-T Cell Therapies with Improved Characteristics

10.3.1. Technologies for Targeting Multiple Cancers

10.3.2. Technologies for Improved Safety

10.3.3. Allogeneic Technologies



11. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. An Overview to Cell Therapy Manufacturing

11.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

11.3.1. Centralized Manufacturing Model

11.3.2. Decentralized Manufacturing Model

11.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

11.4.1. Scale-Up

11.4.2. Scale-out

11.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

11.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing Cell Therapies

11.7. Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

11.7.1. Characterization

11.7.2. Cost of Goods

11.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

11.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

11.10. Companies with In-House Capabilities

11.11. Contract Manufacturers

11.12. Regulatory Landscape



12. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies

12.3. Pricing Models for CAR-T Cell Therapies

12.4. Reimbursement-related Considerations for CAR-T Cell Therapies

12.4.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies



13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Scope and Limitations

13.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

13.4. Overall CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, 2019-2030

13.4.5. Product Wise Sales Forecast

13.4.5.1. KYMRIAH (Novartis)

13.4.5.2. YESCARTA (Gilead Sciences)

13.4.5.3. bb2121 (bluebird bio / Celgene)

13.4.5.4. LCAR-B38M CAR-T (Nanjing Legend Biotech / Janssen)

13.4.5.5. MB-CART19.1 (Miltenyi Biotec)

13.4.5.6. CD19 CAR-T (Sinobioway Cell Therapy)

13.4.5.7. JCAR017 (Juno Therapeutics / Celgene / Wuxi AppTec)

13.4.5.8. AUTO2 (Autolus)

13.4.5.9. AUTO3 (Autolus)

13.4.5.10. GPC3 CAR-T (Shanghai GeneChem)

13.4.5.11. BCMA CAR-T (The Pregene ShenZhen Biotechnology)

13.4.5.12. CD19 CAR-T (The Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology)

13.4.5.13. CD19 CAR-T (Shanghai Bioray Laboratory)

13.4.5.14. Humanized CD19 CAR-T (Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology)

13.4.5.15. PCAR-019 (PersonGen BioTherapeutics)

13.4.5.16. TBI-1501 (Takara Bio)

13.4.5.17. IM19 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology)

13.4.5.18. CCT301 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Shanghai Sinobioway Sunterra Biotech)

13.4.5.19. BinD19 (Shenzhen BinDeBio)

13.4.5.20. CARCIK-CD19 (Formula Pharmaceuticals)

13.4.5.21. EGFR CART Cell Therapy (The Beijing Pregene Science and Technology)

13.4.5.22. Anti-MUC1 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology)



14. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns

14.3. Summary of Product Website Analysis

14.4. Summary of Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads

14.5. KYMRIAH: Promotional Analysis

14.6. YESCARTA: Promotional Analysis



15. COMPANY PROFILES

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Autolus

15.3. bluebird bio

15.4. CARsgen Therapeutics

15.5. Celgene

15.6. Cell Medica

15.7. Cellectis

15.8. Cellular Biomedicine Group

15.9. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

15.10. Kite Pharma (A Gilead Sciences Company)

15.11. Noile-Immune Biotech

15.12. Novartis

15.13. Shanghai GeneChem

15.14. Sinobioway Cell Therapy

15.15. Takara Bio

15.16. ZIOPHARM Oncology



16. CONCLUDING REMARKS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Takeaways



17. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Cell Therapies

17.2.1. Interview Transcript: Tim Oldham, Chief Executive Officer

17.3. Celyad

17.4. Changhai Hospital

17.5. Glycostem Therapeutics

17.6. Gracell Biotechnologies

17.7. Kite Pharma

17.8. Theravectys

17.9. TxCell

17.10. University of Colorado

17.11. Waisman Biomanufacturing



18. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



19. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymaz9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

