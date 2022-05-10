Global Carbon & Methane Capture Technologies & Markets Report 2022-2030: Governments Consider Sweeping Changes to Planning Laws and Investments to Improve Energy Security Post Russia/Ukraine War

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon & Methane Capture Technologies & Markets - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 395-page Carbon & Methane Capture Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts report is based on bottom-up research of 311 submarkets of the Carbon & Methane Capture industry.

The report thoroughly analyzes 6 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national Carbon & Methane Capture related markets. If you are looking for a comprehensive strategic investigation of the GHG Capture markets available today, this report is for you.



According to the report:

The U.S. and China (which emitted 36% of the world's GHG in 2021) will spend >40% of the global GHG Capture expenditure

(which emitted 36% of the world's GHG in 2021) will spend >40% of the global GHG Capture expenditure Key Carbon & Methane Capture technologies are available, and their cost-performance improvements are developed at a fast pace

The private sector will finance > 90% of the market

Approximately 3.3 to 3.6 billion people live in contexts that are highly vulnerable to climate change

2020-2030 CAGR of 13.2%

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine , governments consider sweeping changes to planning laws and investments to improve their energy security

invasion of , governments consider sweeping changes to planning laws and investments to improve their energy security Increased investments in Climate Change Information Technologies occupies a significant role in climate change mitigation strategies

Key market drivers are:

To reach Net-Zero, we must invest in Carbon & Methane Capture technologies

Investors' eagerness for financing the green revolution

The COP26 investment pledges

investment pledges The market offers dozens of business opportunities to the private sector and the R&D community

Unprecedented public support (> 60%) drives governments and the private sector to invest in the green revolution.

Government subsidies and investments

Driven by public opinion and green legislation, Oil, Gas, Coal, Cement, Steel and Utility companies are interested in lowering GHG footprint.

Green legislation and tough standards.

Questions answered in this report include:

What will the 2022-2030 market size be?

How do COP26 & Corona affect the market?

& Corona affect the market? Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives customers to invest?

What are the technologies trends?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

How much are countries expected to invest in Carbon & Methane Capture?

What does the Carbon & Methane Capture Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?

Why Buy:

Bottom-up Research. The report provides you with exhaustive bottom-up research of 311 Carbon & Methane Capture related markets.

Unique Analysts Team. Our multilingual team brings 40 years of hands-on record in the industry, corporate positions of chairperson, CEO, CTO, chief scientist, VP R & R&D, VP marketing, $8 B of products commercialization. The team published 352 market reports.

of products commercialization. The team published 352 market reports. Extensive Research. The report research team conducted interviews with dozens of experts. It reviewed over 380 reports, documents and papers published by other experts (including, for example, DOE, IEA, IRENA, the UN, the White House, the EU, US Congress CRS, the UK, German, PRC, Indian and other government agencies, SEC filings, investors' presentations and more).

Multi-Source Intelligence Verification. With a highly fragmented market, we addressed each dollar spent. The global warming mitigation market was analyzed and crosschecked via 4 orthogonal viewpoints: technologies and services, countries, revenue sources and regions.

COP26 Revision. To guarantee the accuracy of the data and market size forecasts, we revised the report by following and analyzing the Glasgow COP26 meetings deliberations and investment pledges.

Revision. To guarantee the accuracy of the data and market size forecasts, we revised the report by following and analyzing the meetings deliberations and investment pledges. Money Trail. The report is the only study of 'when?', 'where?', 'why?' and 'how much?' of the expenditure go to market.

Report Excel. Once you buy the report, you can get for a nominal price its Excel version.

Customized for Decision-Makers. This report aims to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The Carbon & Methane Capture market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.



Carbon & Methane Capture Technologies:

Biological Carbon Capture & Sequestration

Carbon Capture & Storage

Carbon Capture & Utilization

Methane Abatement

GHG Emission Tracking

Reforestation

Revenue Source Markets:

Infrastructure

Product Sales

Maintenance

Upgrades

Other

Regional Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2020-2030 market

Industry Value Chain

Financing & Loans

Governmental R&D Funding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy1kwu

