Global Carbon Black Circular Economy Market Report 2022-2030 - Rising Decarbonization and Demand for Sustainable Products in Applications Drive Circularity

May 27, 2022, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Black Circular Economy Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon black market was $18.50 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $26.40 billion by 2030, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.
In this report, the publisher analyzes the global carbon black production and consumption levels; market trends, size, and forecast up to 2030; regional hotspots; the competitive environment; development trends; disruptive technologies; and leading manufacturers' sustainability strategies.
Incorporating circular economy strategies in carbon black production will support sustainable development and benefit businesses, society, and the environment. A critical challenge for carbon black manufacturers is the high carbon emissions and combining the vital outcomes of high efficiency and sustainability.
A shift to a low-carbon and regenerative economy with the development of disruptive technologies for carbon black will enable greater sustainability and material circulation, decarbonization of production processes, opportunities for new business models, and greater cooperation among market stakeholders.
Increasing product demand in various applications (e.g., tires, molding plastic parts), investment in new sustainability strategies, and decarbonization of production processes are likely to drive the market.
Other information presented includes:
- Impact of the top three strategic imperatives on the global carbon black market
- Key carbon black applications
- Market prices by type and grade
- Profiles of leading participants and an overview of their sustainability strategies
- The top circular economy growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Carbon Black Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Overview - Characteristics and Manufacturing Processes
- Market Overview - Applications
- Market Overview - Manufacturing Processes and Applications
- Market Overview - Carbon Black Grades
- Market Overview - Prices by Type and Grade
- Market Overview - Production and Consumption
- Market Trends
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Overview of Key Market Players
- Sustainability Strategies - Cabot Corporation
- Sustainability Strategies - Orion Engineered Carbons
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Incorporating Recovered Carbon Black to Enable Material Circularity
- Typical Recovered Carbon Black Applications
- Companies Producing Recovered Carbon Black - Elysium Nordic
- Companies Producing Recovered Carbon Black - Scandinavian Enviro Systems (SES)
- Companies Producing Recovered Carbon Black - Black Bear Carbon
- Growth Opportunity 2: Decarbonizing the Carbon Black Production Process
Companies Mentioned
- Elysium Nordic
- Scandinavian Enviro Systems (SES)
- Black Bear Carbon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3vyi7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article