Global Carbon Black Market Overview 2015-2024: Specialty Carbon Black Market to Surge / Green Carbon Black Gaining Traction

The report reviews analyze and project the global Carbon Black market for the period 2015-2024 in terms of volume in Metric Tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2024

Carbon black becoming an integral component of high-performance coatings can be attributed to its superior properties, such as resistance to high wear & tear, ability to withstand adverse weather conditions and insulation features. Another trend being witnessed is a move towards green carbon black, which is obtained from end-of-life discarded tires through a process called pyrolysis. All these factors augur a steady positive growth in demand for carbon black.



Printing & Packaging sector is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for Carbon Black in terms of both volume and value.



Research Findings & Coverage

The market for Carbon Black is explored in this study with respect to Type/Sub-Types, Grades, Applications, and End-Use Sectors

The study exclusively analyzes above-mentioned categories of Carbon Black in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

Specialty Carbon Black Market to Surge Impressively

Green Carbon Black Gaining Traction

Carbon Black Enhances Properties of Polypropylene/Recycled Natural Rubber Glove Blends

Advances in High-Performance Carbon Black Pigments Address Emerging Needs

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 45

The industry guide includes the contact details for 202 companies

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Fundamentals of Carbon Black

1.1.1.1 Classification of Carbon Blacks

1.1.1.2 Characteristics of Carbon Black

1.1.2 Types of Carbon Black

1.1.2.1 Acetylene Carbon Black

1.1.2.2 Furnace Carbon Black

1.1.2.2.1 Carcass and Tread Grade Furnace Carbon Blacks

1.1.2.3 Thermal Carbon Black

1.1.2.4 Other Types of Carbon Black

1.1.2.4.1 Lamp Carbon Black

1.1.2.4.2 Channel Carbon Black/Gas Carbon Black

1.1.2.5 Differences between Furnace and Thermal Processes

1.1.2.6 Reactor Conditions versus Properties

1.1.2.7 Filtration/Separation

1.1.2.8 Pelletizing

1.1.2.9 Drying

1.1.2.10 Carbon Black, Soot and Black Carbon

1.1.2.11 General Properties of Carbon Black

1.1.2.12 Essential Properties of Carbon Black

1.1.2.12.1 Aggregates

1.1.2.12.2 Inter-Particle Attractions and Agglomerates

1.1.2.13 Color Properties of Carbon Black

1.1.2.13.1 Jetness

1.1.2.13.2 Masstone

1.1.2.13.3 Tinting Strength

1.1.2.14 Techniques of Characterizing Carbon Black

1.1.2.14.1 Measurements of Surface Area

1.1.2.14.2 Measurements of Structure

1.1.3 Applications of Carbon Black

1.1.3.1 Tires

1.1.3.2 Non-Tire Rubber Products

1.1.3.3 Paints & Coatings

1.1.3.3.1 Carbon Black Grade Selection for Coloring

1.1.3.3.1.1 Black Coatings

1.1.3.3.1.2 Black Tinted Coatings

1.1.3.4 Plastics

1.1.3.4.1 Molding

1.1.3.4.2 Fiber

1.1.3.5 Printing Inks & Toners

1.1.3.5.1 Pigment Blacks Based on Application

1.1.3.5.1.1 Offset Inks

1.1.3.5.1.2 Publication Applications

1.1.3.5.1.2.1 Publication Flexographic Applications

1.1.3.5.1.2.2 Publication Gravure Applications

1.1.3.5.1.3 Flexographic and Gravure Printing Inks for Packaging Applications

1.1.3.5.1.4 Energy Cure Printing Inks

1.1.3.6 Other Applications



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Specialty Carbon Black Market to Surge Impressively

2.2 Multi-Color Fluorescence Displays Possible with Recovered Carbon Black

2.3 Green Carbon Black Gaining Traction

2.4 Carbon Black Enhances Properties of Polypropylene/Recycled Natural Rubber Glove Blends

2.5 Advances in High-Performance Carbon Black Pigments Address Emerging Needs

2.6 Performance of Conductive Inks Improves with Appropriate Ratios of Graphite and Carbon Black

2.7 Carbon Black's Superior UV Stability Proven by its Application in Rotomolded Tanks



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Birla Carbon India Private Limited (India)

Black Bear Carbon BV (The Netherlands)

Cabot Corporation (The United States)

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (Taiwan)

Continental Carbon Company (The United States)

Jinneng Science and Technology Company Limited (China)

Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Monolith Materials, Inc. (The United States)

OCI Company Ltd (South Korea)

Omsk Carbon Group OOO (Russia)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (Luxembourg)

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India)

Qingzhou Boao Carbon Black Co. Ltd. (China)

Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. (Japan)



4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Birla Carbon Unveils New Raven 5100 Ultra Carbon Black Grade

Bridgestone Corporation Won "Environmental Achievement of the Year"

Bridgestone Corporation Unveils BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 Sports Radial Motorcycle Tires

Cabot Corporation' Carbon Black Center Receives RC14001 Certification

Cancarb Limited to Start its Sixth Thermal Carbon Black Unit at its Facility in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Reveals its New Integrated Gas Strategy and Downstream Growth Plans at Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC)

Cabot Corporation Acquires NSCC Carbon (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd. Carbon Black Plant in China

ADNOC Refining Achieves Full Scale Production of Polymer-Grade Propylene from Newly Commissioned Ruwais Facility

Birla Carbon Spain Invests Deeper

Birla Carbon Participate in Carbon Black World 2018, Germany

Monolith Materials, Inc Inaugurates Lincoln Technical Center in Nebraska

Birla Carbon Expands its Carbon Black Markets Worldwide

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC) Invests in Gujarat, India

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL) Looks to Accede its Specialty and Carbon Black Business

Cabot Corporation Set to Increase its Global Carbon Black Capacity by Over 300,000 Metric Tons

Cabot Corporation Launches Activated Carbons Optimized Grades for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018 Forum, Germany

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Installs Topsoe's Sustainable Emissions Control Technology, SNOX, at Louisiana Plant

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. to Open Carbon Black Center in Italy

Birla Carbon Forms an Agreement with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Establishes New Carbon Black Center in Yeosu, South Korea

Cancarb Limited Selects COPCI SAS as Distributor Partner

American Process Inc and Birla Carbon Join Forces on Nanocellulose and Carbon Black for Tire Industry

OCI Starts Carbon Black Factory Production in China

Kemya and Continental Carbon Company Plan New Carbon Black Plant in Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia.



5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Carbon Black Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Global Furnace Carbon Black Market Overview by Grade

5.1.2 Carbon Black Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.2.1 Acetylene Carbon Black

5.1.2.2 Furnace Carbon Black

5.1.2.2.1 Furnace Carbon Black Grade Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.2.2.1.1 Carcass Grade Furnace Carbon Black

5.1.2.2.1.2 Tread Grade Furnace Carbon Black

5.1.2.3 Thermal Carbon Black

5.1.2.4 Other Carbon Blacks

5.2 Global Carbon Black Market Overview by Grade

5.2.1 Carbon Black Grade Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Reinforced Grade Carbon Black

5.2.1.2 Semi-Reinforced Grade Carbon Black

5.2.1.3 Specialty Grade Carbon Black

5.3 Global Carbon Black Market Overview by Application

5.3.1 Carbon Black Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.3.1.1 Tires

5.3.1.2 Non-Tire Rubber Products

5.3.1.3 Paints & Coatings

5.3.1.4 Plastics

5.3.1.5 Printing Inks & Toners

5.3.1.6 Other Applications

5.4 Global Carbon Black Market Overview by End-Use Sector

5.4.1 Carbon Black End-Use Sector Market Overview by Global Region

5.4.1.1 Automotive & Transportation

5.4.1.2 Building & Construction

5.4.1.3 Industrial

5.4.1.4 Printing & Packaging

5.4.1.5 Other End-Use Sectors



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Carbon Black Market Overview by Geographic Region



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Birla Carbon USA, Inc (The United States)

Cabot Corporation (The United States)

Cancarb Limited (Canada)

Continental Carbon Company (The United States)

Monolith Materials, Inc. (The United States)

Tokai Carbon CB Ltd. (The United States)



8. ASIA-PACIFIC



Major Market Players

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Atlas Organic Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited (China)

Birla Carbon India Private Limited (India)

Black Diamond Material Science Co. Ltd. (China)

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (Taiwan)

Continental Carbon India Limited (India)

Denka Company Limited (Japan)

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd. (India)

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd. (China)

Jinneng Science and Technology Company Limited (China)

Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd. (Japan)

OCI Company Ltd (South Korea)

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India)

Qingzhou Boao Carbon Black Co. Ltd. (China)

Ralson Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Shandong Aolong Carbon Black Co. Ltd. (China)

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co. Ltd. (China)

Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

Suzhou AN Lun Chemicals Co. Limited (China)

Suzhou Baohua Carbon Black Co. Ltd. (China)

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Thai Tokai Carbon Product Company Limited (Thailand)

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China)



9. SOUTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

Birla Carbon Brazil Ltda. (Brazil)

Negroven SA (Venezuela)



10. REST OF WORLD

Major Market Players

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (United Arab Emirates)

OJSC Kremenchug Carbon Black Plant (Ukraine)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8a3q5





