Global Carbon Black Market Report 2019-2024: $24.8 Bn Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The carbon black market is expected to reach an estimated $24.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the carbon black market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, and building and construction sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing tire production and growth in the plastic and coating market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing usage of recycled and bio-based carbon black and a shifting focus from commodities to more specialized grades of carbon black.



The report predicts that carbon black for tire rubber will remain the largest application over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The analyst forecasts that the plastic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the plastic pipes, wire & cable, and packaging market.



Within the carbon black market, transportation will remain the largest end-use industry during the forecast period supported by increasing demand for the tire and mechanical rubber goods. The analyst predicts that the demand for carbon black in the packaging end-use is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by growth in the food and beverages, household products, personal care, and pharmaceuticals sectors



The Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by higher vehicle production and shift of tire production in low-cost countries, such as India and China.

Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, China Synthetic Rubber (CSR), Orion Engineered Carbons Holdings, OMSK Carbon Group, Tokai Carbon, Philips Carbon Black, and Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy are among the major carbon black providers.

Some of the features of Carbon Black Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: carbon black market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

carbon black market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trends and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: carbon black market size by usage type, product type, and application in terms of value shipment.

carbon black market size by usage type, product type, and application in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: carbon black market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

carbon black market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of carbon black in the carbon black market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of carbon black in the carbon black market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of carbon black in the carbon black market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of carbon black in the carbon black market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Carbon Black Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Carbon Black Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Carbon Black Market by Application Type

3.3.1: Tire Rubber

3.3.2: Non-Tire Rubber

3.3.3: Plastic

3.3.4: Ink

3.3.5: Coating

3.3.6: Others

3.5 Carbon Black Market by Grade Type:

3.5.1: Commodity Carbon Black

3.5.2: Specialty Carbon Black

3.6: Carbon Black Market by End Use Industry Type:

3.6.1: Transportation

3.6.2: Industrial

3.6.3: Building and Construction

3.6.4: Printing and Packaging

3.6.5: Others

3.7: Carbon Black Market by Attribute Type:

3.7.1: Reinforcement

3.7.2: Color

3.7.3: Conductive

3.7.4: UV Protection

3.7.4: Others

3.5.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Carbon Black Market by Region

4.2: North American Carbon Black Market

4.2.1: Market by Product

4.2.2: United States Carbon Black Market

4.2.3: Canadian Carbon Black Market

4.2.4: Mexican Carbon Black Market

4.3: European Carbon Black Market

4.3.1: Market by Product

4.3.2: Russian Carbon Black Market

4.3.3: French Carbon Black Market

4.3.4: German Carbon Black Market

4.3.5: Italian Carbon Black Market

4.3.6: United Kingdom Carbon Black Market

4.4: APAC Carbon Black Market

4.4.1: Market by Product

4.4.2: Chinese Carbon Black Market

4.4.3: Indian Carbon Black Market

4.4.4: The Korean Carbon Black Market

4.4.5: The Japanese Carbon Black Market

4.4.6: The Indonesian Carbon Black Market

4.5: ROW Carbon Black Market

4.5.1: Market by Product

4.5.2: Turkey Carbon Black Market

4.5.3: Brazilian Carbon Black Market

4.5.4: Iranian Carbon Black Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Black Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Black Market by Grade

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Black Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Black Market by Attribute

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Black Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Carbon Black Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Carbon Black Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Carbon Black



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Birla Carbon

7.2: Cabot Corporation,

7.3: Omsk Carbon Group

7.4: Philips Carbon Black

7.5: China Synthetic Rubber Corporation,

7.6: Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

7.7: Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

7.8: Denka Company Limited

7.9: Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd

7.10: Imerys Graphite & Carbon



