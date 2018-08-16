Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2015-2018 & 2024: Recent Industry Activity, Trends & Issues, Overview & Focus on Key Players

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Carbon Capture and Storage - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carbon Capture and Storage in Million Tonnes.





The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:





Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ( USA )

) BP plc (UK)

Chevron Corporation ( USA )

) Emissions Reduction Alberta (Canada)

GE Power ( USA )

) HTC CO2 Systems Corp. ( Canada )

) Inventys Thermal Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Japan CCS Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Maersk Oil ( Denmark )

) Petrofac Ltd. (UK)

Schlumberger Limited ( USA )

) SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. ( Canada )

) Statoil ASA ( Norway )

Key Topics Covered:





1. OUTLOOK



CCS



A Critical Technology in Greenhouse Gas Reduction



CCS Activity Boosts in Recent Years



Current & Future Analysis







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude



Climate Change and the Need for Alternative Energy Sources



Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?



CCS Moves Ahead despite Hurdles



Market Drivers



Government Support



Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide



Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies



Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations



Public Communication



Market Inhibitors



High Cost of CCS



Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders



Market Uncertainty



Technological Uncertainty



Major Operational Industrial-Scale CCS Projects



Overview of Large-Scale CCS Projects in Operation



Overview of Select Cancelled CCS Projects



Pipeline Analysis



Major Players



Competitive Overview in CO2 Capture



Major Players by Category



Competitive Overview in CO2 Transport and Storage



Major Players by Category







3. TRENDS & ISSUES



Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS): A Key to Sustainable Power Generation & Infrastructure Development



The Going Goes Slow for Large Scale CCS Projects



The Status of CCS Technologies and Deployment



CCS in Developed and Developing Countries



Demonstration Projects Key to CCS Growth in Developing Countries



List of Pilot & Demonstration CCS Projects Operational Worldwide



International Assistance for CCS Deployment in Developing Countries



Huge Added Costs Fail to Hinder CCS Project Implementation



Enhanced Oil Recovery



the Sole Use of Sold Stored Carbon Dioxide, for Now



Low Cost of Carbon Dioxide Curbing Commercial Investments towards CCS



R&D in CCS Continues



List of Major R&D Players in CCS Technologies by Area



New Carbon Capture Technologies on the Anvil



Paris Agreement



A Game Changer for CCS?



Benefits & Disadvantages of CCS Approach



Benefits



Disadvantages



Environmental Concerns & Challenges



Long Term Environmental Impact: Remains a Cause of Concern



Low Financing in CCS



A Major Obstacle that Needs Overcoming







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Statoil, Shell and Total Ink Agreement for Partnership in CO2 Storage



ADM Kick Starts ICCS Project



Gassnova Assigns Carbon Storage Development Evaluation to Statoil



Climeworks Debuts Commercial Scale CO2 Capture from Air



NRG Energy, JX Nippon Ink Deal to Commence Petra Nova



Japan Commissions JCCS to Take Up Tomakomai CCS Demonstration Project



Shell Begins Quest CCS Project



GE Acquires Power and Grid Businesses of Alstom



DOE and Southern Company Ink Agreement for Testing Latest Carbon Capture & Gasification Technologies



Vattenfall and SaskPower Ink MOU on Carbon Capture & Storage







6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 87)

The United States ((30)

((30) Canada 15)

15) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (31)

(31) France (3)

(3)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (11)

(11)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

