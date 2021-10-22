Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Report 2021-2026: Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Capture and Storage - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market to Reach US$4.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Capture and Storage estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period.

Pre-Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Post Combustion segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.3% share of the global Carbon Capture and Storage market.

Post-combustion capture process involves extraction of carbon dioxide from low-pressure flue gases at conventional power plants and other large point sources after the combustion of fossil fuels or other carbonaceous materials such as biomass. This technology has been widely used for capturing carbon dioxide in the food and beverage sector.

Pre-combustion capture technology is more beneficial than post-combustion technology as separating carbon dioxide from hydrogen is much easier than from flue gas due to the fact that the partial pressure and concentration of carbon dioxide is much higher than in flue gases. The technology expands options for various gas separation methodologies, which previously were not possible in post-combustion capture processes.

Emerging applications include embedding CO2 in concrete and other building materials; converting the carbon into polyurethanes for application in furnishings and other materials. The carbon can be used for applications such as enhance oil and gas recovery (EOR), extending the economic life of a reservoir.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $482 Million by 2026

The Carbon Capture and Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.5% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$482 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$546.9 Million by the year end of the analysis period. In the US, carbon capture and storage is enjoying increasing attention and bound to emerge as one of the major industries over the coming years.

Growth is led by progressive policy framework and sustained government support. The 45Q tax credits for carbon oxide sequestration represent progressive CCS-specific incentive globally to promote investment in carbon capture and sequestration.

Over 40 CCS projects have been announced across various European countries, aiming to develop and deploy CCS facilities for a climate-neutral Europe. Various countries, such as the US, the UK, Norway, Japan, Canada, and Australia, are continuously providing financial assistance in Asia-Pacific for enabling research and development, demonstration, and deployment of CCS projects, with preliminary investments focused on emerging economies, such as India, Indonesia, and China.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS): An Introduction

Types of CCS Technologies

Carbon Capture

Post-Combustion

Pre-Combustion

Oxy-Fuel Combustion

CO2 Compression

CO2 Transportation

CO2 Storage

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

The Pandemic Emerges as an Opportunity to Ignite a Transition to a Greener Global Future

Key Climate Change Indicators

COVID-19 Underlines Significance of Carbon Capture to Mitigate Climate Change

Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed To Make Them Work?

Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?

Evolving Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Technologies

Outlook

Favorable Policies to Drive Growth

Challenging Scenario for CCS

Regional Review

Market Drivers

Government Support

Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide

Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies

Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations

Public Outreach

Market Inhibitors

High Cost of CCS

Environmental Concerns & Challenges

Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders

Financing in CCS

Market Uncertainty

Technological Uncertainty

Global CCS Project Landscape

Commercial CCS Facilities in Construction, Advanced and Early Development: 2020

A Peek into Important Global Projects

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 90 Featured)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

Emissions Reduction Alberta

Equinor ASA

GE Power

HTC CO2 Systems Corp.

Japan CCS Co., Ltd.

Schlumberger Limited

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.

Svante Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

Demand for CO2 Storage Takes a Hit as Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times amid the Pandemic

Growing Emphasis on Hydrogen Production with CCS Augurs Well

Leveraging Blue Hydrogen

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Power Sector

Growing Relevance of CCS in Bioenergy Domain

Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage: The New Upcoming Vertical

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization Levels Trigger Demand

Natural Gas Processing : An Important Market

Rising Contribution from Oil & Gas Industry

Aligning Energy Assets to Carbon Capture

Capturing Carbon from Atmosphere

Startups Enter the Fray

R&D in CCS Continues to Gain Pace

Select Recent Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

