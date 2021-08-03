Global Carbon Credit Market (2020 to 2027) - by Sector and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Credit Market, By Sector, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon credits provide business with a verified method to balance unavoidable carbon footprint by directly supporting projects that are proven to reduce carbon emissions. One Carbon Offset/Credit represents the reduction of greenhouse gases equal to one metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e). The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) developed a carbon credit proposal to reduce worldwide carbon emissions in a 1997 agreement known as the Kyoto Protocol. The Kyoto Protocol was signed in Kyoto, Japan, in 1997 by 192 industrialized countries. Countries that ratify the Kyoto Protocol are assigned a maximum limit of CO2 emission levels. Emitting more than the assigned limit will result in a penalty for the violating country in the form of lower emissions limit for the following period. However, if a country wants to emit more greenhouse gases than its allowed limit (without penalty), then it may participate in carbon trading using an Emissions Reduction Purchase Agreement (ERPA).



The global carbon credit market is divided into two types, suppliers market and buyers' market. The emerging economies such as China, India, and others (with relaxed rules for carbon emission as per Paris agreement in 2015) are considered as global suppliers for carbon credit market. India is becoming one of the emerging players for global carbon credit market, however, lack of awareness about carbon credit market among the Indian companies is expected to hamper the Indian carbon credit market growth. As India's GHG emission is below the carbon cap limit, Indian companies are entitled to sell surplus credits to developed countries.



Market Dynamics



The global carbon credit market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investment in the carbon credit market. At present, the carbon credit market is only limited to companies that are dealing with carbon emissions and its regulations. However, the rapidly growing global carbon credit market is expected to attract funding from various financial institutions such as venture capitals, banks, and others. On the other hand, international non-profit organizations are also investing in the carbon credit market in order to fund and promote scalable climate and environmental actions. For instance, in 2019, The World Bank, an international financial institution, initiated the Climate Change Fund Management Unit, which is responsible for developing new financial instruments for climate-resilient development, and low-carbon and scale-up climate action with the help of private-sector capital. The World Bank is investing around US$ 5 billion in capital for this initiative.



Among sector, forestry segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Forests play a vital role in combating climate change. Tropical forests cover about 15 percent of the world's land surface and contain about 25 percent of the carbon on the planet's surface. The loss and degradation of forests accounts for 15 - 20 percent of global carbon emissions. The majority of these emissions are the result of deforestation in the tropics, largely due to conversion of the forest to more lucrative economic activities such as agriculture and mining. The market for forest carbon credits has been significantly growing over the past ten years. Currently, there are three different project types that are eligible to produce carbon offsets; afforestation or reforestation, avoided conversion, and improved forest management (IFM). Improved forest management projects are the most common compliance offsets traded in California's cap and trade program.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global carbon credit market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2020- 2027), considering 2019 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

It profiles leading players in the global carbon credit market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as a part of this study include WGL Holdings, Inc., Enking International, Green Mountain Energy, Native Energy, Cool Effect, Inc., ClearSky Climate Solutions, Sustainable Travel International, 3 Degrees, terrapass, and Sterling Planet , Inc.

, Inc. Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global carbon credit market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global carbon credit market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Merger and Acquisitions

Procedure Of Carbon Credit Trading

Carbon Credit (Offset) Purchased By Companies

Carbon Offsetting Process

Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions Overview

Per Capita Carbon Emissions Data By Country (2019)

Overview Of Initiatives By Country

Carbon credit market: Protocols and standards

Carbon Crediting Mechanisms

Carbon Pricing Overview

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Global Carbon Credit Market, By Sector, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2027 (%)

Segment Trends

Energy

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027, (US$ Million)

Transportation

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027, (US$ Million)

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027, (US$ Million)

Industry

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027, (US$ Million)

Agriculture

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027, (US$ Million)

Forestry

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027, (US$ Million)

Water and Wastewater

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027, (US$ Million)

5. Global Carbon Credit Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2017 and 2027 (%)

North America

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Sector, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2019 and 2027 (%)

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Sector, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2019 and 2027 (%)

U.K.

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Sector, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2019 and 2027 (%)

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Sector, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2019 and 2027 (%)

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Sector, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country/Region, 2019 and 2027 (%)

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

6. Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

WGL Holdings, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Enking International

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Green Mountain Energy

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Native Energy

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Cool Effect, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

ClearSky Climate Solutions

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Sustainable Travel International

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

3 Degrees

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

terrapass

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Sterling Planet , Inc.

, Inc. Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Analyst Views

7. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkehw0?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

