Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Research Report (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Aeron Composite, Alabuga Fiber & CFK Valley Stade Recycling Among Others

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Research Report by Raw Material (Petroleum Pitch and Polyacrylonitrile), by Type (Thermoplastic and Thermosetting), by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market is expected to grow from USD 7,921.67 Million in 2020 to USD 17,711.56 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Raw Material, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market is examined across Petroleum Pitch and Polyacrylonitrile.

Based on Type, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market is examined across Thermoplastic and Thermosetting.

Based on Application, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market is examined across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, and Wind Turbines.

Based on Geography, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region surveyed across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market including Aeron Composite Pvt. Ltd., Alabuga Fiber, LLC, CFK Valley Stade Recycling Gmbh & Co. Kg, Crosby Composites, Dowaksa, ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hindoostan Composite Solutions, Hyosung, Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd., Kemrock Industries And Exports Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, Plasan Carbon Composites, SGL Group, Sigmatex Limited, Solvay Group, Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc, Weihai Tuozhan Fibers Co. Ltd., Zhongao Carbon, and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Stringent regulation concerning lowering carbon footprint

5.1.1.2. Increasing adoption in aerospace industry

5.1.1.3. Demand for fuel efficient vehicles

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Long production cycles and high cost of CFRP material

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. R&D and innovative developments in CFRP

5.1.3.2. Rise in adoption of CFRP in alternative energy sources such as wind turbine and compressed natural gas storage

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Raw material availability concern and volatile costs

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Raw Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Petroleum Pitch

6.3. Polyacrylonitrile



7. Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Thermoplastic

7.3. Thermosetting



8. Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace & Defense

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Sports Equipment

8.5. Wind Turbines



9. Americas Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.5.4. Investment & Funding

12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Aeron Composite Pvt. Ltd.

13.2. Alabuga Fiber, LLC

13.3. CFK Valley Stade Recycling Gmbh & Co. Kg

13.4. Crosby Composites

13.5. Dowaksa

13.6. ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd.

13.7. Formosa Plastics Corporation

13.8. Hexcel Corporation

13.9. Hindoostan Composite Solutions

13.10. Hyosung

13.11. Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd.

13.12. Kemrock Industries And Exports Ltd.

13.13. Kureha Corporation

13.14. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

13.15. Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

13.16. Plasan Carbon Composites

13.17. SGL Group

13.18. Sigmatex Limited

13.19. Solvay Group

13.20. Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

13.21. Teijin Limited

13.22. Toray Industries Inc

13.23. Weihai Tuozhan Fibers Co. Ltd.

13.24. Zhongao Carbon

13.25. Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umyavx



