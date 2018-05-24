Global Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market 2018-2024: Demand for Carbon Fibers to Reach $4.8 Billion

The automotive industry is primed to be the fastest growing sector for carbon fibers and OEMs operating in this area are likely to employ a combination of steel, aluminum and composites based on demands of mechanical requirements and costs. The other sector likely to contribute to significant growth in demand for carbon fibers is pressure vessels that are used for storing and transporting compressed and liquefied natural gas in automotive and fleet applications, with regions in Asia, South America and Europe being the main drivers.



Aerospace & Defense constitutes the largest end-use application for Carbon Fiber consumption globally, with a demand of 16.5 thousand metric tons in 2017, accounting for a share of 22.4%. The worldwide consumption of carbon fibers is estimated to reach 132.7 thousand metric tons in 2018.



Research Findings & Coverage

The global market for carbon fibers and carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications, geographic regions and countries

The study extensively analyzes each major end-use application of carbon fiber with market snapshot for the analysis period

The report also provides a complete overview of global carbon fiber installed production capacities from 2014 to 2020 segmented by carbon fiber producer (by subsidiary and plant location), region, country, tow size (large, small) and carbon fiber type (pitch, PAN)

Carbon Fibers to Gain Wider Acceptance in Mainstream Automobiles

Carbon Fiber Composite Pressure Vessels to Witness Significant Growth

Research and Commercialization Initiatives in Low-Cost Carbon Fiber

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 161

The industry guide includes the contact details for 331 companies

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Carbon Fibers

1.1.1.1 Structure and Properties of Carbon Fibers

1.1.1.2 Classification of Carbon Fibers

1.1.1.3 Manufacturing Process of Carbon Fibers

1.1.1.4 Carbon Fibers Based on Other Precursors

1.1.2 Carbon Fiber Composites

1.1.2.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics - CFRPs (Polymer Matrix Composites)

1.1.2.2 Carbon-Carbon Composites (Carbon Matrix Composites)

1.1.2.3 Metal Matrix Composites

1.1.2.4 Ceramic Matrix Composites

1.1.2.5 Hybrid Composites

1.1.2.6 Manufacturing Processes of Carbon Fiber Composites

1.2 End Use Applications - A Snapshot



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Carbon Fibers to Gain Wider Acceptance in Mainstream Automobiles

2.2 Demand for Carbon Fiber in Aerospace Industry Bolstered by Greater Acceptance in Commercial Aircrafts

2.3 Carbon Fiber Composite Pressure Vessels to Witness Significant Growth

2.4 Research and Commercialization Initiatives in Low-Cost Carbon Fiber



3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

3.1 An Overview of the Carbon Fiber Supply Chain

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Production Capacities

3.3 Key Global Players

Carbon Fiber Manufacturers

Cytec Engineered Materials Inc. (Solvay Group) ( United States )

) DowAksa ( Turkey )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Hexcel Corporation ( United States )

) Hyosung Corporation ( South Korea )

) Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kangde Composites Co., Ltd ( China )

) Kureha Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Osaka Gas Chemicals Co Ltd. ( Japan )

) SGL Carbon SE ( Germany )

) Teijin Limited ( Japan )

) Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) Zoltek Companies Inc ( United States )

) Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Carbon Fiber Recyclers

Carbon Conversions, Inc. ( United States )

) CFK Valley Stade Recycling GmbH & Co KG ( Germany )

) ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Carbon Fiber Composite Manufacturers

A&P Technology ( United States )

) AciturriAeronautica ( Spain )

) Albany Engineered Composites ( United States )

) Aldila, Inc. ( United States )

) AVANCO GmbH ( Germany )

) F.S. Fehrer Automotive GmbH ( Germany )

) Faber Industrie SpA ( Italy )

) GKN Aerospace ( United Kingdom )

) Gurit Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Hexagon Composites ASA ( Norway )

) Kaman Corporation ( United States )

) Lehmann&Voss&Co. ( Germany )

) Leonardo SpA ( Italy )

) Luxfer Gas Cylinders (Luxfer Group) ( United Kingdom )

) Magna International Inc. ( Canada )

) Menzolit GmbH ( Germany )

) Metal Mate Co Ltd ( Thailand )

) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd ( Japan )

) Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc. ( United States )

) Premium Aerotec GmbH ( Germany )

) RTP Company ( United States )

) Saudi Basic Industries Corporation ( Saudi Arabia )

) Saertex GmbH& Co. Kg ( Germany )

) Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. ( Spain )

) Spirit Aerosystems Inc ( United States )

) Strata Manufacturing PJSC ( United Arab Emirates )

) Tencate Advanced Composites Holding B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) The Gill Corporation ( United States )

) Trek Bicycle Corporation ( United States )

) UTC Aerospace Systems ( United States )

) Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( Denmark )

) Worthington Industries, Inc. ( United States )

3.4 Key Business and Product Trends

Toray Industry to Expand its Large-Tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity

Covestro AG Begins Commercial Production of Composite Materials

Universal Asset Management Fully Recycles Carbon Fiber from End-of-life Commercial Aircraft

Toray Industries, Inc Develops Autoclave Technology for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics

Toray to Acquire TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V

Safran SA and Toray Enter into Agreement

into Agreement JEC Innovation Award for Zoltek

JEC Innovation Award for Integrated Sandwich Structure Concept

Arkema and Hexcel Form Strategic Alliance

Hexcel Establishes New Production center in Casablanca, Morocco

Magna International, Inc Establishes New Composites Center of Excellence in Esslingen, Germany

Suzlon Group Develops Longest Wind-Turbine Blade

MHI Vestas Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Offshore Wind Program

METYX Group Plans to Commence New Textile Division in US

Oxeon AB Introduces TeXtreme 45 Grid Fabric

Boeing Added Showa Aircraft's CFRP Faced Aramid Honeycomb Sandwich Panels to its List of Qualified Products

Saint-Gobain AcquiresHigh Performance Composites Producer HyComp

Mitsubishi to Increase the Scale of the Carbon Fiber Recycling Process 'Tenfold'

Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc Constructs 2, 000 MT /Annum Carbon Fiber Recycling Plant

/Annum Carbon Fiber Recycling Plant Launch of Voith's New Carbon Fiber Production Line Elevate the Industrialization of Composites Manufacture to a New Level

Hexion and Kangde Composites Join Forces to Develop High Volume Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Methods

Japan Patent Office Issued a New Patent for 4M Carbon Fiber Corp.'s Method of Plasma Oxidation for Polymeric Materials

Carbon Fiber Corp.'s Method of Plasma Oxidation for Polymeric Materials Airtech Advanced Materials Group Unveils New Airtech TMGC-TX Carbon Fabrics

Ford Files Patent for New Hybrid Composite Cylinder Head

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd Develops Shock-Resistant Prepreg

SGL Group Set-up SIGRAFIL C T50-4.8/280 FiberProduction Unit

SGL Group, Fraunhofer IGCV, Compositence GmbH and BA Composites GmbH Establish Advanced Fiber Placement Technologies in Meitingen, Germany

AS9100D Aerospace Certification Received by Oxeon AB

4M Carbon Fiber Corp., New Name of Woodland Holdings Corp

Carbon Fiber Corp., New Name of Woodland Holdings Corp Brembo Establishes a New Carbon Fiber Processing Facility at its Curno Factory

ELG Carbon Fibre and SET and Sanko Gosei Joined Forces

Sulzer Chemtech and SGL Group Form an Alliance on Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

SGL Carbon SE Divests SGL Kmpers GmbH & Co. KG Joint Venture

Solvay Signs Supply Agreement with Boeing

Solvay and deBotech Enter into Partnership with USA Bobsled and Skeleton

Bobsled and Skeleton Carbon Fiber Drone Project Agreement Signed by Kangde and Tengdun Technology

Launch of ELG's CARBISO Range of Recycled Carbon Fiber Products at Auto World 2018 Expo

Plasan to Produce the First Commercial Composite Ramps and Bridgeplates for Amtrak

Zoltek's Carbon Fiber Make a Mark in New Uniti Car

Hexcel Acquires Aerospace & Defense Business of Oxford Performance Materials

GM's Redesigned Pickup Beds Use Carbon Fiber

UMATEX Group Research Center Commissions Carbon Fiber Pilot Line

TenCate and Shape form an Alliance on Press Molding of Snap Cure Prepregs

Hyundai Files Patents for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Front End

Toray to Establish New Carbon Fiber Facility in Mexico

Teijin to Establish Carbon Fiber Production Center in South Carolina , US

, US ADEKA Corporation and GH Craft Ltd Develop World's First Fiber-to-Composite (FTOC) Molding Process

Toho Tenax Develops Carbon Fiber based Multi-MaterialRoof Cover for Fuel-Cell Bus

Audi Sport GmbH Utilizes CFRP from Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SGL Carbon SE Acquires BMW Group's Interest in the Joint Venture SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers

Bertrandt AG and SGL Group Develops New InnovativeCFRP Technology Carbon Carrier'

SGL Group Acquires 50-Percent Share of BENTELER Carbon Composites Beteiligungs-GmbH

Solvay Acquires European Carbon Fiber GmbH

Solvay and Mubadala Development Company Enter into Joint Venture

ELG and Land Rover BAR to Promote the Most Economic and Environmentally Efficient Application of Recycled Carbon Fiber Products

Australia's First Entirely Home Grown Carbon Fiber Produced by CSIRO

First Entirely Home Grown Carbon Fiber Produced by CSIRO Kangde and BAIC to Build Biggest Industrial Base for Carbon Fiber Auto Parts

Hexagon Lincoln Supplies TITAN Trailers for Certarus Ltd

Hexcel Corporation and UTC Aerospace Systems Extend Carbon and Glass Prepreg Systems Supply Agreement through 2030

Hexcel and Vestas Expand Composite Materials Supply Agreement for Wind Blades

Hexcel Corporation Acquires Structil SA

Zoltek, KraussMaffei Technologies and Lanxess Develop Carbon Fiber Vehicle Parts

WIPAG Group Acquired by ALBIS PLASTIC

Hexcel Corporation Join Forces with Cranfield University and Metisse Motorcycles

Hexcel Corporation Unveils HexPly M77HF Prepreg

Hexcel Corporation to Start Multi AXial Infused Materials (MAXIM) R&D Project

Reliance Industries Ltd Acquires Kemrock Industries & Exports Limited

Kangde Group Plans World's Biggest Carbon Fiber Plant in China

Hengshen and Bombardier form Carbon Fiber Prepreg Supply Pact

CRTC and ELG Develops Recycled Carbon Fiber Composites-based Automotive Seatback

TenCate Showcases New Thermoplastic and Thermoset Prepreg Technologies

Gurit Clears Aerospace Qualification

Hexagon Composites Expand its Hydrogen Cylinders Business

Hexagon Composites Develops Hydrogen Based Storage Tanks for Toyota

Worthington Industries Launches Type 3 Rail Mount CNG Fuel System

Airtech International Introduces Beta TX 670 DISCO Prepreg

Godiva 3, Award Winning Submarine Made using CARBISO M100 Recycled Carbon Fiber

SAERTEX Contributes to the Development of Worlds Largest Carbon Spar Cap

LM Wind Power to Start Wind Turbine Blade Plant in Turkey

Technical University of Munich and SGL Group Collaborate on Carbon Materials and Expertise for Hyperloop Pod Prototypes

and SGL Group Collaborate on Carbon Materials and Expertise for Hyperloop Pod Prototypes Solvay Solidifies its European Kitting Capabilities to Meet Composite Industry Demand

Sigmatex Signed a Strategic Collaborative Deal with Hengrui Corp.

LeMond Composites Strike an Agreement with Deakin University for Low-cost Carbon Fiber Production

for Low-cost Carbon Fiber Production METYX Group and Karl Mayer Enter into Partnership

into Partnership Avio S.p.A and Toray Group Sign Supply Agreement on High Performance Carbon Fiber

SGL Group Delivers 104 kilometers SIGRAFIL 50k Carbon Fiberto the Institute for Computational Design at the University of Stuttgart

Carbon Fiberto the Institute for Computational Design at the University of Hexcel Corporation Extends Carbon Fiber Supply Deal with Airbus Helicopters

Solvay and GKN Aerospace Enter into Agreement

DowAksa Reach Supply Agreement with Vestas Wind Systems AS

First Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessel using Continuous Recycled Fiber Developed by Steelhead Composites and Vartega

TenCate and Airborne Sign Composite Materials Agreement

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Bags Carbon Fiber Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Contract with Toyota

SGL Group Heads the UK-Funded Research Project for Carbon Fiber Composite Material

Solvay's Resin Infusion Material Technology Selected by United Aircraft Corporation and AeroComposit

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) Selects Solvay as Carbon Fiber Supplier

(COMAC) Selects Solvay as Carbon Fiber Supplier Faurecia Acquired Stelia Aerospace Composites

Mitsubishi Chemical's New Carbon Fiber Composite to Cut Cost of Autoparts Production

GE Acquires LM Wind Power

Hexagon Composites ASA Sign Joint Venture Agreement with Nel ASA and PowerCell Sweden AB

Hexcel Corporation Bags HiMax Non-Crimp Fabric (NCF) Supply Contract with Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH

Mitsubishi Plastics and Mitsubishi RayonMerged to form Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Magna and Ford Motor Company Develop Carbon Fiber Composite Subframe Prototype

Safran and Toray Enter into Carbon Fiber and Composite Materials Contract

into Carbon Fiber and Composite Materials Contract The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) to Optimize Resins and Sizings for Vinyl Ester for Carbon Fiber Composites

Toho Tenax Europe GmbH Develops New Carbon Fiber Material TENAX-E COMPOUND rPEEK CF30

Mitsubishi Rayon Acquires Gemini Composites LLC

Gold Supplier Award for Solvay

Litzler and RMX Technologies Develops a New Plasma Oxidation Technology

HAECO Selected Oxeon's TeXtreme Technology for Use in Commercial Aero Applications

Worthington Launches Multiple Element Gas Container (MEGC)

Nordex Buys SSP Technology

Toray Integrates it's US Carbon Fiber Business

Toray's Starts New Carbon Fiber Prepreg Facility at Ishikawa, Japan

Toray Plans to Construct Carbon Paper Facility in Japan

A New Rail Vehicle Project Utilized Recycled Carbon Fibers to Meet Cost and Performance Targets

Oxeon to Broaden its Patented 45 Spread Tow Weaving Capacity

Strata, Reliance Sign MoU on Aerospace Composites Collaboration

ELG Carbon Fibre, Adesso Advanced Materials Sign MoU to Develop Recycled Carbon Fiber Composites for Automotive Use

Quatro to be merged into AIM Aerospace Corporation

Teijin Acquires Continental Structural Plastics Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Acquires C.P.C. SRL

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd to Acquire SGL Carbon Fibers LLC

Launch of A&P's TX-45 as a Standard Product

Hexcel Corporation Forms Strategic Alliance with Carbon Conversions Inc

Gurit Launches Two New Epoxy Prepreg Materials

Gurit Renews Contract with Diehl Aircabin

Hexcel Supplies HiMax Carbon Fiber Reinforcements to Bright Lite Structures

Hexcel Corporation Receives Advanced Composites Supply Contract from Airbus Group

PolyOne Develops CFRP Underbody Brace for C7 Chevrolet Corvette

AVANCO's xperion Energy & Environment Acquired by Hexagon Composites

Broadening of Carver's Non-Wovens Production Capacity

Gurit Bags Four Year Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Supply Contract

SAERTEX Group and Bombardier Enter into Agreement

Fiberline Composites A/S and Mitsubishi Rayon Form Joint Venture

Lehmann&Voss&Co Opens New Plant in China

SGL Group Opens Carbon Fiber Precursor Line in Portugal

Lamborghini and Mitsubishi Rayon to Partner on R&D into Mass Manufacture of Carbon Fiber Shells and Panels

xperion Energy & Environment's X-STORE Type 4 Hydrogen Cylinders for Alstom's Regional Trains

Opening of Techmer ES' Delaware Compounding Facility

First 2.7m Wide Recycled Carbon Mats Produced by ELG Nonwoven Machine

Wide Recycled Carbon Mats Produced by ELG Nonwoven Machine Solvay Establishes New Production Center in South Carolina , US

, US Hexagon Lincoln Develops Type 4 cylinders

Mitsui Joined Forces with FE to Broaden its Presence in the Automotive Carbon Fiber Market

Unveiling of Custom Carbon Fiber Program for Current Rolls-Royce Models

LM Wind Power Develops World's Longest Blade

Mainstay Fuel Technologies, Inc Selects Luxfer's G-STOR Go Cylinders

ELG Carbon Fibre and IACMI Collaborate for Accelerating Plans for Expansion into the US

Flag Raising Ceremony for the First Phase of Zhong An Xin Carbon Fiber Project Held

Northrop Grumman Choses NORDAM's NTR Division to Supply Carbon Fiber Structures for F-35 Lightning II Fighter

Toray Supplies Carbon Fiber TORAYCA and TORAYCA Prepreg for Airbus

Mitsubishi Rayon to Expand Large-tow Carbon Fiber Production Capacity

Opening of Lamborghini's Advanced Composite Structures Laboratory

Luxfer Gas Cylinders Unveils G-Stor Go Type 4 Carbon Composite Cylinders

Hexagon Composites Enter into Joint Venture Agreement with Siddha Gas Technik Pvt Ltd

Hexcel Corporation Opens New Composite Materials Center in Duxford, UK

DowAksa and Turkish Aerospace Industries Jointly Establish DowAksa Global Composites Center'

LM Wind Power Establishes Wind Turbine Blade Plant in India

Mitsui, Toray, and Hexagon Lincoln Enter into Joint Venture Agreement to Manufacture Carbon Fiber Reinforced High-Pressure Hydrogen Cylinders

Hexcel's HiMax Carbon Fiber Multiaxial Fabrics Displayed at GALM Europe 2016 in UK

TenCate Reach Composites Material Supply Agreement with Marenco Swisshelicopter

Cannon to Produce HP-RTM Technology-based CFR Composite Parts for New "Made in China " Electric Cars

" Electric Cars McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc Expands its NGEN CNG System Offerings

Toray and Toyota Tsusho Initiate Carbon Fiber Recycling Initiative

Toray Establishes New Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Plant in Thailand

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd Unveils Thermoplastic Textile Prepreg

Liberty Hall Capital Partners Acquires AIM Aerospace

Launch of C-4QX 9400, a New Addition to VectorUltra Line of Advanced Composite Reinforcements

Gurit's Cosmetic Carbon Prepregs Qualified by Major Car Manufacturers

Hexcel Incorporates its CFRP Technology in BMW 7 Series Car Model

Hexcel Acquires Remaining Interest in Formax UK Joint Venture

Toho Tenax Develops Technologies for Microwave Carbonization

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Overview by End-Use Application

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Market Overview by End-Use Application

4.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber End-Use Application Overview by Geographic Region

4.2.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

4.2.1.2 Sports & Leisure

4.2.1.3 Wind Energy

4.2.1.4 Automotive

4.2.1.5 Pressure Vessels

4.2.1.6 Construction & Infrastructure

4.2.1.7 Molding Compounds

4.2.1.8 Oil & Gas

4.2.1.9 Other Industrial Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market Overview by Geographic Region

Global Carbon Fibers Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



1. NORTH AMERICA



Major Carbon Fiber Manufacturers

4M Carbon Fiber Corp. ( United States )

Carbon Fiber Corp. ( ) Advanced Carbon Products, LLC ( United States )

) Applied Sciences Inc ( United States )

) Cytec Engineered Materials Inc. ( United States )

) Hexcel Corporation ( United States )

) Lemond Composites LLC ( United States )

) SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers LLC ( United States )

) Teijin Carbon America, Inc. ( United States )

) Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (CFA) ( United States )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. ( United States )

) Zoltek Corporation ( United States )

Major Carbon Fiber Recyclers

Carbon Conversions, Inc. ( United States )

) Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc. ( United States )

) Universal Asset Management, Inc. ( United States )

) Vartega Inc ( United States )

) 1.6 Major Carbon Fiber Composite Manufacturers

A&P Technology ( United States )

) Adherent Technologies, Inc. ( United States )

) AIM Aerospace Corporation ( United States )

) Albany Engineered Composites ( United States )

) Aldila, Inc. ( United States )

) Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation ( United States )

) Automated Dynamics ( United States )

) Bally Ribbon Mills ( United States )

) BGF Industries, Inc. (Porcher Group) ( United States )

) Composite Technology Development, Inc. ( United States )

) Composites Horizons Inc ( United States )

) Fabric Development Inc ( United States )

) Fiber Materials Inc ( United States )

) Hexagon Lincoln LLC ( United States )

) HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc. ( United States )

) Kaman Corporation ( United States )

) Luxfer Canada Limited ( Canada )

) Magna International Inc. ( Canada )

) Orbital ATK, Inc.( United States )

) Park Electrochemical Corp. ( United States )

) Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc. ( United States )

) PlastiComp, Inc. ( United States )

) Protech Composites Inc ( United States )

) Quantum Composites Inc ( United States )

) Quantum Fuel Systems LLC ( United States )

) RTP Company ( United States )

) Spirit Aerosystems Inc ( United States )

) Steelhead Composites, LLC ( United States )

) The GILL Corporation ( United States )

) TPI Composites, Inc. ( United States )

) Trek Bicycle Corporation ( United States )

) UST Mamiya ( United States )

) UTC Aerospace Systems ( United States )

) Vectorply Corporation ( United States )

) Worthington Industries, Inc. ( United States )

2. EUROPE



Major Carbon Fiber Composite Manufacturers

AciturriAeronautica ( Spain )

) Airborne International BV ( The Netherlands )

) Albis Plastic GmbH ( Germany )

) ATR Group Srl ( Italy )

) Avanco GmbH ( Germany )

) Bond-Laminates GmbH ( Germany )

) CIT Composite Materials Italy ( Italy )

) Crompton Technology Group Ltd ( United Kingdom )

) Euro Advanced Carbon Fiber Composites GmbH ( Germany )

) F.S. Fehrer Automotive GmbH ( Germany )

) Faber Industrie SpA ( Italy )

) Fiberline Composites A/S ( Denmark )

) Forward Composites (Lola Group) ( United Kingdom )

) Fothergill Engineered Fabrics Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Fritzmeier Composite GmbH & Co Kg ( Germany )

) GKN Aerospace ( United Kingdom )

) Gurit Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Hexagon Composites ASA ( Norway )

) Hexcel Reinforcements UK Limited ( United Kingdom )

) LATI Industria Termoplastici SpA ( Italy )

) Lehmann&Voss&Co. ( Germany )

) Leonardo SpA ( Italy )

) LM Wind Power ( Denmark )

) Luxfer Gas Cylinders (Luxfer Group) ( United Kingdom )

) Menzolit GmbH ( Germany )

) Morgan Advanced Materials Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH ( Austria )

) Oxeon AB ( Sweden )

) Porcher Industries SA ( France )

) Premium Aerotec GmbH ( Germany )

) Roding Automobile GmbH ( Germany )

) SAERTEX GmbH & Co. Kg ( Germany )

) Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. ( Spain )

) Sigmatex (UK) Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Sika AG ( Switzerland )

) SSP Technology A/S ( Denmark )

) Technical Fibre Products Ltd ( United Kingdom )

) Tencate Advanced Composites Holding B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Teximpianti SpA ( Italy )

) TK Industries GmbH ( Germany )

) UNICARBON ( Lithuania )

) Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( Denmark )

3. JAPAN



Major Carbon Fiber Manufacturers

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

Carbon Fiber Recycle Industry Co., Ltd. - Carbon Fiber Recycler

3.4Major Carbon Fiber Composite Manufacturers

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

Sakai Industries Ltd

SAKAI OVEX Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

OVEX Co., Ltd. ( ) Showa Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd.

TOKYO R&D Composite Industry Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

4. ASIA (Excluding Japan)



Major Carbon Fiber Manufacturers

Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Bluestar Fibres Corporation ( China )

) China Hi-Tech Group Corporation ( China )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) GanSuHaoShi Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Henan Yongmei Carbon Fibre Co., Ltd. (HNEC)

Hyosung Corporation ( South Korea )

) Jiangsu Hangke Composite Materials Technology ( China )

) Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kangde Composites Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Reliance Industries Ltd./Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd. ( India )

) Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) UHT Unitech Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. ( China )

) 4.5 Major Carbon Fiber Composite Manufacturers

Advanced International Multitech Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Asian Composites Manufacturing Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Hankuk Carbon Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Hindoostan Composite Solutions ( India )

) Jiangsu Aosheng Composite Materials Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kineco Private Ltd ( India )

) Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd ( South Korea )

) Kureha ( Shanghai ) Carbon Fiber Materials Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Carbon Fiber Materials Co., Ltd. ( ) Metal Mate Co., Ltd. ( Thailand )

) PGTEX China Co., Ltd. ( China )

) SK Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Sunwell ( Jiangsu ) Carbon Fiber Composite Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Carbon Fiber Composite Co., Ltd. ( ) Suzlon Energy Ltd. ( India )

) Taiwan Electric Insulator Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Taiwan Strong Sporting Goods Inc ( Taiwan )

) Topkey Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. ( China )

) You Chang Carbon Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

5. REST OF WORLD



Major Carbon Fiber Manufacturers

DowAksa ( Turkey )

) UMATEX Group ( Russia )

) Argon Ltd. ( Russia )

) Alabuga-Fibre LLC ( Russia )

Major Carbon Fiber Composite Manufacturers

Metyx ( Turkey )

) Quickstep Technology Pty Ltd ( Australia )

) Riverscarbon Technologies Ltd ( New Zealand )

) Strata Manufacturing PJSC ( United Arab Emirates )

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. Manufacturers of Carbon Fibers and CF precursors

2. Carbon fiber recycling companies

3. Carbon fiber composites manufacturers



PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback



LIST OF CHARTS & GRAPHS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w9hms8/global_carbon?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-carbon-fibers--carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastics-cfrp-market-2018-2024-demand-for-carbon-fibers-to-reach-4-8-billion-300654301.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

