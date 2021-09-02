Global Carbon Fibers Markets, 2021-2027 - Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Material of Choice Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry
Global Carbon Fibers Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027
The global market for Carbon Fibers estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sporting Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Carbon Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
Automotive Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$438.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$874.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$821.7 Million by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Carbon Fiber - An Ideal Lightweight & High-Strength Material for Commercial & Industrial Applications
- Current and Future Analysis
- Recent Market Activity
- Aerospace & Defense Sector Leads Carbon Fiber Usage
- Carbon Fiber: Production Scenario
- PAN-based Carbon Fibers - A Major Share of the Market
- Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects
- Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market - Aerospace Sector to Drive Demand
- Cost of Carbon Fiber - A Major Limiting Factor
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Cytec Solvay Group (USA)
- DowAksa (Turkey)
- Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
- Hexcel Corporation (USA)
- Hyosung Corporation (Korea)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. (USA)
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation (Japan)
- SGL Group - The Carbon Company (Germany)
- Teijin Ltd. (Japan)
- Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
- Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (USA)
- ZOLTEKT Carbon Fiber (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Aerospace & Defense Sector: Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber as Manufacturing Material
- Rising Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Sets the Tone for Carbon Fibers Market
- Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircraft
- Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors
- Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Material of Choice Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry
- Viability of Carbon Fiber for Car Frames
- Carbon Fiber Plays Critical Role in Manufacture of Lightweight Vehicles
- Environmental Regulations Governing Automotive Industry to Drive Demand
- Auto Industry Pursues High-Volume Uses for Carbon Fiber Composites
- Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage in Mass Production
- Hybrid Reinforced Composites - Potential Application in Automotive Industry
- Carbon Fiber Fueling Safety in Automotive Industry
- Industry Poorly Equipped to Serve Automotive Needs
- Carbon Fiber Recycling Presents a Cost-Effective Feedstock Option for Automakers
- Wind Energy Sector: Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber
- Expanding Capacity of Wind Power Promises Growth in Demand for Carbon Fiber
- Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Market
- Carbon Fiber Holds Advantages over E-glass in Wind Turbine
- Challenges Confronting the Switch from E-glass to Carbon Fiber
- Carbon Fiber Faces Tough Competition in Wind Turbine Industry
- Sports Goods: Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage
- Golf Clubs - A Key Carbon Fiber Consumer
- Racquets - Sustained Increase in Use of Composites
- Snowboards and Skis - A Small Yet Promising Segment
- Fishing Rods - Maximum User of Fiber Properties
- Carbon Fibers in Sports Wheelchairs for Athletes with Disabilities
- Construction Industry: Another Emerging Application for Carbon Fiber
- Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber Composites in Building & Construction Industry
- Carbon Fiber in Pressure Vessels Manufacturing - A Small Yet Growing Market
- Types of Pressure Vessels
- MEMS Applications - The Latest Avenue for Carbon Fiber
- Composites Find Increased Demand in Marine Industry
- Carbon Fiber Resin - Rising Demand for Lightweight Products Fosters Market Growth
- Carbon Fiber Recycling - Rising Expectations
- Carbon Filler Based Nanocomposites
- The LIBRE Project to Develop Novel Technology for Production of Lignin-Derived Carbon Fiber
- Carbon Fiber Continues to Face Competition from Traditional Materials
- Graphene Fiber - The Latest Development in Carbon Fibers
- Complex Recycling & Wasteful Production Process: Issues with Carbon Fiber Use
- Carbon Fiber and its Maintenance
