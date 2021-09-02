Global Carbon Fibers Markets, 2021-2027 - Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Material of Choice Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Fibers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Carbon Fibers Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027



The global market for Carbon Fibers estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sporting Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Carbon Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Automotive Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR



In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$438.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$874.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$821.7 Million by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Carbon Fiber - An Ideal Lightweight & High-Strength Material for Commercial & Industrial Applications

Current and Future Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Aerospace & Defense Sector Leads Carbon Fiber Usage

Carbon Fiber: Production Scenario

PAN-based Carbon Fibers - A Major Share of the Market

Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects

Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market - Aerospace Sector to Drive Demand

Cost of Carbon Fiber - A Major Limiting Factor

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Cytec Solvay Group ( USA )

) DowAksa ( Turkey )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Hexcel Corporation ( USA )

) Hyosung Corporation (Korea)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. ( USA )

) Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation ( Japan )

) SGL Group - The Carbon Company ( Germany )

) Teijin Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. ( USA )

) ZOLTEKT Carbon Fiber ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aerospace & Defense Sector: Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber as Manufacturing Material

Rising Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Sets the Tone for Carbon Fibers Market

Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircraft

Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Material of Choice Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry

Viability of Carbon Fiber for Car Frames

Carbon Fiber Plays Critical Role in Manufacture of Lightweight Vehicles

Environmental Regulations Governing Automotive Industry to Drive Demand

Auto Industry Pursues High-Volume Uses for Carbon Fiber Composites

Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage in Mass Production

Hybrid Reinforced Composites - Potential Application in Automotive Industry

Carbon Fiber Fueling Safety in Automotive Industry

Industry Poorly Equipped to Serve Automotive Needs

Carbon Fiber Recycling Presents a Cost-Effective Feedstock Option for Automakers

Wind Energy Sector: Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber

Expanding Capacity of Wind Power Promises Growth in Demand for Carbon Fiber

Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Market

Carbon Fiber Holds Advantages over E-glass in Wind Turbine

Challenges Confronting the Switch from E-glass to Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Faces Tough Competition in Wind Turbine Industry

Sports Goods: Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage

Golf Clubs - A Key Carbon Fiber Consumer

Racquets - Sustained Increase in Use of Composites

Snowboards and Skis - A Small Yet Promising Segment

Fishing Rods - Maximum User of Fiber Properties

Carbon Fibers in Sports Wheelchairs for Athletes with Disabilities

Construction Industry: Another Emerging Application for Carbon Fiber

Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber Composites in Building & Construction Industry

Carbon Fiber in Pressure Vessels Manufacturing - A Small Yet Growing Market

Types of Pressure Vessels

MEMS Applications - The Latest Avenue for Carbon Fiber

Composites Find Increased Demand in Marine Industry

Carbon Fiber Resin - Rising Demand for Lightweight Products Fosters Market Growth

Carbon Fiber Recycling - Rising Expectations

Carbon Filler Based Nanocomposites

The LIBRE Project to Develop Novel Technology for Production of Lignin-Derived Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Continues to Face Competition from Traditional Materials

Graphene Fiber - The Latest Development in Carbon Fibers

Complex Recycling & Wasteful Production Process: Issues with Carbon Fiber Use

Carbon Fiber and its Maintenance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 33

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rv15cj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

