Global Carbon Footprint Management Industry Research Report 2023: Carbon Tax Turning Into an Expensive Corporate Liability, Companies Seek to Mitigate Using Carbon Footprint Management Strategies

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Carbon Footprint Management estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Carbon Footprint Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Urgent Need to Address Climate Change Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Carbon Footprint Management Practices

As Global Air Continues to Become Toxic Amid Half Hearted Sustainability Efforts, The Time to Act is Now

The March Towards Sustainability Must Gain Momentum If the World is to Avert a Climate Disaster: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year for the Years 2000, 2030, 2040, and 2050

If You Can't Measure It, You Can't Manage It! The Reason Why Companies Need Carbon Footprint Management Strategies

Global Economic Update

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Regulations Provide the Regulatory Urgency to Adopt Carbon Footprint Management Strategies

Imposition of Carbon Tax, Will it Incentivize Adoption of Carbon Footprint Management Solutions?

Price of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) (In US$ Per Metric Ton Emitted) by Country as of the Year 2022

With Carbon Tax Turning Into an Expensive Corporate Liability, Companies Seek to Mitigate the Same With Carbon Footprint Management Strategies

Growing Practice of Carbon Cap and Trade to Drive Adoption of Carbon Footprint Management Solutions

Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) in Management of Carbon Footprint Cannot be Ignored

Growing Awareness Over the Risks of Climate Change for Businesses Drives Corporate Investments in Carbon Footprint Management

Growing Signs of Long-Run of High Inflation & the Need for Long-Term Efforts to Control it Bodes Well for Carbon Footprint Management. Surprised! Read On

The Lesser Known Link Between Inflation & Climate Change to Accelerate Big-Time Adoption of Carbon Mitigation Strategies Among Companies

Companies Closely Eye Recycling to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint & Close the Loop on the Circular Economy

Recycling, the Most Simple Way to Reduce Carbon Footprint, Save Money & Improve Corporate Bottom Lines

Pushed to Ensure Compliance, Companies Step Up Adoption of Environmental Consulting Services

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) & CSR Trends to Boost the Importance of Carbon Footprint Management Strategies

Commercial Fleet Owners Respond to Climate Pressures by Electrifying Their Fleets & Adopting Smart Fleet Management Solutions

Carbon & Environmental Data Management, Visualization, & Software Integrations Storm Into the Spotlight

Growing Focus on Clean Coal Technologies Step Up Opportunities for Carbon Footprint Management

Role of AI in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger & Bigger

Companies Double Up on Edge Computing Adoption to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Role of Blockchain in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger. Here are the Various Ways in Which the Technology Can Help

In a Bid to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint, Companies Step Up Their Energy Efficiency Investments

Energy Efficiency Ranks as the Primary ESG (environmental, social and governance) Best Practice Among Companies

A Peek Into Carbon Accounting and its Role in Enabling a Greener Future

Companies Begin to Leverage Drones to Reduce their Carbon Footprint & Ensure Effective Management

As the Pressure to Reduce Carbon Footprint Becomes Intense, Greenwashing Emerges Into an Undesirable Trend

