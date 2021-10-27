Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Footprint Management Marke" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global carbon footprint management market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period

The global carbon footprint management market is driven by the increasing greenhouse gases emissions such as carbon dioxide, methane, water vapor, nitrous oxide, among others. This has led to climate change and increase in the temperature of Earth across the globe. This has increased the need to measure and report the global carbon footprint, thereby positively impacting the market growth.

Additionally, increasing awareness pertaining to reduction of carbon footprint coupled with growing application of various carbon footprint management softwares across various end user industries is further expected to propel the market through 2026. Furthermore, increasing investments and new products launched by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years.



The global carbon footprint management market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, type, end user industry, company and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into product carbon footprint and corporate carbon footprint. The corporate carbon footprint segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the growing adoption of carbon management software in various corporates. Additionally, growing concerns among the enterprises pertaining to sustainability and corporate social responsibility are further expected to positively impact the growth of segment.



Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global carbon footprint management market owing to the increasing investments in the region on technology and innovation with an objective to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.



The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in September 2020, Salesforce announced Sustainability Cloud, a carbon accounting product for businesses.

Major players operating in the global carbon footprint management market include

Enablon

SAP SE

Dakota Software

ProcessMAP

IsoMetrix

Salesforce Inc.

ENGIE

Thinkstep

VelocityEHS

Aurecon Group

Carbon Solutions Global Ltd.

Carbon Trust

Greenstone+

Enviance

IHS Markit Ltd.

