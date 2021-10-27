Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Research Report 2021

Oct 27, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Footprint Management Marke" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global carbon footprint management market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period
The global carbon footprint management market is driven by the increasing greenhouse gases emissions such as carbon dioxide, methane, water vapor, nitrous oxide, among others. This has led to climate change and increase in the temperature of Earth across the globe. This has increased the need to measure and report the global carbon footprint, thereby positively impacting the market growth.
Additionally, increasing awareness pertaining to reduction of carbon footprint coupled with growing application of various carbon footprint management softwares across various end user industries is further expected to propel the market through 2026. Furthermore, increasing investments and new products launched by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years.
The global carbon footprint management market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, type, end user industry, company and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into product carbon footprint and corporate carbon footprint. The corporate carbon footprint segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.
This can be ascribed to the growing adoption of carbon management software in various corporates. Additionally, growing concerns among the enterprises pertaining to sustainability and corporate social responsibility are further expected to positively impact the growth of segment.
Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global carbon footprint management market owing to the increasing investments in the region on technology and innovation with an objective to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in September 2020, Salesforce announced Sustainability Cloud, a carbon accounting product for businesses.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and estimate the market size of global carbon footprint management market from 2016 to 2020.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global carbon footprint management market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
- To classify and forecast global carbon footprint management market based on component, deployment mode, type, end user industry, company and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global carbon footprint management market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global carbon footprint management market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global carbon footprint management market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global carbon footprint management market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global carbon footprint management market.
Major players operating in the global carbon footprint management market include
- Enablon
- SAP SE
- Dakota Software
- ProcessMAP
- IsoMetrix
- Salesforce Inc.
- ENGIE
- Thinkstep
- VelocityEHS
- Aurecon Group
- Carbon Solutions Global Ltd.
- Carbon Trust
- Greenstone+
- Enviance
- IHS Markit Ltd.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Component
- Solution
- Service
- Professional
- Managed
Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Deployment Mode
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Type
- Product Carbon Footprint
- Corporate Carbon Footprint
Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By End User
- IT& Telecom
- Energy & Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Building & Construction
- Others
Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
