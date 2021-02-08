Global Carbon Nanomaterials Markets 2020-2030: Production Volumes, Competitive Landscape, Commercial Prospects, Applications, Demand, Commercialization Timelines, Prices and Producer Profiles

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanomaterials 2020-2030: Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Fullerenes, Graphene Quantum Dots, 2D Materials and Nanodiamonds" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon based-nanomaterials include carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene and its derivatives, graphene oxide, nanodiamonds, fullerenes, and graphene quantum dots (GQDs). Due to their unique structural dimensions and excellent mechanical, electrical, thermal, optical and chemical properties, carbon nanomaterials have gained great interest in a wide range of the industrial market.

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and graphene are the strongest, lightest and most conductive fibres known to man, with a performance-per-weight greater than any other material. In direct competition in a number of markets, they are complementary in others.

Once the most promising of all nanomaterials, MWCNTs face stiff competition in conductive applications from graphene and other 2D materials and in mechanically enhanced composites from nanocellulose. Several major producers have closed their MWCNT capacities, but applications continue to come to market and LG Chem has established a large-scale production facility. Super-aligned CNT arrays, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, batteries, polymer composites, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.

Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, conductive materials, transistors, sensors and memory devices. Again, a number of producers have ceased production, but those left are finding increased demand for their materials. SWCNTs are regarded as one of the most promising candidates to utilized as building blocks in next-generation electronics.

Two-dimensional(2D) materials are currently one of the most active areas of nanomaterials research, and offer a huge opportunity for both fundamental studies and practical applications, including superfast, low-power, flexible and wearable electronics, sensors, photonics and electrochemical energy storage devices that will have an immense impact on our society.

Graphene is a ground-breaking two-dimensional (2D) material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. New methods of scalable synthesis of high-quality graphene, clean delamination transfer and device integration have resulted in the commercialization of state-of-the-art electronics such as graphene touchscreens in smartphones and flexible RF devices on plastics.

Nanodiamonds (NDs) are relatively easy and inexpensive to produce and have moved towards large-scale commercialization due to their excellent mechanical, thermal properties and chemical stability.

Other carbon nanomaterials of interest include fullerenes and more recently, carbon and graphene quantum dots.

Report contents include:

Carbon nanotubes, fullerene, nanodiamond, graphene quantum dots and graphene products.

Assessment of carbon nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Unique assessment tools for the carbon nanomaterials market, end-user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real opportunities in carbon nanomaterials are.

Company profiles of carbon nanotubes, graphene, 2D materials, fullerenes, carbon quantum dots and nanodiamonds producers and product developers, including products, target markets and contact details

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Assessment of carbon nanomaterials by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of to 2030 and main players.

In depth-assessment of carbon nanomaterials producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for carbon nanomaterials in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2030.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global carbon nanomaterials market.

In-depth profiles of carbon nanomaterials producers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1.1 Exceptional properties

1.1.2 Commercial opportunities

1.1.3 Market collaborations

1.1.4 The market in 2019

1.1.5 The market in 2020

1.1.6 Future global market outlook

1.1.7 Graphene producers and production capacities

1.1.8 Global graphene demand, 2018-2030, tons

1.1.9 Graphene market by region

1.1.10 Graphene products

1.1.11 Graphene investments

1.1.12 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements

1.1.13 Graphene market challenges

1.1.14 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic

1.1.15 Industry developments in 2020

1.2 CARBON NANOTUBES

1.2.1 Market overview

1.2.2 Properties of carbon nanotubes

1.2.2.1 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

1.2.3 Comparative properties of CNTs

1.2.4 Products and applications

1.2.5 MWCNTs

1.2.5.1 Applications

1.2.5.2 Producers

1.2.5.3 Production

1.2.5.4 Market demand, tons

1.2.6 SWCNTs

1.2.6.1 Applications

1.2.6.2 Production

1.2.6.3 Market demand, tons

1.2.7 Carbon nanotubes market challenges

1.2.8 Market impact from COVID-19

1.2.9 Market developments in carbon nanotubes in 2020

1.3 2D MATERIALS

1.4 NANODIAMONDS

1.5 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE

2.2 Types of graphene

2.3 Properties

2.4 Graphene Quantum Dots

2.4.1 Synthesis

2.4.2 Applications

2.4.2.1 Optoelectronics, electronics and photonics

2.4.2.2 Energy

2.4.2.3 Biomedicine and healthcare

2.4.2.4 Other

2.4.3 Pricing

2.4.4 Producers

3 OVERVIEW OF CARBON NANOTUBES

3.2 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)

3.2.1 Properties

3.2.2 Applications

3.3 Single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)

3.3.3 Comparison between MWCNTs and SWCNTs

3.4 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)

3.5 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)

3.6 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)

3.7 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

3.8 Carbon Onions

3.9 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

4 OVERVIEW OF FULLERENES

4.2 Applications

5 OVERVIEW OF NANODIAMONDS

5.2 Production methods

5.2.1 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)

6 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

6.2 Comparison to quantum dots

6.3 Properties

6.4 Synthesis

6.4.1 Top-down method

6.4.2 Bottom-up method

6.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods

6.5 Applications

7 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION

7.2 Assessment of graphene production methods

8 CARBON NANOMATERIALS REGULATIONS

9 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS

10 CARBON NANOTUBES PATENTS

11 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION

11.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities

11.2.1 By producer

11.2.2 By region

11.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities

11.3.1 By producer

11.3.2 Production capacity by region

11.4 CVD graphene film

11.4.1 By producer

11.5 Graphene production issues and challenges

12 CARBON NANOTUBE SYNTHESIS AND PRODUCTION

13 PRODUCTION OF GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

14 GRAPHENE PRICING

14.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

14.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

14.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

14.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing

14.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing

14.7 Graphene ink

15 CARBON NANOTUBES PRICING

16 NANODIAMONDS PRICING

17 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS PRICING

18 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE

19 MARKETS FOR CARBON NANOTUBES



20 MARKETS FOR NANODIAMONDS



21 MARKETS FOR FULLERENES



22 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

22.2 Energy storage and conversion

22.3 Sensors

22.4 Biomedicine and life sciences

22.5 Anti-counterfeiting

23 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

24 MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES

25 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES

26 NANODIAMOND PRODUCER PROFILES

27 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS PRODUCERS

28 FULLERENES PRODUCERS

29 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS

30 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

31 REFERENCES

