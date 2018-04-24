Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Arkema, Cnano Technology, Kumho Petrochemical, Nanocyl, OCSiAI, Showa Denko & Thomas Swan & Co

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon nanotubes market to grow at a CAGR of 20.02% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing demand for carbon nanotubes-based touchscreens. There is an increase in the use of touchscreen input for several mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and others. Initially, mobile devices had push-button or physical keypad-based inputs. However, touchscreens have recently become widely available because of simplicity and ease of use. The touchscreen devices can recognize touch by simple contact. These touchscreens are now being used in various devices such as ATM, kiosks, television, monitors, and many others.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Miniaturization of semiconductor components. One of the biggest drivers for the market is the focus on the production of miniaturized components. There has been strong growth in miniaturized components that are used in many consumer electronic devices. Miniaturization continues to be the key trend that is driving the electronics, industry. Components are being designed to nano-sized physical dimensions, which will allow more number of surface mount devices (SMDs) to be placed on a printed circuit board (PCB).
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Toxicity of carbon nanotubes. The main challenge that is limiting the growth of the global carbon nanotubes market in the healthcare sector is the high levels of toxicity associated with the production of carbon nanotubes. Employees that work in production facilities for manufacturing carbon nanotubes and handle these materials are the main group of people who face the risk of health hazards.
Key vendors
- Arkema
- Cnano Technology
- Kumho Petrochemical
- Nanocyl
- OCSiAI
- Showa Denko
- Thomas Swan & Co.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market outline
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Chemicals, plastics, and composites - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Energy, battery, and capacitors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- SWCNT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- MWCNT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for carbon nanotubes-based touchscreen
- Replacement of silicon transistors with carbon nanotubes
- Development of Vantablack
- Increasing interest in carbon nanotube yarn
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/488pm3/global_carbon?w=5
