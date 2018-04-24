Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Arkema, Cnano Technology, Kumho Petrochemical, Nanocyl, OCSiAI, Showa Denko & Thomas Swan & Co

The global carbon nanotubes market to grow at a CAGR of 20.02% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing demand for carbon nanotubes-based touchscreens. There is an increase in the use of touchscreen input for several mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and others. Initially, mobile devices had push-button or physical keypad-based inputs. However, touchscreens have recently become widely available because of simplicity and ease of use. The touchscreen devices can recognize touch by simple contact. These touchscreens are now being used in various devices such as ATM, kiosks, television, monitors, and many others.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Miniaturization of semiconductor components. One of the biggest drivers for the market is the focus on the production of miniaturized components. There has been strong growth in miniaturized components that are used in many consumer electronic devices. Miniaturization continues to be the key trend that is driving the electronics, industry. Components are being designed to nano-sized physical dimensions, which will allow more number of surface mount devices (SMDs) to be placed on a printed circuit board (PCB).

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Toxicity of carbon nanotubes. The main challenge that is limiting the growth of the global carbon nanotubes market in the healthcare sector is the high levels of toxicity associated with the production of carbon nanotubes. Employees that work in production facilities for manufacturing carbon nanotubes and handle these materials are the main group of people who face the risk of health hazards.

Key vendors

Arkema

Cnano Technology

Kumho Petrochemical



Nanocyl

OCSiAI

Showa Denko

Thomas Swan & Co.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market outline

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Chemicals, plastics, and composites - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Energy, battery, and capacitors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

SWCNT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

MWCNT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for carbon nanotubes-based touchscreen

Replacement of silicon transistors with carbon nanotubes

Development of Vantablack

Increasing interest in carbon nanotube yarn

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/488pm3/global_carbon?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-carbon-nanotubes-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-arkema-cnano-technology-kumho-petrochemical-nanocyl-ocsiai-showa-denko--thomas-swan--co-300635288.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

