Global Carbon Nanotubes Market to 2030 with In-Depth Company Profiles of 100+ Producers and Product Developers

Market volume for SWCNTs will increase in the coming years due to multi-volume production methods coming on stream and reduction in price. This will allow for penetration in high volume markets such as polymer composites, coatings, rubber and tires, batteries, construction materials, power cables and plastics.
Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)-enhanced products are commercially available. MWCNT arrays, sheers, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.
However, the market for MWCNTs has witnessed a decline in large-scale production. In 2012, Showa Denko closed the world's biggest MWCNT synthesis plant with capacity of 400 tonnes. In 2013, Bayer Material Science also announced the closure of its MWCNT production. In 2016, Hanwha Nanotech Co., Ltd. closed its MWCNT capacity. A planned MWCNT production capacity increase by Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. has been postponed indefinitely.
Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices.
Report contents:
- Global production capacities for MWCNTS and SWCNTs, historical and forecast to 2030.
- Current and future products.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for carbon nanotubes including potential revenues, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
- Market analysis-Carbon nanotubes in:
- 3D printing.
- Adhesives.
- Aerospace and aviation.
- Automotive.
- Coatings.
- Composites.
- Electronics (Flexible electronics, conductive films and displays; conductive inks; transistors, integrated circuites; memory devices; photonics)
- Energy storage, conversion and exploration (Batteries, supercapacitors, photovoltaics, fuel cells and hydrogen storage)
- Filtration and separation.
- Life sciences and medical.
- Power cables.
- Lubricants.
- Oil and gas.
- Rubber and tires.
- Sensors.
- Smart textiles and apparel.
- Precise analysis of opportunities, by applications.
- In-depth company profiles of over 100 producers and product developers.
- Predictions for key growth areas and opportunities.
- Analysis of the market for boron nitride nantotubes.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Exceptional properties
2.2 Market developments 2018-2019
2.3 Products and applications
2.4 SWCNTs
2.4.1 Market developments 2018-2019
2.5 Competition from graphene
2.6 Production
2.6.1 Multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWCNT) production
2.6.2 Single-walled nanotube (SWCNT) production
2.6.3 Boron nitride nanotubes (BNNT) production
2.7 Global demand for carbon nanotubes, HISTORICAL AND FORECAST TO 2030
2.7.1 MWCNTs
2.7.2 SWCNTs
2.7.3 Current products
2.7.4 Future products
2.8 Market drivers and trends
2.9 Market and production challenges
3 Introduction
3.1 Properties of nanomaterials
3.2 Categorization
3.3 CARBON NANOTUBES
3.3.1 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)
3.3.2 Single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)
3.3.3 Comparison between MWCNTs and SWCNTs
3.3.4 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)
3.3.5 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)
3.4 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)
3.5 Carbon Onions
3.6 Fullerenes
3.7 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)
4 Carbon Nanotube Synthesis
5 Carbon Nanotubes Market Structure
6 Regulations and Standards
7 Carbon Nanotubes Patents
8 Carbon Nanotubes Technology Readiness Level
9 Carbon Nanotubes End User Market Segment Analysis
9.1 The market for MWCNTs
9.1.1 MWCNT producer production capacities
9.2 The market for SWCNTs
9.2.1 SWCNT producer production capacities
9.3 Regional demand for carbon nanotubes
9.4 Main MWCNT producers
9.5 Price of carbon nanotubes-MWCNTs, SWCNTs and FWNTs
9.5.1 MWCNTs
9.5.2 SWCNTs
9.6 Applications
10 End User Market Analysis for Carbon Nanotubes
10.1 3D Printing
10.1.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.1.2 Applications
10.1.2.1 3D Printing Filaments
10.2 Adhesives
10.2.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.2.2 Applications
10.2.2.1 Conductive Adhesives
10.2.2.2 Thermal Management Adhesives
10.3 Aerospace and Aviation
10.3.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.3.2 Applications
10.3.2.1 Composites
10.3.2.2 Coatings
10.4 Automotive
10.4.1 Market Driver and Trends
10.4.2 Applications
10.4.2.1 Composites
10.4.2.2 Thermally Conductive Additives
10.4.2.3 Tires
10.4.2.4 Heat Dissipation In Electric Vehicles
10.4.2.5 In-Vehicle and Seat Heaters
10.5 Coatings
10.5.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.5.2 Applications
10.5.3 Market Size and Opportunity
10.5.3.1 Thermal Barrier Coatings
10.5.3.2 Barrier Coatings
10.5.3.3 Anti-Microbial Coatings
10.5.3.4 De-Icing Or Anti-Icing Coatings
10.5.3.5 Abrasion and Wear Resistant Coatings
10.5.3.6 Anti-Corrosion Coatings
10.6 Composites
10.6.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.6.2 Applications
10.6.2.1 Polymer Composites
10.6.2.2 Barrier Packaging
10.6.2.3 Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding
10.6.2.4 Wind Turbines
10.6.2.5 Ballistic Protection
10.7 Electronics
10.7.1 Flexible Electronics, Conductive Films and Displays
10.7.2 Conductive Inks
10.7.3 Transistors, Integrated Circuits and Other Components
10.7.4 Memory Devices
10.7.5 Photonics
10.8 Energy Storage and Conversion
10.8.1 Batteries
10.8.2 Supercapacitors
10.8.3 Photovoltaics
10.8.4 Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Storage
10.9 Filtration and Separation
10.9.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.9.2 Applications
10.9.2.1 Water Filtration
10.9.2.2 Gas Separation
10.9.5 Product Developers
10.10 Life Sciences and Biomedical
10.10.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.10.2 Applications
10.10.2.1 Implants
10.10.2.2 Tissue Engineering
10.10.2.3 Therapeutics
10.10.2.4 Biosensors
10.10.2.5 X-Ray Sources
10.10.2.6 Vaccine Development & Immunotherapy
10.11 Lubricants
10.11.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.11.2 Applications
10.11.2.1 Lubricant Additives
10.12 Oil and Gas
10.12.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.12.2 Applications
10.12.2.1 Sensing and Reservoir Management
10.12.2.2 Coatings
10.12.2.3 Drilling Fluids
10.12.2.4 Sorbent Materials
10.13 Rubber and Tires
10.13.1 Applications
10.13.1.1 Rubber Additives
10.13.1.2 Shape Memory Elastomers
10.13.1.3 Tire Additives
10.14 Sensors
10.14.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.14.2 Applications
10.14.2.1 Biosensors
10.14.2.2 Gas Sensors
10.14.2.3 Infrared (Ir) Sensors
10.14.2.4 Pressure Sensors
10.14.2.5 Strain Sensors
10.15 Smart Textiles and Apparel
10.15.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.15.2 Applications
10.15.2.1 Electrically Conductive Textiles
10.15.2.2 Flame Retardant Textiles
10.15.2.3 Wearable Sensors
11 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Company Profile (100 Company Profiles)
12 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Company Profiles (8 Company Profiles)
13 References
