Global Carbon Nanotubes Markets 2015-2024: CNTs - The Most Valued Material in the Composites Industry

The "Carbon Nanotubes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Recent Industry Activity
- Toho Tenax Launches Hybrid Prepreg
- Creative Diagnostics Launches High-Quality CNTs
- Fujitsu Develops High-Thermal-Conductive CNT Sheets
- XFNANO Releases Fluorinated Carbon Nanotubes
- Chasm Initiates Production of CNTs at Oklahoma-based Plant
- LG Chem Initiates Production of CNTs at Yeosu Facility
- OCSiAl Receives Approval from REACH
- Fujitsu Licenses Nantero's Carbon Nanotube-based NRAM
- Chasm Advanced Acquires SWeNT
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carbon Nanotubes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes
- Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes.
The Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Construction
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Sports Equipment
- Others.
The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Arkema S A (France)
- Carbon Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- Catalytic Materials LLC (USA)
- CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. (USA)
- Cheap Tubes Inc. (USA)
- Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China)
- CNano Technology (USA)
- Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc. (USA)
- Nanocyl S.A. (Belgium)
- Nano-C Inc. (USA)
- Nanocs Inc. (USA)
- NanoLab, Inc. (USA)
- NanoIntegris Inc. (USA)
- Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co., Ltd. (China)
- Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. (UK)
- OCSiAl (Luxembourg)
- Zeon Nano Technology Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Carbon Nanotubes: The Building Block of Nanotechnology Innovation
As the "Poster Child" of the Nanotech Revolution, CNTs Continue to Outpace Other Nanomaterials in the Pipeline in Terms of Commercial Potential
CNTs: The Most Valued Material in the Composites Industry
As CNT Material Technology Moves Further Down the Road of Discovery, Price Drops Remain Inevitable
Growth in the Market Heavily Dependent on Commercialization Patterns in Key End-Use Application Sectors
CNTs in Aircraft Manufacturing Receives a Boost at the Back of Healthy Aircraft Production Outlook
Military Grade CNT Technology Enthused by Rising Military R&D Commitments
Emerging Use in Sensors, Flexible Displays & as Heat Dissipaters and Field-Effect Transistors Outline Future Growth of CNTs in Semiconductors/Electronics
CNTs Holds Potential in Overcoming Silicon Based Barriers in Miniaturization
CNTs in Sensors & Memory Devices
Conclusion
Widespread Use of CNTs in Building Material Reinforcement Brings Out the Construction Sector as One of the Largest Application Areas
Construction Spending Outlook: Crucial for Measuring Opportunities in the Construction End-Use Sector
The Auto Industry's Progress Towards Lighter, Smarter and Fuel Efficient Vehicles to Expand Applications of CNT in Automobile Engineering
Evergreen Importance of Sports in Human Life & the Robust Outlook for the Sporting Goods Industry to Benefit Demand for CNTs in the Sports Composites Market
CNT in the Energy Industry Promises to be a Game Changer Technology
CNTs for Batteries: The Most Successfully Commercialized Application in the Energy Industry
CNTs in Renewable Energy Applications to Benefit from the Growing Global Focus on Sustainable Energy
CNTs to Become an Integral Part of the Healthcare Industry's Transformation into a Value Based System
Competition from Graphene Grows Stronger
Concerns Over Possible Toxicity & Potential Hazards Bring CNTs Under the Regulatory Yoke
Law Makers Come Under Increased Pressure to Regulate CNTs
Authorities Step Up Regulations on CNTs
A Peek into CNT Regulations Worldwide
CNT Manufacturers Face Increased Compliance Burden
Market Outlook
2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Overview and Definition
History
Introduction
Properties
End-Use Applications
Product Categories
Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes
Overview
Properties
Production Processes
Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes
Overview
Performs Various Functions
Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes Vs Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes
Processing Techniques
Laser Ablation
Arc Discharge or Pulsed Laser Vaporization
Chemical Vapor Deposition
Disadvantage
Gas-Phase Processing
4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 36)
- The United States (17)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (6)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jr9fxr/global_carbon?w=5
