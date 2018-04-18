Global Carbon Nanotubes Markets 2015-2024: CNTs - The Most Valued Material in the Composites Industry

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



Recent Industry Activity

Toho Tenax Launches Hybrid Prepreg

Creative Diagnostics Launches High-Quality CNTs

Fujitsu Develops High-Thermal-Conductive CNT Sheets

XFNANO Releases Fluorinated Carbon Nanotubes

Chasm Initiates Production of CNTs at Oklahoma -based Plant

LG Chem Initiates Production of CNTs at Yeosu Facility

OCSiAl Receives Approval from REACH

Fujitsu Licenses Nantero's Carbon Nanotube-based NRAM

Chasm Advanced Acquires SWeNT

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carbon Nanotubes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes

Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes.

The Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sports Equipment

Others.

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Arkema S A ( France )

) Carbon Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Catalytic Materials LLC ( USA )

) CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. ( USA )

) Cheap Tubes Inc. ( USA )

) Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. ( China )

) CNano Technology ( USA )

) Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc. ( USA )

) Nanocyl S.A. ( Belgium )

) Nano-C Inc. ( USA )

) Nanocs Inc. ( USA )

) NanoLab, Inc. ( USA )

) NanoIntegris Inc. ( USA )

) Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. (UK)

& Co. Ltd. (UK) OCSiAl ( Luxembourg )

) Zeon Nano Technology Co., Ltd. ( Japan )



Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Carbon Nanotubes: The Building Block of Nanotechnology Innovation

As the "Poster Child" of the Nanotech Revolution, CNTs Continue to Outpace Other Nanomaterials in the Pipeline in Terms of Commercial Potential

CNTs: The Most Valued Material in the Composites Industry

As CNT Material Technology Moves Further Down the Road of Discovery, Price Drops Remain Inevitable

Growth in the Market Heavily Dependent on Commercialization Patterns in Key End-Use Application Sectors

CNTs in Aircraft Manufacturing Receives a Boost at the Back of Healthy Aircraft Production Outlook

Military Grade CNT Technology Enthused by Rising Military R&D Commitments

Emerging Use in Sensors, Flexible Displays & as Heat Dissipaters and Field-Effect Transistors Outline Future Growth of CNTs in Semiconductors/Electronics

CNTs Holds Potential in Overcoming Silicon Based Barriers in Miniaturization

CNTs in Sensors & Memory Devices

Conclusion

Widespread Use of CNTs in Building Material Reinforcement Brings Out the Construction Sector as One of the Largest Application Areas

Construction Spending Outlook: Crucial for Measuring Opportunities in the Construction End-Use Sector

The Auto Industry's Progress Towards Lighter, Smarter and Fuel Efficient Vehicles to Expand Applications of CNT in Automobile Engineering

Evergreen Importance of Sports in Human Life & the Robust Outlook for the Sporting Goods Industry to Benefit Demand for CNTs in the Sports Composites Market

CNT in the Energy Industry Promises to be a Game Changer Technology

CNTs for Batteries: The Most Successfully Commercialized Application in the Energy Industry

CNTs in Renewable Energy Applications to Benefit from the Growing Global Focus on Sustainable Energy

CNTs to Become an Integral Part of the Healthcare Industry's Transformation into a Value Based System

Competition from Graphene Grows Stronger

Concerns Over Possible Toxicity & Potential Hazards Bring CNTs Under the Regulatory Yoke

Law Makers Come Under Increased Pressure to Regulate CNTs

Authorities Step Up Regulations on CNTs

A Peek into CNT Regulations Worldwide

CNT Manufacturers Face Increased Compliance Burden

Market Outlook



2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Overview and Definition

History

Introduction

Properties

End-Use Applications

Product Categories

Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes

Overview

Properties

Production Processes

Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes

Overview

Performs Various Functions

Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes Vs Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes

Processing Techniques

Laser Ablation

Arc Discharge or Pulsed Laser Vaporization

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Disadvantage

Gas-Phase Processing



4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 36)

The United States (17)

(17) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (6)

(6) France (1)

(1)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

