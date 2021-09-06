Global Cardamom Market 2021-2025: Growing Awareness of Health Benefits Driving Growth
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardamom Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cardamom market and it is poised to grow by $168.87 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom, increasing use of cardamom in developing countries, and multifaceted nature of cardamom. This study identifies the rising trend of cardamom usage in herbal health supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the cardamom market growth during the next few years. Also, growing prominence for online shopping and growing demand for organic cardamom will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The cardamom market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Ingredients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Liquid extract - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Als Spices
- Cardex SA
- Del Tropico SA
- DS Group
- Flavica spices
- Imexa Inc.
- Kautilya Commodities
- KLG Spice
- MAS Enterprises Ltd.
- McCormick & Company Inc.
