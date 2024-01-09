Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Markets, 2017-2022 and 2023-2027: Disruptive Technologies Drive Innovation - AI Use in Cardiac Arrhythmia Diagnosis, Next-gen Pulsed Field Ablation

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global cardiac ablation device market, including the entire market landscape by end-users, application types, device types, and market share percentage by market players. It examines macroeconomic factors, the latest trends, revenue forecasts, and next-generation CA technologies and devices, along with a few case studies.

The study period is from 2021 to 2027, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2027, with 2022 as the base year. The study provides specific market growth opportunities focusing on disruptive innovations, new unaddressed markets, increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia, and others. The study concludes with the top 4 growth opportunities in the CA device market.

Rising incidents of cardiac arrhythmia and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures boost the cardiac ablation (CA) market growth. In addition, fewer risks associated with the CA procedure make it a preference, worldwide. Global demand for CA procedures declined in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on non-emergency (elective) medical interventions. With the lessening of pandemic restrictions from 2022, the worldwide backlog of CA procedures surged the CA device market growth. The market includes product segments of CA systems, catheters, generators, and others.



CA device market participants started investing heavily in technologically advanced solution development to treat cardiac arrhythmias quickly and precisely, with improved patient outcomes. With more collaborations with start-ups and technology providers, the CA device market is witnessing huge traction with advanced technologies and solutions in the product portfolio, such as AI in arrhythmia diagnosis, sensor-based wearables, robotics for enhanced precision, advanced mapping system, and flexible sensor-tip catheters.



The availability of favorable reimbursement and insurance policies for minimally invasive cardiac arrhythmia treatments will further support the market for CA procedures. In CA procedure technology, although RF ablators dominate the global CA market with more than 65% of the market share, cryoablation devices are rapidly gaining adoption due to their minimally invasive approach.

Advancements in cryoablation technology and the growing demand for smart cryoablation devices are rapidly leading to the surge in the adoption of these innovative technologies and bolstering the global CA device market size in the forecast period. In APAC, balloon-based cryoablation and multi-electrode cryoablation are some advancements leading to increased adoption of cryoablation technology as a preferred CA procedure.



In 2022, the frequency of catheter-based CA procedures exceeded the number of cardiac implantable electronic device procedures in the US and is expected to surge during the forecast period. Rates of cardiac EP procedures in Medicare have increased considerably over the last decade, majorly driven by catheter-based CA procedures. The ratio of cardiac catheter-based EP procedures for pulmonary vein isolation for treating AFib has witnessed a rapid rise over the last few years.

The prevalence of cryoablation for cardiac arrhythmia treatment, as it can be used in both open-heart and minimally invasive procedures, has proven effectiveness and safety in several cases. This growth is bolstered by favorable reimbursement policies for CA procedures and the growth of the medical tourism industry in APAC. Advanced device development for usage in a hybrid approach by combining cryoablation with drug therapy or RF ablation offers patients enhanced, personalized, and safer treatment options.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Cardiac Ablation Devices Market

Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Segmentation by Product Types

Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Segmentation by Procedures

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Segments

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Landscape of CA Devices Market by Players

CA Devices Market Landscape by End Users

3 CA Procedure - Comparative Analysis

What is Cardiac Ablation (CA)?

CA vs. Antiarrhythmic Drugs (AAD)/Medication for Atrial Fibrillation

Catheter Ablation vs. Cardiac Pacing?

4 CA Procedure - Care Continuum Analysis

Key Recommendations for AFib Screening

Cardiac Ablation Therapy - The Procedure

Why (catheter-based) CA Is a Time-consuming Procedure - Care Continuum Analysis

The Cardiac Ablation Market - An Evolving Ecosystem

Case Study 1 - Trends in the US EP Procedures (2013-2020)

5 Market Players and Solutions List

List of Players and Products - Cardiac Ablation Solutions

Top Cardiac Ablation System/solution Manufacturers to Watch

6 Cardiac Ablation Next-generation Technologies and Solutions

New Cardiac Ablation Technologies and Techniques

Next-gen Non-thermal Cardiac Ablation System - Arga Medtech's Coherent Sine-Burst Electroporation (CSE) Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA)

Boston Scientific's FARAPULSET PFA System

Ablation Catheter with Flexible Electrode Tip and Contact Force Sensing - Abbott's TactiFlexT

Catheter with Improved Temperature Monitoring - Johnson & Johnson's (JnJ) (Biosense Webster) QDOT MICROT Catheter

Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) - Next-gen Cardiac Ablation Technique

Why Market Leaders are Investing in PFA Technology - Medtronic PulseSelect PFA System Trial Case Study

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Next-gen Technology of Pulsed Field Ablation

Growth Opportunity 2: Technological Advancements and AI Use in Cardiac Arrhythmia Diagnosis

Growth Opportunity 3: Future of Robotics in Electrophysiology

Growth Opportunity 4: Target APAC Region

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Arga Medtech

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson (JnJ) (Biosense Webster)

Medtronic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3f0rc9

