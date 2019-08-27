Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market to 2024: The $349 Million Market is Expected to be Valued at $500+ Million

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiac holter monitor market was worth US$ 349.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to Reach a Value of US$ 503.8 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2024.



A holter monitor is a battery-operated electrocardiography (ECG) device which assists in measuring and recording the heart's activity for 24 to 48 hours. It comprises a software, which interprets the recorded data and ultimately helps the doctor in determining if the heart is getting adequate oxygen and diagnosing conditions related to irregular cardiac rhythms including arrhythmia, tachycardia and atrial fibrillation. These attributes of holter monitors in confluence with the rising incidences of cardiac issues among individuals are fueling their demand across the globe.



Owing to rapid urbanization, hectic work schedules and increasing consumption of fast food, a rise in the prevalence of cardiac blockages and arrests have been witnessed globally. This has increased the demand for technologically advanced devices that help in diagnosing health problems accurately.



Moreover, governments in numerous countries are funding to create more awareness among individuals about different cardiovascular disorders, their prevention and treatment. Further, a significant shift toward minimally invasive diagnostic tools and preventive healthcare devices among individuals is strengthening the market growth. In line with this, manufacturers are introducing innovative and miniaturized products that offer enhanced convenience.



For instance, iRhythm Technologies, a digital healthcare company, has introduced Zio Patch which incorporates the holter monitor into a small pedometer-sized device with an adhesive backing. Similarly, DMS Service has developed MyPatch Holter device that weighs less than a pound and can be stuck to the sternum of the patient, thereby eliminating the need for wires.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cardiac holter monitor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global cardiac holter monitor industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cardiac holter monitor industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cardiac holter monitor industry?

What is the structure of the global cardiac holter monitor industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cardiac holter monitor industry?

What are the profit margins in the global cardiac holter monitor industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Component

5.5 Market Breakup by End User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 1-Channel

6.2 2-Channel

6.3 3-Channel

6.4 12-Channel

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Holter Monitoring Devices

7.2 Event Monitoring Devices

7.3 Holter Analysis System and Software



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals and Clinics

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

8.3 Homecare

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 The ScottCare Corporation

14.3.2 GE Healthcare

14.3.3 Spacelabs Healthcare

14.3.4 Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

14.3.5 Nasiff Associates, Inc.

14.3.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3.7 Biomedical Instruments Co., Ltd.

14.3.8 Schiller

14.3.9 BTL

14.3.10 LifeWatch AG

14.3.11 Welch Allyn

14.3.12 Nihon Kohden Corporation

14.3.13 Medtronic Plc

14.3.14 Hill-Rom Company, Inc.

14.3.15 Mindray Medical International Limited

14.3.16 BPL Medical Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3rn8i





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

