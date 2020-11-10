Global Cardiac Mapping Market Report 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Mapping Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cardiac Mapping Market is estimated to be USD 2.1 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.17 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 8.6%.



The factors such as increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the cardiac mapping market. However, the lack of skilled & experienced electrophysiologists along with the costs associated with the cardiac mapping procedure may restrain the market to an extent during the forecast period.



Cardiac mapping is the monitoring of the electrical activity of the heart which aids in determining and providing prognosis about heart diseases. These equipments pick up electrical signals placed through special catheter and record information of the patients. Such a tool is highly effective and majorly used by the electro-physiologists to diagnose the location of heart chambers that are experiencing arrhythmia or abnormal heart rhythms.



The Global Cardiac Imaging Market can be segmented on the basis of technology, end user, indication and geography. By Geography, North America holds the largest market.



IGR Competitive Quadrant



The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Biosense Webster, Abbott, and Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, EP Solutions SA, Acutus Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V.etc.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing incidence of cardiac ailments

Rising geriatric population

Introduction of advanced diagnostic technologies

Increasing focus of Cardiac Mapping Companies on Brand Protection

Restraints

High Cost associated with the procedure

Lack of skilled & experienced electrophysiologists

Lack of adequate capital requirements in developing countries

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Technological Advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of Covid-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Cardiac Mapping Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems

6.2.1 Electroanatomical Mapping

6.2.2 Basket Catheter Mapping

6.2.3 Traditional Endocardial Catheter Mapping

6.3 Non-Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems



7 Global Cardiac Mapping Market, by Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Atrial Fibrillation

7.3 Atrial Flutter

7.4 Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (Avnrt)

7.5 Others



8 Global Cardiac Mapping Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4 Clinics

8.5 Others



9 Global Cardiac Mapping Market, by Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

10.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

10.3.4 Investment & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Biosense Webster, Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

11.2 Abbott Laboratories

11.3 Medtronic plc

11.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.5 Microport Scientific Corporation

11.6 Ep Solutions Sa

11.7 Acutus Medical

11.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.9 Lepu Medical

11.10 Biotronik

11.11 Angiodynamics

11.12 Biosig Technologies, Inc.

11.13 Apn Health, LLC

11.14 Coremap

11.15 Kardium, Inc.

11.16 Catheter Precision, Inc.

11.17 Epmap-System



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2kres



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

