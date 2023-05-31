Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Emergency Medical Services Bolsters Sector

The "Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report

The global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market size attained a value of about USD 115.79 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to witness further growth at a CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of nearly USD 292.45 million by 2031. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market: Introduction

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) devices are medical devices used in the emergency treatment of cardiac arrest, which is a sudden loss of heart function. CPR is a lifesaving technique that involves chest compressions and artificial ventilation to maintain blood flow and oxygen supply to vital organs.

CPR devices are designed to assist healthcare providers in performing chest compressions and artificial ventilation during CPR. They are used in both hospital and out-of-hospital settings, including ambulances, emergency departments, and public places.

There are two main types of CPR devices: manual and automatic. Manual CPR devices include the traditional hand-driven chest compressions performed by healthcare providers. They may also use manual devices such as suction catheters, airway adjuncts, and bag valve masks to assist with ventilation.

Automatic CPR devices are computer-controlled machines that perform chest compressions and ventilation without the need for human intervention. These devices are typically used in situations where manual CPR is not possible or not effective, such as during transport or in situations where healthcare providers need to focus on other aspects of patient care.

CPR devices are used to provide immediate life support to patients experiencing cardiac arrest. They can help to maintain blood flow and oxygen supply to vital organs until more advanced medical interventions, such as defibrillation or medications, can be administered.

Overall, CPR devices play a critical role in the emergency treatment of cardiac arrest and are essential tools for healthcare providers in delivering high-quality medical care. They have been shown to improve survival rates and outcomes for patients experiencing cardiac arrest.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Product Type

  • Mechanical Piston Devices
  • Active Compression-Decompression (ACD) Devices
  • Impedance Threshold Devices
  • Load Distributing Band Devices
  • Others

Market Breakup by Applications

  • Emergency Departments
  • Coronary and Intensive Care Units
  • Organ Transplant Facilities
  • Air Medevac Units
  • EMT Rescue Units

Market Breakup by End User

  • Emergency Medical Services
  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
  • Others

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Breakup by Region
North America

  • United States of America
  • Canada

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Others

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Others

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Scenario

The global cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) devices market has seen significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. This growth is driven by several factors, including an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing demand for emergency medical services, and advancements in CPR device technology.

In developed countries, the demand for CPR devices is primarily driven by the growing aging population and an increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the American Heart Association, approximately 475,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest each year, making it a leading cause of death. CPR devices, such as automatic external defibrillators (AEDs), are increasingly being used in public places and workplaces to improve survival rates.

In developing countries, the demand for CPR devices is driven by a lack of emergency medical services and inadequate healthcare infrastructure. As more developing countries invest in healthcare infrastructure and improve their emergency medical services, the demand for CPR devices is expected to increase.

The CPR devices market is highly competitive, with several global players competing for market share. Major players in the market include Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Physio-Control, Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These companies are investing in research and development to introduce new and advanced CPR devices that cater to the specific needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Overall, the CPR devices market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing demand for emergency medical services, and advancements in CPR device technology. The market is expected to benefit from ongoing innovation in CPR device technology, which will lead to the development of more advanced and effective devices to improve patient outcomes.

Key Players in the Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

  • ZOLL Medical Corporation
  • CPR Medical Devices, Inc,
  • Medkm Healthcare
  • Medtronic
  • HMP
  • Zeal Medical Private Limited
  • Premier Medical Systems & Devices Private Limited
  • Health Care Needs
  • Summit Healthcare Private Limited
  • Universe Surgical Equipment Co
  • Technocare Medisystems
  • Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd
  • Michigan Instruments
  • SunLife Sciences
  • Jolife AB
  • SCHILLER
  • MEDinCN
  • Stryker

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market Overview

4 Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market Landscape

5 Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market Dynamics

6 Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market Segmentation

7 North America Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market

8 Europe Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market

9 Asia Pacific Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market

10 Latin America Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market

11 Middle East and Africa Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market

12 Patent Analysis

13 Grants Analysis

14 Funding Analysis

15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

16 Regulatory Framework

17 Supplier Landscape

18 Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)

21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mb835f

