Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Emergency Medical Services Bolsters Sector

The global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market size attained a value of about USD 115.79 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to witness further growth at a CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of nearly USD 292.45 million by 2031. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.



Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market: Introduction



Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) devices are medical devices used in the emergency treatment of cardiac arrest, which is a sudden loss of heart function. CPR is a lifesaving technique that involves chest compressions and artificial ventilation to maintain blood flow and oxygen supply to vital organs.



CPR devices are designed to assist healthcare providers in performing chest compressions and artificial ventilation during CPR. They are used in both hospital and out-of-hospital settings, including ambulances, emergency departments, and public places.



There are two main types of CPR devices: manual and automatic. Manual CPR devices include the traditional hand-driven chest compressions performed by healthcare providers. They may also use manual devices such as suction catheters, airway adjuncts, and bag valve masks to assist with ventilation.



Automatic CPR devices are computer-controlled machines that perform chest compressions and ventilation without the need for human intervention. These devices are typically used in situations where manual CPR is not possible or not effective, such as during transport or in situations where healthcare providers need to focus on other aspects of patient care.



CPR devices are used to provide immediate life support to patients experiencing cardiac arrest. They can help to maintain blood flow and oxygen supply to vital organs until more advanced medical interventions, such as defibrillation or medications, can be administered.



Overall, CPR devices play a critical role in the emergency treatment of cardiac arrest and are essential tools for healthcare providers in delivering high-quality medical care. They have been shown to improve survival rates and outcomes for patients experiencing cardiac arrest.



Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Product Type

Mechanical Piston Devices

Active Compression-Decompression (ACD) Devices

Impedance Threshold Devices

Load Distributing Band Devices

Others

Market Breakup by Applications

Emergency Departments

Coronary and Intensive Care Units

Organ Transplant Facilities

Air Medevac Units

EMT Rescue Units

Market Breakup by End User

Emergency Medical Services

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Scenario



The global cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) devices market has seen significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. This growth is driven by several factors, including an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing demand for emergency medical services, and advancements in CPR device technology.



In developed countries, the demand for CPR devices is primarily driven by the growing aging population and an increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the American Heart Association, approximately 475,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest each year, making it a leading cause of death. CPR devices, such as automatic external defibrillators (AEDs), are increasingly being used in public places and workplaces to improve survival rates.



In developing countries, the demand for CPR devices is driven by a lack of emergency medical services and inadequate healthcare infrastructure. As more developing countries invest in healthcare infrastructure and improve their emergency medical services, the demand for CPR devices is expected to increase.



The CPR devices market is highly competitive, with several global players competing for market share. Major players in the market include Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Physio-Control, Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These companies are investing in research and development to introduce new and advanced CPR devices that cater to the specific needs of patients and healthcare providers.



Overall, the CPR devices market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing demand for emergency medical services, and advancements in CPR device technology. The market is expected to benefit from ongoing innovation in CPR device technology, which will lead to the development of more advanced and effective devices to improve patient outcomes.



Key Players in the Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

ZOLL Medical Corporation

CPR Medical Devices, Inc,

Medkm Healthcare

Medtronic

HMP

Zeal Medical Private Limited

Premier Medical Systems & Devices Private Limited

Health Care Needs

Summit Healthcare Private Limited

Universe Surgical Equipment Co

Technocare Medisystems

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd

Michigan Instruments

SunLife Sciences

Jolife AB

SCHILLER

MEDinCN

Stryker

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market Overview



4 Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market Landscape



5 Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market Dynamics



6 Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market Segmentation



7 North America Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market



8 Europe Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market



9 Asia Pacific Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market



10 Latin America Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market



11 Middle East and Africa Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market



12 Patent Analysis



13 Grants Analysis



14 Funding Analysis



15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



16 Regulatory Framework



17 Supplier Landscape



18 Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) Devices Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)



21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)



Companies Mentioned

