Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market Research Analysis 2023-2029: Sizeable Cardiovascular Market Shows Slower Growth Amid Patent Expirations and Generics' Rise

The Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Market is expected to generate approximately USD 130 Billion by the end of 2029, an impressive ascent from its 2022 valuation of USD 69.85 Billion.

Anticipated to unfold between 2024 and 2029, the Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular market is poised to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.12%.

The CVD market is significant in size and continues to grow, however, at a slower pace owing to patent expirations of major drugs in the market and rise of generics.

Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases are the world's primary causes of death. As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 17,9 million cardiovascular disease-related fatalities in 2019, accounting for 32 percent of all global deaths. Stroke and ischemic heart disease were the two most significant contributors to this burden.

The prevalence of these diseases differs by region and is influenced by demographic factors, lifestyle changes, and healthcare accessibility. Age increases the likelihood of developing cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. As people age, their blood vessels become less flexible and more prone to injury, which is a major driver of the CVD industry.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of regions including the Americas, Europe, APAC, and Middle East Africa, as well as 10 countries such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan.

