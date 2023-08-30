Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market Research Analysis 2023-2029: Sizeable Cardiovascular Market Shows Slower Growth Amid Patent Expirations and Generics' Rise

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Drug Type, By Indication, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Market is expected to generate approximately USD 130 Billion by the end of 2029, an impressive ascent from its 2022 valuation of USD 69.85 Billion.

Anticipated to unfold between 2024 and 2029, the Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular market is poised to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.12%. 

The CVD market is significant in size and continues to grow, however, at a slower pace owing to patent expirations of major drugs in the market and rise of generics.

Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases are the world's primary causes of death. As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 17,9 million cardiovascular disease-related fatalities in 2019, accounting for 32 percent of all global deaths. Stroke and ischemic heart disease were the two most significant contributors to this burden.

The prevalence of these diseases differs by region and is influenced by demographic factors, lifestyle changes, and healthcare accessibility. Age increases the likelihood of developing cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. As people age, their blood vessels become less flexible and more prone to injury, which is a major driver of the CVD industry.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of regions including the Americas, Europe, APAC, and Middle East Africa, as well as 10 countries such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan.

Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market Insights

  • Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market
  • Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (2019)
  • Cardiovascular Diseases Top marketed drugs and Top Pipeline drugs
  • Competitive landscape for CVD drugs in Pipeline
  • Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market: Dashboard
  • Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market

Strategic Recommendations

  • Utilization of Artificial intelligence in Diagnostics and therapeutics development
  • Increasing investments in R&D operations for development of novel treatments

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market

Company Profiles

  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Sanofi
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Pfizer
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
  • Bayer

Scope of the Report

Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market Segmentation: By Drug Type

  • Antiplatelet Agents, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Anticoagulants, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Antihypertensive Agents, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Statins, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market Segmentation: By Indication

  • Hypertension, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Atrial Fibrillation, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Stroke, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Cerebral Aneurysms, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Myocardial Infraction, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9py5e

