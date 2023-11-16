Global Cardiovascular Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with a Directory of Deals Signed Since 2016

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Nov, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiovascular Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Cardiovascular Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the cardiovascular deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of cardiovascular deals from 2016 to 2023.

The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cardiovascular dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in cardiovascular dealmaking.

Chapter 3 covers the financial deal terms for deals signed in the cardiovascular field with stage of development announced. Deals are listed and sectioned by headline value, upfront payment, milestone payment and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies in cardiovascular dealmaking. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cardiovascular deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of cardiovascular deals listed by theraeutic target.

Key benefits

  • Understand deal trends since 2016
  • Browse cardiovascular collaboration and licensing deals
  • Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
  • Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
  • Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
  • Leading deals by value
  • Most active dealmakers
  • Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
  • Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
  • Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
  • Save hundreds of hours of research time

Cardiovascular Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

  • Trends in cardiovascular dealmaking in the biopharma industry
  • Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure
  • Directory of cardiovascular deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
  • The leading cardiovascular deals by value
  • Most active cardiovascular licensing dealmakers

In Cardiovascular Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z
  • Headline value
  • Therapeutic area
  • Technology type

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in cardiovascular dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Cardiovascular partnering over the years
2.3. Cardiovascular partnering by deal type
2.4. Cardiovascular partnering by industry sector
2.5. Cardiovascular partnering by stage of development
2.6. Cardiovascular partnering by technology type
2.7. Cardiovascular partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for cardiovascular partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for cardiovascular partnering
3.3. Cardiovascular partnering headline values
3.4. Cardiovascular deal upfront payments
3.5. Cardiovascular deal milestone payments
3.6. Cardiovascular royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading cardiovascular deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in cardiovascular partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in cardiovascular
4.4. Top cardiovascular deals by value

Chapter 5 - Cardiovascular contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cardiovascular partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Cardiovascular dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by cardiovascular therapeutic target

Deal directory
Deal directory - Cardiovascular deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2023
Deal directory - Cardiovascular deals by technology type 2016 to 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fm0wbn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Rent to Own Market Insights Report 2023-2027: Rising Disposable Income, Growing Millennial Population, and Rising Virtual Rent-to-Own Market Driving the $11.95 Billion Industry

United States Rent to Own Market Insights Report 2023-2027: Rising Disposable Income, Growing Millennial Population, and Rising Virtual Rent-to-Own Market Driving the $11.95 Billion Industry

The "The US Rent to Own Market: Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to...
Global Home Fragrance Market Report 2023-2027: Insights and Forecasts into the Highly Fragmented Market with a Large Number of Small- and Medium-sized Players

Global Home Fragrance Market Report 2023-2027: Insights and Forecasts into the Highly Fragmented Market with a Large Number of Small- and Medium-sized Players

The "Global Home Fragrance Market (by Product Type, Distribution Channel, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.