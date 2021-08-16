Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027 - Implantable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth
Aug 16, 2021, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
ECG Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Holter Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $592.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$592.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$706.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Implantable Loop Recorders Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR
In the global Implantable Loop Recorders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$82.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$131.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$447.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures
- Recent Market Activity
- CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory
- The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- ECG Systems Lead the CVD Diagnostics and Monitoring Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats
- Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices - A Comparison of Holter and Other Devices
- Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices
- A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
- Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event Monitoring Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
- Competitive Landscape
- Implantable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth
- ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 60 Featured)
- BioTelemetry Inc.
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- GE Healthcare UK Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Medtronic Plc.
- Mortara Instrument Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- Schiller AG
- Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.
- St. Jude Medical Inc.
- Welch Allyn
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth Driver
- Aging Population Drives Demand
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac Monitoring Market
- Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices
- Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
- Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring Devices Demand
- SELECT PRODUCT TRENDS/ADVANCEMENTS
- Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances
- Disposable Devices - the New Trend in Holter Monitors
- ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors
- Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter Monitors
- Remote Monitoring Reduces Hospital Admissions and Readmissions
- Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring
- Advancements in ECG Management Systems
- Third-Party Integration
- GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System
- Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms
- Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 60
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oa8x2p
