Global Cargo Shipping Market Report 2019: Investments into Port Infrastructure Development Initiatives - An Opportunity to Tap for Cargo Shipping Market
Nov 05, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cargo Shipping - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cargo Shipping market worldwide is projected to grow by 2.9 Billion Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.4%
General Cargo, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 6.8 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2025, General Cargo will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 108 Million Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 86.8 Million Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, General Cargo will reach a market size of 373.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 797.6 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S
- CEVA Logistics
- China COSCO Holdings Company Limited
- Cma Cgm S.A
- Deutsche Bank AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Hapag-Lloyd AG
- MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.
- Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
- Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Cargo Shipping Market: Prelude
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Cargo Shipping Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Liner Fleet Market: Percentage Share of Leading Ship Operators In the Global Liner Fleet for 2019
- Container Shipping Market: An Oligopolistic Market Structure
- Leading Container Shipping Companies Worldwide
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Sea-Borne Trade Worldwide Boosts Demand for Cargo Shipping
- World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Million Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
- Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Million Tonnes by type of Cargo for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
- Global Sea Trade: Annual Growth of Sea Trade Volume on Tonnes-Basis and Tonne-Miles Basis for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- China's Growing Contribution to World Trade: Global Sea-Borne Trade Volume in Million Tonnes and Annual Trade Volume Change in % by China and Rest of World for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Global Seaborne Trade Volume in Cargo Ton-Miles by Cargo Type for 2015 and 2017
- World Economic Trends Impact Global Sea Trade Volumes, Influencing Demand for Cargo Shipping
- World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major Economies for the Years 2017 through 2020
- US-China Trade War: Implications for the Cargo Shipping Industry
- US Soybean Exports to China Fall amidst the US-China Trade Dispute: Soybean Exports in Million Metric Tons and Percentage Change in Export Volume for the Period Oct 2017-Feb 2018 and Oct 2018-Feb 2019
- US Seaborne Crude Exports: Average Monthly Exports of Crude in Thousand Barrels Per Day to China and Other Buyers for the Period Jan-2017 to Feb-2019
- Investments into Port Infrastructure Development Initiatives: An Opportunity to Tap for Cargo Shipping Market
- Container Shipping Market: An Overview
- Shipping Containers Market Worldwide: Capacity of Container Ships in Million Tons Deadweight for the Years 2015 through 2017
- Number of Containership Completions and Compensated Gross Tonnage (CGT) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
- Global Container Fleet Market: Percentage Breakdown of Fleet by Age for 2018
- Dry Bulk Shipping Market: Despite Volatile Conditions Potential for Rebound Favors Growth
- Growth of Dry Bulk Ship Fleet in Million DWT for the Period 2015-2021
- Bulk Carrier Capacity Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Fleet Size and DWT by Type of Carrier for the Year 2018
- General Cargo Market: Stable Growth Ahead
- Development of General Cargo Fleet Worldwide: Size of Fleet in Million DWT and as % of World Fleet for the Period 2010-2018
- General Cargo Vessel Completions: Number of Completions and Compensated Gross Tonnage (CGT) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
- Booming E-Commerce Industry Augurs Well for Cargo Shipping Market
- Positive Demand Outlook for Multi-Purpose Cargo Ships
- Compliance with International Regulations and Standards: Vital for Cargo Shipping Market
- Emerging Technologies Promise to Transform Cargo Shipping Marketplace
- Major Challenges Confronting Cargo Shipping Market
- Environmental Impact of Container Losses at Sea: A Major Concern
- Total Losses of Containers at Sea: Breakdown of Containers Lost by Catastrophic and Other Losses for the Period 2010-2016
- Geopolitical Risks: A Significant Factor Impacting Cargo Shipping Market
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Cargo Ship
- Types of Cargo Ships
- Bulk Cargo
- Container Cargo
- General Cargo
- Oil & Gas
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
