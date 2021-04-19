Global CASE (Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, and Elastomers) Markets 2020-2027 - New Product Development Fuels Competitive In-house R&D and Strategic Acquisitions

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Demand for More Efficient and Maintenance-free Equipment Directing the Global CASE Market in Renewable Energy Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the global market for coatings, adhesives and sealants, and elastomers (CASE) in renewable energy applications: solar, wind, and other (hydroelectric, fuel cell, biomass, biogas, bioenergy, geothermal, and tidal energies).

The research accounts for volume shipment and revenue generated by the global market from 2017 to 2027. Revenue is recorded at the manufacturer level.



Wind energy is proving to be an extremely affordable form of electricity, and the average cost of wind power has been declining significantly during the past few years. As a result, more than 60GW of wind energy capacity was installed in 2019 globally, at both onshore and offshore locations, with offshore installations contributing to an estimated 10% of the total. Both onshore and offshore wind installations are increasing steadily worldwide, which is expected to drive demand for CASE products in the next few years. For instance, in the United States, an estimated 35,000 megawatts of additional capacity is projected in the near future.



In this analysis, different chemistries for each CASE product type are discussed for each product segment. The key technologies pertaining to every product area have been considered during the course of the research conducted at a global level. Applications have been quantitatively explained for all key product types along with chemistry and technology type with regard to the total CASE market for renewable energy applications. All regional markets have been broken down further into key sub-regions.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the product chemistry and end-use application trends in the CASE market for renewable energy applications?

What are the major challenges the participants in the CASE market for renewable energy applications face?

What are the key factors that drive or restrict growth in this market?

What are the major CASE markets for renewable energy applications?

Which are the key market participants in the CASE market for renewable energy applications?

What are the regional trends in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, CASE Market in Renewable Energy Applications

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation by Product Type, Technology, Chemistry, and Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

CASE Market in Renewable Energy, Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors for CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Key Growth Metric for CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Value Chain Analysis, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Growth Drivers for CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Growth Restraints for CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Graphical Summary - Key Futuristic Growth Impacting Factors

Forecast Assumption Factors, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Key Trend, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Key Trend Analysis, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Revenue Forecast by Region, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment by Sub-Regions, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Pricing Forecast by Product Type, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Competitive Environment, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Coatings in Renewable Energy

Segment Characteristics and Overview, Coatings in Renewable Energy

Key Growth Metrics for Coatings in Renewable Energy

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Coatings in Renewable Energy

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Coatings in Renewable Energy

Revenue Forecast by Region, Coatings in Renewable Energy

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Coatings in Renewable Energy

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Coatings in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment by Sub-Regions, Coatings in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Technology, Coatings in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry, Coatings in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application, Coatings in Renewable Energy

Market Share, Coatings in Renewable Energy

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Adhesives & Sealants in Renewable Energy

Segment Characteristics and Overview, Adhesives & Sealants in Renewable Energy

Key Growth Metrics for Adhesives & Sealants in Renewable Energy

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Adhesives & Sealants in Renewable Energy

Revenue Forecast by Region, Adhesives & Sealants in Renewable Energy

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Adhesives & Sealants in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment by Sub-Regions, Adhesives & Sealants in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Technology, Adhesives & Sealants in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry, Adhesives & Sealants in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application, Adhesives & Sealants in Renewable Energy

Market Share, Adhesives & Sealants in Renewable Energy

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Segment Characteristics and Overview, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Key Growth Metrics for Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Revenue Forecast by Region, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment by Sub-Region, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Technology, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Technology, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

Market Share, Elastomers in Renewable Energy

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, CASE Market in Renewable Energy

Growth Opportunity 1: Innovations in Product Technology to Reduce Equipment Maintenance Times and Frequencies, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Raw Material Supply Chain Management, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Acquisition of Key Business Units, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Partnering with Stakeholders, 2020

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6chujy



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

