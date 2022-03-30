Global Casino Management Systems Markets Report 2022: Product Innovations are Shaping the Industry - Major Companies are Focused on New Product Innovations to Meet Consumer Demand

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Casino Management Systems Global Market Report 2022, By Component, Application, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global casino management systems market is expected to grow from $5.71 billion in 2021 to $6.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The market is expected to reach $12.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%.



The casino management systems market consists of sales of casino management systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to assist in the ongoing management, monitoring, and operations of casino or gaming organizations. Casino management systems provide various club operations such as management systems, accounting and analytics tools, and security and surveillance systems. These technologies assist in keeping track of client and personnel activities across the gaming club floor, as well as maintaining a database for future use.



The main types of components in casino management systems are hardware and software. The software involves CRM software, casino player tracking software, PMS, and inventory management systems that are being used in casino games. The different applications include security and surveillance, analytics, accounting, and cash management, player tracking, property management, marketing and promotions, others and are implemented in small and medium casinos, large casinos.



North America was the largest region in the casino management systems market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing legalization and rising number of gaming establishments are expected to propel the growth of the casino management systems market. A gaming establishment refers to any gaming property such as a casino, hotel, or resort that includes various games or betting that require a legal license.

For instance, in July 2021, in Germany, a new interstate Treaty on Gambling ("ISTG 2021") has come into action, which includes new licensing possibilities for sports betting, virtual slot machines, and online poker for private operators. In the USA, as of 2019, land-based commercial casinos are permitted in 18 states and six states have permitted riverboat casinos. Therefore, the increasing legalization and rising number of gaming establishments are driving the growth of the casino management systems market.



Product innovations are shaping the casino management systems market. Major companies operating in the casino management systems sector are focused on new product innovations to meet the consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2021, Cher-Ae Heights Casino, a US-based gaming company and Konami Gaming Inc., a US based manufacturer of casino management systems launched SYNKROS Casino Management System in Trinidad, California.

Konami's Synkros is best known for its reliability, marketing tools, analytics tools, and robust data. It captures and compiles the data through all connected areas of the casino property and generates a 360-degree patron view. The SYNKROS Casino management system provides a unique mix of marketing solutions to Cher-Ae Heights Casino's customers, including floor-wide bonusing activities, random drawings, personalised incentives, offers, and more.



In August 2021, Grover Gaming, Inc., a US-based developer of software and gaming systems acquired Digital Dynamics Software, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition Grover Gaming will be able to enhance its gaming performance by integrating SAS-based digital gaming equipment and casino communications into its own software. Digital Dynamics Software is a US-based developer of SAS Gateway, GAP gaming protocol, SAS Engine, and the casino management system software.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Casino Management Systems Market Characteristics



3. Casino Management Systems Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Casino Management Systems



5. Casino Management Systems Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Casino Management Systems Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Casino Management Systems Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Casino Management Systems Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Casino Management Systems Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

6.2. Global Casino Management Systems Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Security And Surveillance

Analytics

Accounting And Cash Management

Player Tracking

Property Management

Marketing And Promotions

Others

6.3. Global Casino Management Systems Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Small And Medium Casinos

Large Casinos

7. Casino Management Systems Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Casino Management Systems Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Casino Management Systems Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Advansys Limited

Agilysys Inc.

Aristocrat Technologies Australia Pty Ltd.

Avigilon

Bally Technologies Inc.

Casinfo LLC

Cyrun

Dallmeier

Honeywell International Inc.

International Game Technology PLC.

Konami Gaming Inc.

Scientific Games Corporation

Next Level Security Systems Inc.

Novomatic

NtechLab

Amatic Industries GmbH

Playtech

CasinoFlex Systems

RNGplay

Delta Casino Systems

Ensico

TableTrac Inc.

Winsystems

