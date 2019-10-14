Global Casinos Market Report 2019-2025: Gambling Machines will Bring in Healthy Gains of $125+ Billion
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Casinos - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Casinos market worldwide is projected to grow by US$126.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.9%. Gambling Machines, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.5%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$125.9 Billion by the year 2025, Gambling Machines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Gambling Machines will reach a market size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$21.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- 888 Holdings Plc
- Betfair Group PLC
- Boyd Gaming Corporation
- Caesars Interactive Entertainment, Inc.
- City of Dreams Manila
- Delaware Park Racetrack & Slots
- Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
- Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
- Golden Nugget Atlantic City
- Harrington Raceway & Casino
- Ladbrokes Coral Group plc
- Las Vegas Sands Corporation
- MGM Resorts International
- Palms Casino Resort
- Penn National Gaming, Inc.
- Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)
- Resorts World Manila
- SJM Holdings Ltd.
- Station Casinos
- William Hill PLC
- Wynn Resorts Limited
