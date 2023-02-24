Global Cast Iron Cookware Strategic Business Report 2023: Celebrity Chefs & Growing Popularity of TV Cooking Shows Inspire Consumer Demand for Cookware

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cast Iron Cookware: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cast Iron Cookware estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Seasoned, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Types segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $295.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Cast Iron Cookware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$295.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$420 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Evergreen Importance of Good Cookware in Perfecting the Art of Cooking Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Search for Healthy and Kitchen Friendly Cookware to Give Cast Iron Cookware an Edge in the Multi-Billion Dollar Cookware Market: Global Market for Cookware (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, War & Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

Fresh Shocks for the Global Economy in 2022 as New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Comes into Play Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War

A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise & Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Supply Chains Tighten Once Gain, Bracing for the Widening Economic Storm Being Brewed by the Russia-Ukraine War

The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary of the War

Competition

Cast Iron Cookware - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Cast Iron Cookware - Definition, Overview, Importance, Types & Benefits

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Slow, Uncertain & Volatile Recovery of the Restaurant Industry in 2022 Signals Sluggish Growth in the Foodservice End-Use Sector

A Recap of the Pandemic Impact on the Food Service Industry in 2020

Weak Recovery to Plague the Industry in 2022, Downgrading Growth Expectations for Cast iron Cookware in the Food Service Sector

Higher Food Inflation Due to Russia-Ukraine War to Hit the Restaurant Industry

Restaurants Step Up the Use of Cast Iron Cookware. Here's Why

Mushrooming of Cloud Kitchens Provide a Silver Lining of Hope for Growth in the Foodservice Sector

Contemporary Lifestyles Along With Convenience Needs Push Up Demand for Cast Iron Enamel Cookware

Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Sales of Cast Iron Baking Pans & Skillets

Growing Appetite for Baked Goodies to Bring In New Opportunities for Cast Iron Baking Practices: Global Market for Bakery Products (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Changing Restaurant Menus Bode Well for Increased Investments in Commercial Kitchen Equipment Including Cast Iron Cookware

Renewed Interest in Home Cooking Opens Up Opportunities for Cast Iron Cookware

Celebrity Chefs & Growing Popularity of TV Cooking Shows Inspire Consumer Demand for Cookware

Direct-to-Consumer Sales of Cookware Gains in Popularity

Health Benefits of Cast Iron Cooking Drive Demand for Cast Iron Cookware

Recycling of Cast Iron Cookware Amplifies Its Environmental Appeal at a Time When Sustainability is in the Spotlight

Why Sustainability is Gaining Importance Now More Than Ever

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Here's Why Cast Iron is Environment Friendly & a Sustainable Option for Cooking

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

