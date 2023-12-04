Global Cat Food Market Outlook to 2028 - Premiumization and Health Trends Driving Global Industry Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cat Food Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive market research on the global cat food industry showcases a detailed analysis of current trends and future outlook through to 2028. This intricate study delves into the surge in premium, health-oriented pet food products, a reflection of the increasing humanization of pets and evolving preferences of pet owners. 

Expansive Market Growth

The market overview of the report highlights the significant growth of the cat food market, propelled by trends in pet humanization and urban lifestyle changes leading to a preference for smaller cat breeds. The accessibility brought forth by an e-commerce boom serves as a catalyst for this expansion, ensuring that a variety of products are readily available to consumers, meeting the increasing demands for convenience.

Regulation and Nutrition Shaping the Market

  • Role of Regulatory Frameworks: The research details the influence of governmental regulation on ensuring the safety and quality of cat food, highlighting the interplay between public agencies and industry manufacturers.
  • Emphasis on Nutrition: Recognizing the nutritional requirements of cats, the report sheds light on the industry's focus on high-quality proteins and the integration of essential amino acids into cat diets, acknowledging cats as obligate carnivores.

Insights by Market Segment

  • With insights segmented by product type, dry cat food emerges as the preferred choice among cat owners, thanks to its cost-effectiveness and convenience.
  • Geographic trends show Europe standing as the dominant force in the global cat food market, with an increasing number of cat owners opting for cat-friendly pets that align with their modern lifestyles.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The global cat food market presents a highly fragmented landscape, with no single player dominating. The research spotlights key players who are navigating the competitive environment through innovations, premium offerings, and strategic marketing. The pivot towards e-commerce platforms gives these players a significant edge in reaching a broader audience.

Recent Developments and Strategic Acquisitions

Prominent industry moves include partnerships and acquisitions by major market players, focusing on alternative proteins and expansion of fresh pet food brands. These strategic endeavors represent the changing landscape of cat food, where companies are continually seeking innovation to address the evolving dietary needs of cats.

Future Outlook of the Cat Food Market

The forward-looking analysis predicts continued growth, influenced by pet humanization, emerging plant-based diets, and personalization in cat food products. The push towards sustainability and technological developments in production and distribution point towards a robust and innovative market trajectory.

This extensive research presents a nuanced perspective on the global cat food market, offering insights crucial for industry stakeholders, practitioners, and observers alike. It sets the stage for an evolving market, ripe with opportunities for growth and innovation in the coming years.

Companies profiled in this report include:

  • Mars Petcare
  • The J.M. Smucker Company
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Nestle Purina Pet Care
  • Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.
  • CANIDAE Pet Foods

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Cat Food Market Overview
2.1 Taxonomy of Global Cat Food Market
2.2 Industry Value Chain
2.3 Ecosystem
2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for Global Cat Food Market
2.5 Growth Drivers of Global Cat Food Market
2.6 Issues and Challenges of Global Cat Food Market
2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cat Food Market
2.8 SWOT Analysis

3. Global Cat Food Market Size, 2017 - 2022

4. Global Cat Food Market Segmentation
4.1 Product Type
4.2 By Sales Channel, 2017 - 2022
4.3 By Regional Split (North America/Europe/Asia-Pacific/Middle East & Africa/South America), 2017 - 2022

5. Competitive Landscape
5.2 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
5.3 Company Profiles - (Top 5 - 7 Major Players)
5.3.1 Colgate Palmolive
5.3.2 General Mills
5.3.3 Mars
5.3.4 Nestle
5.3.5 The J.M. Smucker Company
5.3.6 Diamond Pet Foods

6. Global Cat Food Future Market Size, 2022 - 2028

7. Global Cat Food Future Market Segmentation
7.1 Product Type
7.2 By Sales Channel, 2022 - 2028
7.3 By Regional Split (North America/Europe/Asia-Pacific/Middle East & Africa/South America), 2022 - 2028

8. Analyst Recommendations

