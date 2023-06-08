Global Catering Market Report 2023: Quickly Developing Business-to-Business Events Sector Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Catering Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to publisher estimates, the Global Catering Market is aided by the overall food service industry. Also, the global catering services market is driven by the recent food safety-related incidents, due to which the FDA has come up with strict and tighter norms and regulations for monitoring the quality and standards of food being served.

Thus, along with the global concern for food safety, it is also driving the demand for outsourcing catering services, further enhancing the global catering services market.



Catering Service companies are beginning to offer products that capitalize on this interest in vegan and vegetarian products, which in turn is set to boost the growth of the catering service market.



Growth in rapid urbanization, corporate and private events will boost the trend of food-away-from-home, thereby escalating overall market development of global catering services.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type: Contractual catering holds the largest share in catering services. Catering Market in 2022. This is due to the fact that contract-based services allow long-term cost-effective solutions to the consumers mostly the organizations such as educational institutions, oil & gas and mining sites, office buildings, hospitals, and many others

By End-Users: The event and marriage sector has accounted for the revenue share of ~% in catering services. The establishment of a large number of malls, schools, companies, colleges, IT parks, factories, and hospitals will widen the scope of the food catering business

Competitive Landscape:



The global catering market in highly fragmented with presence of various large and small market players in the industry. Favorable move like merger and acquisition by market players along with urbanization and changing food habits will enhance their global presence and boost their foothold in market.



Future Outlook:



The Global Catering Market is projected to show a significant growth, to contribute triple digit Bn by 2027 with quickly developing business-to-business (B2B) events sector and government initiatives.

The growth rate is anticipated to increase over the period with innovative catering services, hectic lifestyles and difficulties associated with cooking at home.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Catering Service Market Outlook

2.1 Global Catering Service Market Overview

2.2 Global Catering Service Market Ecosystem

2.3 Global Catering Service Market Value Chain

2.4 Global Catering Service Market Business Cycle and Genesis

2.5 Global Catering Service Market Size, 2017-2022



3. Global Catering Service Market Segmentation, 2022

3.1 By Services Type, 2022

3.2 By End-Users, 2022

3.3 By Region, 2022

3.4 By Basis of Applications, 2022



4. Industry Analysis of Global Catering Service Market

4.1 SWOT Analysis of Global Catering Service Market

4.2 Growth Drivers and Enablers in Global Catering Service Market

4.3 Recent Trends in Global Catering Service Market

4.4 Challenges and Bottlenecks in Global Catering Service Market



5. Competition Framework of Global Catering Service Market

5.1 Competitive Landscape of Global Catering Service Market

5.2 Market Share of Major Global Catering Companies

5.3 Cross Comparison of Major Global Catering Companies



6. Future Outlook of Global Catering Service Market, 2022-2027

6.1 Future Market Size Analysis of Global Catering Service Market, 2022-2027

6.2 By Services Type, 2027

6.3 By End-Users, 2027

6.4 By Region, 2027

6.5 By Basis of Applications, 2027



7. Covid-19 Impact on Global Catering Service Market

7.1 Covid-19 impact on Market Size of Global Catering Service Market

7.2 Covid-19 impact on End Users in Global Catering Service Market

7.3 Catering Companies Best Practices to be followed post-Covid-19 crisis



8. Case Study Analysis



9. Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

9.1 Future Opportunities

9.2 Key Attributes for Success

9.3 How to Operationalize Business Operation for Catering Service in World



10. Industry Speak

10.1 Interview Summary for Global Catering Service Market



11. Research Methodology

11.1 Market Definitions and Assumptions

11.2 Market Abbreviations

11.3 Market Sizing Approach

11.4 Consolidated Research Approach

11.5 Primary Research Approach

11.6 Sample-Size Inclusion

11.7 Limitations and Future Conclusion

Disclaimer

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Compass Group plc

Sodexo S.A.

Aramark Corporation

ISS Facility Services Inc.

AVI Food systems

Elior Group S.A.

ISS A/S

Thompson Hospitality

Albron

Hutten Catering BV

Delaware North

Ann Sather

Aria Catering

Black Olive Catering

Blue Plate

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkv3c4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets