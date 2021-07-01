Global Cathode Materials Market 2021-2027 - Research Studies, Innovations & Advancements to Boost Market Prospects

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cathode Materials - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cathode Materials estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LIthium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.4% share of the global Cathode Materials market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 14.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 14.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Other Battery Types Segment Corners a 6.9% Share in 2020

In the global Other Battery Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$700.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$905.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Disruption to Battery Supply Chains Impacts Market Prospects

An Introduction to Cathode Materials

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 40 Featured)

3M Company

Company BASF SE

DowDupont Inc.

Gravita India Limited

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Johnson Matthey plc

plc Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

NEI Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Posco Co., Ltd.

Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

Sumitomo Corporation

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Umicore N.V.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents Opportunities for Cathode Materials

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries & Cathode Materials Market

With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting EV Sales, Prospects Hit for Battery Materials Market

Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance and Material Cost of EV Battery

Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview

LFP Cathode Materials Market: Ideal for Li-ion Batteries in EVs

Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market

COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode Materials Demand

Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials

Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy Storage Technologies

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Research Studies, Innovations & Advancements to Boost Market Prospects

Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to Transform Future Battery Cathodes

Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials

Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries

Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery

New Cathode Material for Sustainable EVs

Lithium-rich Cathode Materials Used in EVs Store Charge in High Voltages

New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace Lithium-ion Technology

Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact Demand for Cathode Materials

Cobalt Demand and Pricing: Significant Implications for Cathode Materials Used in EV Batteries

High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production Cost of Li-ion Battery

Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries

Suppliers Confront New Challenges

Total Companies Profiled: 40

