Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market (2020 to 2025) - Analysis by Fish Type, Substitutes, Processing Method, End-user, Region and Country

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - Analysis by Fish Type, Substitutes, Processing Method, End User, by Region, by Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market was valued at USD 545.03 million in the year 2019. Growing availability of various types of caviar in emerging economies with consumers developing a taste for seafood supported by escalating demand for caviar arising from patients suffering from protein deficiency and consumers who are health conscious, has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Caviar and Caviar Substitutes during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Under the Fish Type, Acipenser Baerii, followed by Acipenser Gueldenstaedtii is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to increasing expenditure on food and dining out by a number of consumers supported by various leading companies focusing on sustainable harvesting and processing of caviar. Also, growing awareness among consumers regarding nutritional benefits of caviar will be accelerating the Caviar and Caviar Substitutes market growth in the coming years.



Soy Pearls, followed by Vendace Caviar and Herring Caviar respectively attained substantial market share under Substitutes segment, chiefly on the back of escalating demand for caviar arising from restaurants and burgeoning demand arising for luxury, and premium products by affluent consumers. Further, growing availability of wide variety of caviar will be accelerating the market growth during the forecast period.



Among the regions, Europe, followed by Asia Pacific and North America, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of leading Caviar and Caviar Substitutes companies in the region which are constantly engaged in sustainable harvesting and processing of caviar and offering high quality, and premium caviar to consumers and restaurants backed with consumers willingness to taste seafood and dine out more often. These factors will be propelling the Caviar and Caviar Substitutes market growth during the period of 2020-2025.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Caviar and Caviar Substitutes market By Value.

The report analyses Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market By Fish Type (Acipenser Baerii, Acipenser Transmontanus, Acipenser Gueldenstaedtii, Acipenser Hybrid, Others).

The report assesses the Caviar and Caviar Substitutes market By Substitutes (Soy Pearls, Snail Caviar, Vendace Caviar, Herring Caviar, Others).

The report segmented the Caviar and Caviar Substitutes market By Processing Method (Malossol, Salted, Pressed, Pasteurized)

The report also bifurcated the Caviar and Caviar Substitutes market By End User (Households, Restaurants, Others)

The Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Germany , France , Russia , United Kingdom , China , Japan , South Korea ).

, and ) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of market attractiveness of the market which has been presented By Region, By Fish Type, By Substitutes, By Processing Method, and By End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech Co. Ltd. (KALUGA QUEEN), Agroittica Lombarda SpA, Sterling Caviar, Russian, Caviar House, Caviar de Riofrio, Hubei Tianxia Sturgeon Co., Ltd., Quintessence Caviar, California Caviar Company, AMUR Caviar and Browne Trading Company.

The report presents the analysis of Caviar and Caviar Substitutes market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendation



3. Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Product and Market Landscape



4. Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Segmentation: An Analysis (2015-2025)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes: By Fish Type

5.1.1 Acipenser Baerii - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Acipenser Transmontanus - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Acipenser Gueldenstaedtii - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Acipenser Hybrid - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes: By Substitutes

5.2.1 Soy Pearls - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Snail Caviar - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Vendace Caviar - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.4 Herring Caviar - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes: By Processing Method

5.3.1 Malossol - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Salted - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.3 Pressed - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.4 Pasteurized - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 Competitive Scenario of Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes: By End User

5.4.1 Households - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4.2 Restaurants - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Americas Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

6.1 Americas Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.2 Americas Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - Key Players

6.3 Market Segmentation By Fish Type (Acipenser Baerii, Acipenser Transmontanus, Acipenser Gueldenstaedtii, Acipenser Hybrid, and Others) By Value

6.4 Market Segmentation By Substitutes (Soy Pearls, Snail Caviar, Vendace Caviar, Herring Caviar, Others)

6.5 Market Segmentation By Processing Method (Malossol, Salted, Pressed, and Pasteurized) By Value

6.6 Market Segmentation By End User (Households, Restaurants, and Others) By Value

6.7 Americas Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Country Analysis

6.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

6.9 Competitive Scenario of Americas Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: By Country

6.10 United States Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

6.11 United States Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Segmentation - By Fish Type, By Substitutes, By Processing Method, and By End User, (2015-2025) By Value

6.12 Canada Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

6.13 Canada Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Segmentation - By Fish Type, By Substitutes, By Processing Method, and By End User, (2015-2025) By Value

6.14 Mexico Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

6.15 Mexico Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Segmentation - By Fish Type, By Substitutes, By Processing Method, and By End User, (2015-2025) By Value



7. Europe Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market:: An Analysis (2015-2025)

7.1 Europe Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.2 Europe Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - Key Players

7.3 Market Segmentation By Fish Type (Acipenser Baerii, Acipenser Transmontanus, Acipenser Gueldenstaedtii, Acipenser Hybrid, Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Substitutes (Soy Pearls, Snail Caviar, Vendace Caviar, Herring Caviar, and Others)

7.5 Market Segmentation By Processing Method (Malossol, Salted, Pressed, and Pasteurized)

7.6 Market Segmentation By End User (Households, Restaurants, Others)

7.7 Europe Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Country Analysis

7.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

7.9 Competitive Scenario of Americas Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: By Country

7.10 Germany Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.11 Germany Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Segmentation - By Fish Type, By Substitutes, By Processing Method, By End User, (2015-2025)

7.12 France Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.13 France Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Segmentation - By Fish Type, By Substitutes, By Processing Method, By End User, (2015-2025)

7.14 United Kingdom Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.15 United Kingdom Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Segmentation - By Fish Type, By Substitutes, By Processing Method, By End User, (2015-2025)

7.16 Russia Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.17 Russia Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Segmentation - By Fish Type, By Substitutes, By Processing Method, By End User (2015-2025)



8. Asia Pacific Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market:: An Analysis (2015-2025)

8.1 Asia Pacific Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.2 Asia Pacific Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - Key Players

8.3 Market Segmentation By Fish Type (Acipenser Baerii, Acipenser Transmontanus, Acipenser Gueldenstaedtii, Acipenser Hybrid, Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Substitutes (Soy Pearls, Snail Caviar, Vendace Caviar, Herring Caviar, Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Processing Method (Malossol, Salted, Pressed, and Pasteurized)

8.6 Market Segmentation By End User (Households, Restaurants, and Others) By Value

8.7 Asia Pacific Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Country Analysis

8.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

8.9 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: By Country

8.10 China Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.11 China Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Segmentation - By Fish Type, By Substitutes, By Processing Method, and By End User, (2015-2025) By Value

8.12 Japan Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.13 Japan Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Segmentation - By Fish Type, By Substitutes, By Processing Method, and By End User, (2015-2025) By Value

8.14 South Korea Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.15 South Korea Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Segmentation - By Fish Type, By Substitutes, By Processing Method, and By End User, (2015-2025) By Value



9. Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market Dynamics

9.1 Drivers

9.2 Restraints

9.3 Trends



10. Market Attractiveness

10.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - By Fish Type, 2025

10.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - By Substitutes, 2025

10.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - By Processing Method, 2025

10.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - By End User, 2025

10.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market - By Region, 2025



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

12.1 Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech Co., Ltd. (KALUGA QUEEN)

12.2 Agroittica Lombarda SpA

12.3 Sterling Caviar

12.4 Russian Caviar House

12.5 Caviar de Riofrio

12.6 Hubei Tianxia Sturgeon Co., Ltd.

12.7 Quintessence Caviar

12.8 California Caviar Company

12.9 AMUR Caviar

12.10 Browne Trading Company



